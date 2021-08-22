You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Feminisation of medicine in Brazil

Feminisation of medicine in Brazil

August 22, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Rafaela Teixeira Honório, 4th year medical students at Barretos School of Health Sciences Dr. Paulo Prata (FACISB), Brazil. Rafaela is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one

“One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” Simone de Beauvoir, The Second Sex (1949). Become a woman in a patriarchal society is very difficult, always seen as inferior to man, was born to breed, take care of the home and children; not that it makes them less women, but they want more than that. What they want is to become free, empowered and with a voice in society, owners and worthy of their choices.

In medicine, women’s struggles have always been intense and still continue so that they have their space and due recognition, since the medical field was known to be predominantly male. In Brazil, it was only after 1870 that women were able to attend higher education institutions and in the middle of 1879 the first woman entered a medical school(1)

According to the Brazilian Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), currently 46.6% of those enrolled in the council are women. Despite the significant increase in women in the medical field, there is still a struggle and gender inequality in the profession. The most notorious and hierarchical positions are still mainly occupied by men (2).

Since university, curricular structures are designed for men, excluding the female life cycle that has an important milestone for many women, motherhood. To achieve professional success, many women need to give up motherhood, especially at the beginning of their careers, as this is the ideal physiological period to be a mother. In addition to taking care of their children, women remain overwhelmed with domestic chores and are unable to reconcile or dedicate themselves entirely to the profession, as men do.

With the feminization of medicine, there is a preference for some clinical areas such as pediatrics, dermatology and gynecology. This can cause a deficits in some áreas, such as surgery, orthopedics and cardiology, which are mostly occupied by men (3). However, there is little incentive for residency programs to accept women for these areas, mainly due to social underestimation and female life cycle.

Prejudice rooted in patriarchal society gives women far more prestige to their aesthetic beauty than to their intellectual capacity. As a result, many women are humiliated and are not heard in their work environments, sometimes underestimated by the patients themselves, without having the same opportunities, they almost never occupy important positions within medicine, which discourages other women. Gender equality in medicine and women’s empowerment are necessary, and by making women heard and their skills recognized, they may be free to make personal choices such as getting married and having children without their choosing interfering with their career. We need women who are a reference for other women and who are thus strong and empowered in their careers and personal life!

References

1. Scheffer MC, Cassenote AJF. A feminização da medicina no Brasil. Rev Bioética. 2013;21. Steren dos Santos T. Gênero e carreira profissional na Medicina. In: MULHER E TRABALHO. Porto Alegre: Revista Estudos de Planejamento; 2004.

2. Steren dos Santos T. Gênero e carreira profissional na Medicina. In: MULHER E TRABALHO. Porto Alegre: Revista Estudos de Planejamento; 2004. Franco T, dos Santos EG. Mulheres e cirurgiãs. Rev Col Bras Cir. 2010;37(1).

3. Franco T, dos Santos EG. Mulheres e cirurgiãs. Rev Col Bras Cir. 2010;37.

About the author

Rafaela Honório is a fourth-year medical student at the Faculty of Health Sciences of Barretos DR. Paulo Prata-FACISB, Brazil. It is an affiliate of the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA). She is part of the academic league of pneumology and sleep disorders, gynecology and obstetrics and cancerology. She wants to follow the clinical area of ​​medicine and believes that through humanized medicine we can put ourselves in the place of the other and see what causes pain and suffering, offering greater care than physiological and healing with empathy and compassion.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Russia accepts what the EU has to offer and settles to negotiate with Ukraine

Forget retail therapy – this is the age of the conscious consumer

FROM THE FIELD: Persons with disabilities bike towards sustainability

Capital transaction tax on Ecofin table

‘Laser-sharp focus’ needed to achieve Global Goals by 2030, UN political forum told

International Women’s Day: Where does she belong?

Can the COVID-19 response lead to an immunization renaissance?

Digital Services: managing harmful content while protecting freedom of expression

A seafood fraud investigation DNA tested fish sold in the US. Here’s what they found

How global food safety protects the planet and begins on the farm

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into public support for expansion of LG Chem’s electric vehicles battery plant in Poland

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

Digital development: technology-enabled, but human-centric

COP21 Business update: Companies urge now for carbon pricing as coal is still a big issue

Monsoon rains turn millions of children’s lives ‘upside down’ across South Asia

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Chinese economy has great potential, resilience and ample space for policy adjustment”, China’s Vice President Li Yuanchao reassures from Davos

How Abu Dhabi found a way to grow vegetables in 40-degree heat

Aid stepped up to Syria camp; new arrivals say terrorists blocked their escape

The third wave of COVID-19: an overview on Brazil status quo

One in three Venezuelans not getting enough to eat, UN study finds

Businesses have a role to play in building vaccine trust. Here’s why

How the gig economy can transform farms in the developing world

How a chocolate bar gives hope for a new economy

A Sting Exclusive: “Digital and mobile technologies are helping to achieve an economic success in Spain”, the Spanish Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Society Víctor Calvo-Sotelo reveals to the Sting at Mobile World Congress 2015

Take care of your borders and then expand them

This fascinating map shows how food moves around the US

In a state of war: COVID-19 and psychiatric support

Why AI will make healthcare personal

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

Energy security: The synchronisation of the Baltic States’ electricity networks – European solidarity in action

Ambassador Zhang wishes from Brussels great success and prosperity for the China-EU relations in the Year of the Dog

UN nuclear watchdog will help verify DPRK nuclear programme, if agreement forthcoming

4 key steps to decommissioning coal-fired power plants

4 ways digitisation can unlock Africa’s recovery

Nearly three million more displaced year-on-year, warns refugee agency chief, but solutions are within reach

The hottest new craze for German millennials? Gardening

How the future of computing can make or break the AI revolution

Telemedicine can be a COVID-19 game-changer. Here’s how

Only a few months away from the single European patent space

EU-Republic of Korea trade grows twice as fast under trade agreement

Why women don’t speak up on Zoom calls – and why that’s a problem

We’re all in the same boat on the SDGs. Here’s how we steer a course

UN human rights report cites ‘multiple root causes’ of deadly Chile protests

EU’s Finance Ministers draft plan to raise tax bills of online giants like Google and Amazon

Debunked: 5 myths about the future of work

Destroying nuclear waste to create clean energy? It can be done

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

Mental health and suicide prevention – What can be done to increase access to mental health services in my region?

Military operation in northeast Syria could see unintentional release of ISIL affiliates: UN chief

Business leaders must now turn positive ESG talk into long-term results

UN refugee agency presses States to aid 49 refugees stranded on Mediterranean

Sudan Partnership Conference: EU mobilises more support for Sudan’s transition

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Global migration, by the numbers: who migrates, where they go and why

Is mental health really ‘health’?

EU allocates over €43 million in humanitarian aid to South Sudan

Iran-US attack in Iraq: Guterres pledges ‘active engagement’ in further de-escalation efforts

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Countering illegal hate speech online – EU Code of Conduct ensures swift response

These airports are now opening their doors to non-fliers

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s