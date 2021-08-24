We asked young people what changes they want for the future. Here’s what they said

by

Author: Gayle Markovitz, Partnerships Editor, World Economic Forum

How do Millennials and Generation Z see their future?

Over the past year, the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers community has organized dialogues and surveys on what young people see as the most pressing issues facing society, government and business.

On the Shapers’ tenth anniversary the community has published Davos Labs: Youth Recovery Plan – a series of 40 policy recommendations on 10 key issues to help policy-makers integrate the voices of the next generation.

In parallel, the Millennial Manifesto offers a modus operandi to young people as they mobilize to shape an inclusive post-COVID period.

Transparency, accountability, trust and a focus on stakeholder capitalism will be key to meeting this generation’s ambitions and expectations. We must also entrust in them the power to take the lead to create meaningful change. —Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum

Why are young people critical to the recovery?

15% of the world’s population – some 1.2 billion people – are aged between 15 and 29.The world gets ever younger, with 10 billion more people yet to be born in this century.

This exponential growth will continue to be uneven, with concentration in more populous and less developed countries, resulting in more mouths to feed, more young people to educate and more jobs to provide.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected young people, and especially young women and girls. It has disrupted their education, their training, their jobs, their relationships and their mental health.

On last week’s International Youth Day, the YMCA, together with other key youth organizations, called for this to be redressed and for young people to be given a platform, “They knew all these challenges prior to the pandemic, and then they became its pariahs: largely ignored in policy response and often blamed for the spread.”

What changes do young people want?

The Youth Recovery plan: 10 pillars

1. Conscious consumerism

Current global rates of consumption require the resources of about 1.6 earths. At this rate, we risk exhausting our planet’s life support systems that provide us with fresh water, nutritious food and clean air. —Bianca Goebel, Melbourne Global Shapers Hub, Australia

Incentivize sustainable consumption and penalize production that’s not

Corporate accountability and executive compensation to follow specific ESG targets

Investors to work with consumer groups to transform the way big business operates

All stakeholders to take urgent action to safeguard nature and future food production.

2. Digital access

$2 trillion Digital Access Plan to increase global internet connectivity to over 80%

Telecoms to provide affordable data priced at no more than 2% of monthly GNI per capita

Sanctions against institutions that resort to internet blackouts to supress citizen freedoms

Activists to share connectivity indicators to put digital inequity higher on the global agenda.

3. Digital literacy: Tackle misinformation

Tech companies to be transparent about misinformation and its spread on their platforms

Governments to implement policies to protect individual citizens against harmful content

Media entities to appoint trusted flaggers and experts to identify misleading information

Capacity-building programmes and education to help citizens better identify fake news.

4. Democracy with a future

Philanthropic donors to support young progressive voices into government

Strengthened laws against media monopolies to protect democratic freedoms

A Global Convention for Cybersecurity to uphold the integrity of political systems

Capacity-building and incubation programmes to ignite ambitious policy-making.

2021 can be a turning point but only if inclusive political participation is prioritized. —Sikander Bizenjo, Karachi Global Shapers Hub, Pakistan

5. Inclusive jobs and social safety nets

The turn of the decade has given rise to the worst jobs crisis since the Great Depression. Nearly half of the global workforce is at risk of losing their livelihoods, with the most acutely affected being the working poor, youth, women and minorities. —Enrico Nano, Rome Global Shapers Hub, Italy

A global wealth tax on assets worth more than US$ 50 million to fight growing inequality

Tax credits for companies and investors who spend revenue on reskilling employees

Universities to end the exorbitant tuition fees that stifle social mobility

Universities to reformed curricula for job acquisition in today’s labour market.

6. Mental healthcare

Governments to guarantee universal access to mental health services

Investors to support mental health awareness campaigns to reduce stigma

University curricula to tackle the mental health crisis growing on campuses

Media entities to shape positive perceptions and attitudes about mental health.

7. Net Zero: Limit global warming to 1.5°C

Governments to invest in communities most at risk from climate change

Financial institutions to stop bankrolling companies initiating fossil fuel exploration

Companies to significantly reduce the GHG emissions of their operations and supply chains to help keep global heating within 1.5°C

All stakeholders to ensure accountability for urgent green recovery plans.

8. Next generation ESG: Stakeholder capitalism

Governments to implement fit-for-purpose policies and regulations on big tech

Universities to ensure ESG literacy is integrated into business and tech curriculums

Companies to integrate technology ethics into the design of their products and services

Incubators to provide ESG upskilling to early-stage founders to deliver long-term value.

9. Equitable access to healthcare worldwide

World leaders to safeguard equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines

Governments to prioritize the immediate needs of healthcare workers and their families

Companies to drive digitalization in healthcare services to improve patient care

Increased support for community health workers to rebuild public trust in health systems.

10. Public safety

Public security policies involve rethinking the educational system, drugs policy, fighting structural racism that targets black and poor people’s likings. —Kamila Camilo, São Paulo Global Shapers Hub, Brazil

Governments to end qualified immunity in law enforcement for police officers

Increased action against gun violence, including bans on homemade firearms

All stakeholders to take a stand to end domestic sexual and physical violence

Criminal justice training reform to protect the safety of vulnerable communities

How will young people achieve those changes?

The Millennial Manifesto

To mount the response required to usher in this new world, the Millennial Manifesto team – a component of the Davos Lab – held dialogues on what a matured form of youth activism could look like. Through a process that engaged diverse Global Shapers from every continent, some of the world’s most impactful social entrepreneurs, and experienced grassroots activists, the purpose of the dialogues was to devise principles to guide young people as they advocate for a more inclusive post-COVID period.

Two critical questions guided these dialogues: What are the barriers that have hindered progress? And, what key values, principles and practices will enable us to foster long-lasting systemic impact for the next decade?

6 principles for a Millennial Manifesto emerged from this process:

1. We will create space for intergenerational dialogue

2. We will ask big questions to advance bold solutions

3. We will pursue systems change and collective action

4. We will make space for diverse lived experiences

5. We will embrace uncomfortable conversations

6. We will care for ourselves, others and our ecosystem