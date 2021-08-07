You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Tackling the Gender Gap in Medicine Requires Tackling the Gender Gap in Burnout

Tackling the Gender Gap in Medicine Requires Tackling the Gender Gap in Burnout

August 7, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Marcela Trocha, a second year medical student at Poznan University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) in Poland. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

For the first time in history, there are more female medical students in the United States than there are males, with a 2019 report by the AAMC finding that 50.5% of medical students were female, and counting. These figures suggest that the future of medicine will see more female physicians than it ever has before, but is this trend enough to say that gender equity in medicine will be achieved?

A growing number of female physicians entering the workforce brings with it new obstacles that must be tackled, relating to, among other things physician burnout. Burnout is defined by the ICD-11 as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed”. Current measurements show that female physicians are more likely than their male counterparts to report feelings of burnout, and this difference may be due, in part, to the different ways in which men and women tend to burn out. While men are more likely to feel depersonalization as a symptom of burnout, women are more likely to report emotional exhaustion. All of this could mean that it is easier to quantify burnout among female physicians, but it could also be underlining the greater burden faced by women in the profession.

Burnout is a common and growing phenomenon in the field of medicine, but in female physicians, there are added elements that play important roles in its development. Specific factors that have been identified as contributing to burnout include specialty, workload, work-life integration, gender discrimination, and sexual harrassment. Some of these factors are more heavily experienced by women and so have a greater systemic impact on female physicians in the profession. When entering certain male-dominated specialties, women report imposter syndrome and experience sexual bias, on top of the challenge of work-life integration. Across specialties, females are more likely to experience sexual harassment, stereotypes, and the bias of parenthood. All of these issues may play a role in the development of burnout and must be addressed if we want to truly achieve gender equality.

So what can we do to ensure that the future of medicine moves towards closing the gap, not only in terms of gender, but in all areas of diversity? A push for systemic change is necessary and three distinct factors play vital roles in facilitating this change. First, qualities of those in leadership roles must reflect the true diversity of medicine, and so must be held by more women and physicians of color. Next, parental leave policies that are equal and understanding need to be developed, so that the decision to parent is not treated as a “punishment” but is welcomed as a choice. Finally, there must be continuous investment in developing research on physician burnout, calling for systems-wide interventions aimed at burnout prevention and management, and government policies addressing burnout in physicians that is stratified and specific to various populations. The future of medicine is bright and more diverse than ever before, but in order to embrace this future, we must work to ensure that the entire workforce is protected. 

References

Berg S. Why women physicians are more likely to experience burnout [Internet]. American Medical Association. 2019 [cited 24 March 2021]. Available from: https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/physician-health/why-women-physicians-are-more-likely-experience-burnout.

Boyle P. More women than men are enrolled in medical school [Internet]. AAMC. 2019 [cited 24 March 2021]. Available from: https://www.aamc.org/news-insights/more-women-men-are-enrolled-medical-school.

Burn-out an “occupational phenomenon”: International Classification of Diseases [Internet]. Who.int. 2019 [cited 24 March 2021]. Available from: https://www.who.int/news/item/28-05-2019-burn-out-an-occupational-phenomenon-international-classification-of-diseases.

Templeton K, Bernstein C, Sukhera J, Nora L, Newman C, Burstin H, Guille C, Lynn L, Schwarze M, Sen S, Busis N. Gender-Based Differences in Burnout: Issues Faced by Women Physicians. NAM Perspectives. 2019;. 

About the author

Marcela Trocha is a second year medical student at Poznan University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) in Poland. With a bachelors in physiology and neurobiology and a masters of science in global health, Marcela hopes to specialize in gynecology and work to improve health equity. She is an advocate for women’s rights, and a member of IFMSA-Poland, as well as the co-founder of The Women’s Initiative at PUMS.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

President Michel’s MFF proposal not acceptable for Parliament

Your recycling actually gets recycled, right? Not always, says this report

UN chief urges peaceful, free and fair elections in Cameroon

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

College read-out by HR/VP Josep Borrell on the New Transatlantic Agenda for Global Change

Palliative care and health coverage: informing is also universalizing

Reinforcing EU border security: Visa-exempt travelers will be pre-screened

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

Spring 2019 Economic Forecast: Growth continues at a more moderate pace

‘Continuing absence’ of political solution to Israel-Palestine conflict ‘undermines and compounds’ UN efforts to end wholesale crisis

Why Microsoft is a regular to Almunia’s

How to deliver 10 billion COVID-19 vaccines at warp speed

Sustainable investment is on the rise – here’s how to connect the dots

Manufacturers Get Smarter for Industry 4.0

EU Cohesion Policy invests over €1.4 billion in green projects in 7 Member States

Technology can hinder good mental health at work. Here’s how it can help

EU Parliament: Follow the fraudulent money and confiscate it

New UN report on families in a changing world puts ‘women’s rights at their core’

Four ways Artificial Intelligence can make healthcare more efficient and affordable

Time to say goodbye to the plastic straw. But what’s the best alternative?

Creating shared value: an opportunity and challenge for entrepreneurship

￼￼G20 LIVE: Fact Sheet from the G20 Leaders Summit and key outcomes (G20 Antalya 2015 Summary)

These countries have the most nuclear reactors

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google

Our Digital Future

The German automotive industry under the Trump spell

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

Coronavirus Global Response: European Commission pledges €300 million to Gavi

Milk, fruits and vegetables distributed to schoolchildren thanks to EU programme

Diana in Vietnam

Becoming a father made me more motivated to end anti-Asian hate

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: Innovation across borders – mobilising national R&D funds for transnational innovation in Europe

Copyright: European Union , 2017; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Frank Molter

EU hits deadlock on the future of glyphosate a month before deadline

MEPs urge UK to break current deadlock

Vestager vs. Google: a fight to ensure a competitive innovation framework

Portugal can use its economic recovery to build up resilience

Climate change is forcing 20 million people a year from their homes, Oxfam says

Swedish PM Löfven: “Our common values must guide us to an even better future”

EU Elections: new rules to prevent breaches of data used to influence elections

The metamorphosis of the categorical imperative in medical students

EU Digital COVID Certificate enters into application in the EU

EU seems to fail its moderate migration promises postponing them for end 2015

Venezuela: ‘Shocked’ by alleged torture, death of navy captain, UN human rights chief urges ‘in-depth’ investigation

EU elections update: Can the EU voters vote unaffected from fake news and online disinformation?

LIFE Programme: Member States to benefit from quarter of a billion euros of investments in environment, nature and climate action

Can Kiev make face to mounting economic problems and social unrest?

3 vital skills for the age of disruption

EU mobilises emergency assistance for Croatia in the aftermath of devastating earthquake

At UN, Yemen Foreign Minister demands end to ‘Iranian-Houthi coup d’etat’

EU budget: Stepping up the EU’s role as a security and defence provider

COVID-19: Single market must emerge stronger from the crisis, say MEPs

Asylum: MEPs call for more solidarity among EU member states

Tuberculosis infections declining, but not fast enough among poor, marginalised: UN health agency

EU-US trade agreement talks to be affected by American bugs

Nicaragua ‘crisis’ still cause for concern amid murder, torture allegations: Bachelet

This is what a smart city should do for its people

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

‘Three-country crisis’ across central Sahel puts whole generation at risk, warns UN food agency

Migration crisis update: What are the chances of a fair deal at this EU Summit?

To Bing or Not to Bing? That is the question

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s