You are here: Home / iSting Now / The ever-growing crises that are displacing migrants from their homes

The ever-growing crises that are displacing migrants from their homes

August 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was written by one of our guest writers, Mr. Aaron Gates-Lincoln, writer for Immigration News. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue.

The ever-growing crises that are displacing migrants from their homes are dominating the headlines in the world of immigration. The act of seeking refuge has been turned into the political zeitgeist of our time by governments who either wish to support those in need or decide to shut the gate to keep them out. However, for countries such as the UK, it is arguable that we have a duty to support individuals seeking asylum- simply for the reason that we have the capacity and resources to do so.

However, with the ongoing discussions of Priti Patel’s proposed Nationality and Borders Bill, it appears that the UK is choosing to not follow through with this duty.

Patel’s bill, which is due to undergo its second reading in the House of Commons on the 19th and 20th July 2021, has been claimed to be the key to fixing what has been described as the ‘broken’ immigration system of the UK. It is already known that the current UK approach to immigration has been consistently hostile for near to a decade now, so why would Patel think adding cruel fuel to the already raging fire would be helpful?

The main features of the bill the power to send individuals seeking asylum to overseas territories for processing and an extension of Patel’s signature camp-style accommodation that was controversially introduced in 2020. This is compounded with the lengthening of prison sentences for entry to the UK that is deemed as ‘illegal’ and a clause that redefines the offence of ‘facilitating’ illegal immigration. This clause has most likely been introduced to help curb the increase in ‘illegal’ Channel crossings that have dominated headlines and debate for the past several years. However, the clause is so vague, that legal experts have pointed out that even the Royal National Lifeboat Institution could be criminalised for saving the lives of Channel crossers who face situations of drowning.

Colin Yeo of Free Movement speaking on the Bill, has said that of the new legislation introduced, the majority of it will be “bad for refugees and the public purse”. He also believes that there “is some genuine nastiness included” and that “the Bill will only worsen the problems with the United Kingdom’s current asylum system”. These thoughts were mirrored by Caroline Lucas MP, of the Green Party, as she stated, “it is a mean-spirited, inhumane and possibly illegal response which will criminalise many seeking sanctuary and play into the hands of people traffickers.”

As the UNCHR, the UN’s refugee agency, have argued, the bill “risks breaching commitments under the Refuge Convention that clearly protects the universal right to seek asylum”. However, the government and Home Office has denied such claims, stating that the bill is motivated by humanitarian principles. Priti Patel has yet to distinctly lay out exactly how and where humanitarian principles apply to the bill, meanwhilst experts have explained thoroughly that bill is most likely going to put some of the world’s most vulnerable people in extremely dangerous situations.

One specific anxiety surrounding the bill, touched on by Caroline Lucas MP, is that of the risk to human trafficking for migrants. It is believed that due to the bill’s ignorance of the lived realities of those seeking asylum, it has misunderstood exactly how migrants become exposed to trafficking risks. In most situations, due to hostile immigration systems, individuals in need of asylum are forced to try and take unviable routes to reach their desired destination- such as dinghies or lorries across borders and Channels. It is in these dangerous situations that migrants are exploited. With Patel’s bill, taking these routes would result in criminalisation, pigeon-holing migrants into new, unviable routes that would often be linked to or set up by human traffickers. Therefore, the proposed aim of the bill is immediately subverted, and it acts as a catalyst for increases in the issues it is trying to fix.

Patricia Durr, CEO of ECPAT UK, has highlighted how the bill will also negatively impact on the protection and safeguarding of children. She has stated that, “it will fail to protect those in need of safety, including unaccompanied children who will be at significant risk of dangerous journeys, exploitation and harm”. The bill could also lead to delays in children receiving support from the immigration system and forcing children to disclose trauma as a means of proving their asylum claims. Durr argues that “children must be treated as children first and foremost and our concern with this bill is that it seeks to erode hard fought for rights and protections and leaves some of the most vulnerable children at the greatest risk and holds us to a different standard of care and protection for them”.

Whilst the asylum system certainly needs fixing, the cruel nature of Priti Patel is not the medicine that it so desperately needs. With it being found that 33,000 people in the UK immigration system were waiting over a year for an initial asylum claim in 2020, it is clear that reform needs to focus on improving how the system runs not trying to reduce the numbers of those entering it. The bill is a clear example of creating a new problem to avoid having to address an old one. Going forward, it is imperative for the safety of migrants entering the UK that legislation is put in place that supports entry to the UK and places migrants onto necessary immigration pathways such as indefinite leave to remain and eventually citizenship. The Nationality and Borders Bill must be stopped from being enshrined in law, and campaigning for the rights of migrants must continue to pressure ministers to reject the plans it proposes.

Join the Hive!

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Alexandre in Czech Republic

Nothing about us without us: how youth empowerment creates lasting change in the climate meltdown

LGBTQI+ and medicine, in the Land of the Pure

How to ensure vaccine equity, build trust and strength global health systems

The inclusion of Palliative Care in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Brazil

‘Harmonized’ plan launched to support millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants

Distributed ownership: what it means and how it could transform India

Falling inflation urges ECB to introduce growth measures today

Why hourly workers should have the same benefits as salaried ones

Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages

The Juncker Plan at work: bringing investment back on track in Europe

Parliament adopts deal to improve quality of tap water and reduce plastic litter

Green Deal: measures to step up the fight against global deforestation

Inflation not a problem for Europe

“Fortress Europe”, “Pegida” and its laughing stocks

COVID-19: MEPs fear impact on justice system and threat to rule of law

India is building a high-tech sustainable city from scratch

There are 3 barriers blocking good menstrual hygiene for all women. Here’s how we overcome them

GSMA announces speakers for Mobile 360 Series-West Africa

Supercomputing could solve the world’s problems, and create many more

Eurozone: Disinflation engulfs the industrial goods sector

Students & Allies Unite Globally To Launch #Students_Against_COVID

As Houthi forces withdraw from key Yemeni ports, UN monitoring chief welcomes ‘first practical step on the ground’

Cambodia: Giving back to UN peacekeeping

Cyber attacks are shutting down countries, cities and companies. Here’s how to stop them

This New York store is selling Christmas presents for refugees

Finnish Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

Italy’s rescue operation Mare Nostrum shuts down with no real replacement. EU’s Triton instead might put lives at risk

Eurogroup: IMF proposes Germany disposes

EU citizens want more competences for the EU to deal with crises like COVID-19

Mental Health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

Final preparations for DCX and IFRA Expo 2019, in association with The European Sting

Accelerating a more sustainable industrial revolution with digital manufacturing

EU/African, Caribbean and Pacific partnership: MEPs list key aims for renewal

This is how Copenhagen plans to go carbon-neutral by 2025

More than 90% of the world’s children are breathing toxic air

Why the merchant ships can pollute the atmosphere with CO2 quite freely

EU trade agreements: delivering for Europe’s businesses

This project is turning abandoned fishing gear into volleyball nets

EU27 leaders unite on Brexit Guidelines ahead of “tough negotiations” with Theresa May

Meet the woman prescribing books as a cure

EU citizens still have broadly positive image of EU but ask for reforms

FROM THE FIELD: Saving the tree kangaroos of Papua New Guinea

Newly-elected Nigerian UN General Assembly President pledges focus on ‘peace and prosperity’ for most vulnerable

The Mental Health Hero in You

4 tech innovations that support people with disabilities working from home

A good night’s sleep ‘washes’ your brain, scientists say

Antitrust: Commission publishes report on implementation of Damages Directive

EU, Brazil to hold high level Summit in Brasilia

Trump enrages the Europeans and isolates the US in G7

Racial abuse of England players exposes deep societal fractures and the need for change

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Iceland won’t talk with Brussels about EU accession

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

5 things you may not know about Dubai

Employers’ organizations work towards improving the enabling environment for sustainable enterprises

Genocide threat for Myanmar’s Rohingya greater than ever, investigators warn Human Rights Council

Sub10 Systems @ MWC14: Bridging the Ethernet of the Future

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

More Stings?

Filed Under: iSting Now Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s