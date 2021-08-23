You are here: Home / Policy / 3 things to know about books and reading in Europe

3 things to know about books and reading in Europe

August 23, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • The price of books in the European Union is growing at a slower rate than general consumer goods.
  • Total consumer prices rose by 14% but books only saw a 12% rise (June 2011 – June 2021).
  • E-books have seen the biggest cost increase while educational textbooks are down in price.
  • Sales of printed books are falling but they are still the most popular way to read, studies suggest.

It’s always difficult to put a price on knowledge or calculate the value of artfully written prose; but if you’re reading a book in Europe at the moment it represents pretty good value for money.

The EU’s statistical office, Eurostat, has been comparing the price trends of books against those of general consumer prices.

According to Eurostat’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the overall price of books grew less than total consumer prices between June 2011 and June 2021.

this chart shows that book prices in the European Union are growing more slowly than consumer goods overall
Book prices in the European Union are growing more slowly than consumer goods overall. Image: Pick up a book and read!, Eurostat

What is the World Economic Forum’s Book Club?

The World Economic Forum launched its official Book Club on Facebook in April 2018. Readers worldwide are invited to join and discuss a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction. It is a private Facebook group dedicated to discussing one book every month.

Each month, we announce a new book on our social media channels. We then publish an extract and begin a chapter-by-chapter discussion with group members. Selected comments and questions are sent to the author, who in return sends us a video response.

Unlike other book clubs, the group features the direct involvement of the authors, giving you – our global audience with members all around the globe – a chance to directly connect with some of the most influential thinkers and experts in the world.

We have featured authors such as Steven Pinker, Elif Shafak, Yuval Noah Harari, and Melinda Gates.

You can join the Book Club here.

Follow us on Twitter here.

Follow us on Instagram here.

While the price of books grew 12% in the decade to 2021, total consumer prices climbed 14%.

Printed books remain the most popular way of reading but e-books are growing in price as well as popularity.

Eurostat’s data on the pricing of different book genres tracks price rises between December 2016 and June 2021. It shows the cost of e-books rose by 12% in that period. The price of works of fiction rose 6% but the cost of educational textbooks fell by 2% during the same timeframe.

The international book trade

The value of exports of printed books from the European Union in 2020 stood at €1.7 billion ($2.0 billion). In the same year the bloc imported books with a value of €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion). These figures have remained largely consistent between 2010 and 2020. Compared with 2019, there was a decrease in 2020 of 12% for exports and 6% for imports.

Germany, France and Spain were the leading European importers and exporters of books in 2020.

this chart shows how the sales of printed books in the European Union fell 15% between 2019 and 2020
Sales of printed books in the European Union fell 15% between 2019 and 2020. Image: Pick up a book and read!, Eurostat

With more of us reading on our smartphones, tablets and e-readers, it’s no surprise that sales of e-books are growing.

During the first pandemic lockdown in the UK, 18% of people said they were reading more e-books, research group Nielson found. Nine percent also said they were listening to more audiobooks.

Beyond the EU, sales of paper books remain strong. A separate study by Statista shows that while 23% of people bought an e-book last year, 45% bought a printed book.

A community of readers

If you’re stuck for ideas on what to read next you can join the World Economic Forum’s Book Club. Each month a new title is uploaded and members discuss the book, with direct input into the conversation from the author.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

These are the world’s best universities

Berlin ‘orders’ the EU Parliament to compromise

How decentralized finance will transform business financial services – especially for SMEs

How income-sharing agreements can improve access to education

Rules of origin: EU to enhance preferential trade with Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) countries

Protecting European consumers: Safety Gate efficiently helps take dangerous COVID-19 products off the market

Following week of bloodshed, ‘suffering of the Afghan people must end’: UN mission chief

Can we put a price on clean air? Yes, we can

Time to make a fundamental choice about the future of healthcare

German political spillovers: ECB’s Draghi resists first attacks by AfD

Niger population’s suffering ‘increasing with each passing month’: UN Refugee Agency

Why maps matter in our response to COVID-19

Mobile technology in medicine: a step to upgrade and the small steps forward

OECD, BSR and Danone launch 3-year initiative to strengthen inclusive growth through public-private collaboration

For Africa, ‘winds of hope are blowing ever stronger,’ Guterres declares at conference on development

Delay is over: Work begins to shine spotlight on where companies pay their taxes

A European student just sets the question of the day: What kind of education policies are missing in Europe?

‘Safe Eurobonds’: a new trick to betray the south euro area countries

Iran: women hunger strikers entitled to medical care, UN rights experts urge

Bringing nuclear test ban treaty into force a ‘central pillar’ of global disarmament push, says UN chief

What we need is more (and better) multilateralism, not less

‘Deeply concerned.’ WHO officials stress the need for continued vigilance – WHO briefing

On Brexit: the outcome of UK elections next May to be based on false promises?

Why integrated planning is key to truly transformative electrification

New volunteering programme for young people in Europe and beyond agreed

Google case: A turning point in competition rules enforcement

Here’s what you need to know about the UK’s booming second-hand economy

India is now the world’s 5th largest economy

Economic recovery won’t tackle youth unemployment problem

This man is installing 100 trash barriers in Bali’s rivers to stop plastic pollution

A new generation of women leaders is making waves in the Arab world

Chinese “BeiDou” GPS goes to market

As Houthi forces withdraw from key Yemeni ports, UN monitoring chief welcomes ‘first practical step on the ground’

These are the world’s safest cities

5 of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases

Fighting Depression In the Isolation of COVID-19

What living abroad does to your self-awareness

EU and China to do more in common if the global scene gets worse

Gender inequities in the medical field: an urgent issue

French full-body veil ban, violated women’s freedom of religion: UN Human Rights Committee

Moving from a promise made in Sweden towards hope for peace in Yemen

Code of Practice on Disinformation one year on: online platforms submit self-assessment reports

Internet milestone reached, as more than 50 per cent go online: UN telecoms agency

Coronavirus: Commission issues guidance to ensure essential freight keeps moving by air

EU Commission: Once in every 20 beef meals you eat…horse probably with drugs in it

Draghi reveals how failing banks will be dealt, may cut interest rates soon

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in the real economy

Ukraine turns again to the EU for more money

We are stronger than this pandemic (COVID-19)

Europe can be at the heart of tech with purpose

Germany tries to save Europe from war between Ukraine and Russia

Germany to help China in trade disputes with Brussels

Mental health as a tool of survival at the Pandemic

FROM THE FIELD: Survival in Yemen against all odds

Raw materials use to double by 2060 with severe environmental consequences

Smart toys: Your child’s best friend or a creepy surveillance tool?

Fight against money laundering and terrorist financing: Commission assesses risks and calls for better implementation of the rules

How AI can inspire doctors to be more inventive

China answers clearly to the European Commission’s investment negotiations with Taiwan

How data can future-proof healthcare in Latin America

More Stings?

Filed Under: Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s