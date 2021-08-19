You are here: Home / Business / Your house could become a rechargeable cement battery. Here’s how

Your house could become a rechargeable cement battery. Here’s how

August 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Emma Charlton, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Turning your home into a battery just came closer to reality.
  • Rechargeable cement batteries could allow for whole sections of multi-storey buildings to be made of functional concrete.
  • Energy storage technology has a core role to play in meeting emissions reduction targets.

A rechargeable cement battery that’s becoming a realistic possibility could change the way you store energy, turning the walls of your house into a giant battery.

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden developed cement batteries that can store around 10 times more energy than previously developed structures, even though at the moment they are still hundreds of times less energy-dense than a lithium-ion battery.

To make the structure, a cement-based mixture with small amounts of short carbon fibres inside is embedded with a metal-coated carbon fibre mesh: iron for the anode and nickel for the cathode, according to a research team led by Dr Emma Zhang.

“Results from earlier studies investigating concrete battery technology showed very low performance, so we realized we had to think out of the box, to come up with another way to produce the electrode,” Zhang says in Science Daily. “This particular idea that we have developed – which is also rechargeable – has never been explored before. Now we have proof of concept at lab scale.”

The role of batteries in a low-carbon economy

Energy storage and the related technology is taking on increasing importance as the world transitions to green energy, renewables and a low-carbon economy.

Storage technology has a core role to play in meeting emissions reduction targets, as it can help transmit and distribute electricity and store energy from renewable sources like solar and wind power. Batteries can help compensate for times when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing.

a diagram showing how the battery works
Turn your office block into a battery. Image: Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden

And the development of concrete batteries forms part of the wider conversation about how to develop improved and high-performance batteries.

The battery dilemma

The role played by batteries and their technology in the move to net zero is being explored by the World Economic Forum’s Global Battery Alliance (GBA). The issue is far from straightforward and investment and technological developments are needed if batteries are to become a core part of the future. On the one hand, batteries offer a great way to store renewable energy, while on the other, they rely on scarce mineral resources for their production and can be hard to dispose of in an environmentally friendly way.

GBA is exploring how to achieve a circular and responsible battery value chain, which it sees as one of the major drivers to realize the Paris climate goals in the transport and power sectors. It says that by 2030, batteries could enable 30% of the required reductions in carbon emissions in the transport and power sectors; however, to achieve this, the battery value chain will have to expand by 19 times over the next decade.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the transition to clean energy?

Moving to clean energy is key to combating climate change, yet in the past five years, the energy transition has stagnated.

Energy consumption and production contribute to two-thirds of global emissions, and 81% of the global energy system is still based on fossil fuels, the same percentage as 30 years ago. Plus, improvements in the energy intensity of the global economy (the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity) are slowing. In 2018 energy intensity improved by 1.2%, the slowest rate since 2010.

Effective policies, private-sector action and public-private cooperation are needed to create a more inclusive, sustainable, affordable and secure global energy system.

Benchmarking progress is essential to a successful transition. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index, which ranks 115 economies on how well they balance energy security and access with environmental sustainability and affordability, shows that the biggest challenge facing energy transition is the lack of readiness among the world’s largest emitters, including US, China, India and Russia. The 10 countries that score the highest in terms of readiness account for only 2.6% of global annual emissions.

To future-proof the global energy system, the Forum’s Shaping the Future of Energy and Materials Platform is working on initiatives including, Systemic Efficiency, Innovation and Clean Energy and the Global Battery Alliance to encourage and enable innovative energy investments, technologies and solutions.

Additionally, the Mission Possible Platform (MPP) is working to assemble public and private partners to further the industry transition to set heavy industry and mobility sectors on the pathway towards net-zero emissions. MPP is an initiative created by the World Economic Forum and the Energy Transitions Commission.

Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

Battery storage is also a focus area for UpLink, the World Economic Forum’s platform to source and elevate innovations to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges.

The concrete industry also has some way to go to improve its sustainability credentials – with an article in The Guardian claiming that if the cement industry were a country, it would be the third largest carbon dioxide emitter in the world, behind China and the US.

Even so, turning houses into batteries could be part of a wider solution to lower emissions, with functional materials in demand. And while the concept is still at an early stage, the Chalmers University researchers are confident of their breakthrough.

“We have a vision that in the future this technology could allow for whole sections of multi-storey buildings made of functional concrete,” says Zhang. “Considering that any concrete surface could have a layer of this electrode embedded, we are talking about enormous volumes of functional concrete.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

250+ senior claims leaders under one roof, exchanging transformation strategy

People talk less now than during the Cold War, says Merkel at Davos

UN, Somali Government seek $80 million in immediate relief for flood-affected populations

These are the cities where people work the longest hours

Historical success for the First ever European Presidential Debate

MEPs back plans to promote water reuse for agricultural irrigation

Recognize, celebrate and ‘stand in solidarity’ with persons with albinism

Why lockdowns can halt the spread of COVID-19

The historical performance of women in human health

Having a baby during COVID-19 gave me new respect for the job ‘mom’

Creative Europe: 30 years of support to European films and cultural and creative media works

First calls under Horizon Europe to be launched by the European Research Council

EU Budget 2019: MEPs increase funding on youth, migration and research

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

Confronting neo-mercantilism: why regulation is critical to global trade

“France will be there, it will always be there!”, French President Hollande says in a rather disorganised speech; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

European Youth Forum celebrates 20 years of fighting for youth rights

The global appetite for meat is growing, and it’s harming the planet

The European Brain Drain: hard facts and harder truths

MEPs propose ways to boost plastics recycling

Afghanistan: Civilian casualties exceed 10,000 for sixth straight year

What do Europeans believe about the crisis and the possible way out?

UN report sheds light on ‘unimaginable horrors’ faced by migrants and refugees in Libya, and beyond

This tech start-up in India is teaching people to care for family members with COVID-19

Coronavirus: truth and myth on personal risk perception

Parliament supports plans to improve quality of tap water and cut plastic litter

The importance and the need of mobile technology in the health care system and in saving lives.

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Cyprus submits official recovery and resilience plan

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Countdown To GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 Is On

The fight for female medical leadership

EU and China discuss trade and economic relations

Why Obama asks approval from Congress to bomb Syria?

European Green Deal: Commission presents actions to boost organic production

Mergers: Commission approves the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn division, subject to conditions

Parallel downfalls of Merkel and Deutsche Bank threaten Germany and Europe

A record number of people will need help worldwide during 2020: Global Humanitarian Overview

More than 90% of the world’s children are breathing toxic air

Southern Neighbourhood: EU proposes new Agenda for the Mediterranean

Coronavirus: European roadmap shows path towards common lifting of containment measures

‘A global measles crisis’ is well underway, UN agency chiefs warn

EU adopts rebalancing measures in reaction to US steel and aluminium tariffs

IMF: Sorry Greece it was a mistake of 11% of your GDP

State aid: Commission approves up to €4 billion French measure to recapitalise Air France

India 2020: second worst hit country in the world

This tech company is aiming to plant 500 billion trees by 2060 – using drones

Key elements of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment

UN calls for support to implement Central Africa’s newly minted peace agreement

UN calls for action to tackle ‘ubiquitous but invisible’ global road safety crisis

‘Over-reacting is better than non-reacting’ – academics around the world share thoughts on coronavirus

Regional competitiveness and growth: a Gordian knot for Europe

EU elections 2019: Trump’s share in the support of populism

17 innovations accelerating the transition to a circular economy

FROM THE FIELD: Weaving profits in Azerbaijan

Community Manager – 1289

Israel @ MWC14: Israel The Start App Nation

State aid: Commission approves €106.7 million restructuring aid and €30.2 compensation for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak in favour of French airline Corsair

The business case for investing in sustainable plastics

Rule of law: First Annual Report on the Rule of Law situation across the European Union

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s