You are here: Home / Business / Digital / A Māori lens on AI: how indigenous cultures can help keep us grounded

A Māori lens on AI: how indigenous cultures can help keep us grounded

August 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sara Stratton, Ngāti Kahu, Ngati Hine, Māori Lab

  • The notion of diversity and inclusion needs to be more than just a feel-good factor of fairness, or a cultural box to tick.
  • Māori values, thinking and processes have been navigating uncharted waters of change for centuries and were present in the country’s COVID-19 strategy.
  • Māori are ready for the digital challenges of the future and keen to embed diversity within.

The notion of diversity and inclusion is slowly becoming an obligation – but also an opportunity. It sits ready to help us shape entire systems and worldviews in ways that can benefit a wide range of stakeholders.

So, what if AI could be embedded with the values of diversity, inclusion, dignity – its purpose to protect and ensure the sustained wellbeing of people and planet? What if there was no sense in which AI could be bought and sold to the highest bidder, but was managed for the good of many?

Today’s great changes are all about navigating uncharted waters; COVID-19, social and environmental crises and disruptive technologies are demanding new ways of thinking, fresh values, and ways forward like none other taken before.

In Maori culture, when harms or imbalances are detected, corrective measures for the whole are decided and acted upon, rather than focusing on the spot treatment of symptoms.—Sara Stratton

Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa in New Zealand, have important contributions to make in this regard. Our values, vision, thinking and methods are not just beneficial to us, or even Aotearoa; they can benefit the world, as we all face new horizons.

What’s a Māori lens?

One of our elders once said, “The greatest ethic of all is the maintaining and flourishing of whānaungatanga, or relationships.” At the heart of a Māori lens is being connected; having relationships with people, the planet and with purpose.

Māori look to ensure and sustain the individual and collective wellbeing of everyone, on a spiritual, physical, mental and emotional level. The Māori lens recognises that the past gives the individual an immediate right of belonging, which in turn sets up a responsibility in the present to maintain and pass on to the collective whole, thereby investing in a bright future for all.

When harms or imbalances are detected, corrective measures for the whole are decided and acted upon, rather than focusing on the spot treatment of symptoms.

Wellbeing was introduced as part of the Maori economy, adding to the western model of profit for the shareholder as the bottom line. —Sara Stratton

These holistic, collective principles can be seen, for instance, when Māori land is returned; it is not immediately turned into private land with a “keep out” sign put on the door, even if it is prime real estate. Instead, local tribes continue to co-govern with the local government for the inclusive benefit of everybody. It is a successful business model.

Wellbeing was introduced as part of our economy, adding to the western model of profit for the shareholder as the bottom line. A river was given legal personhood, recognising our intimate relationship with our environment. Contrast this with the mindset that sees everything as a commodity to be bought and sold to the highest bidder.

Recently, our Team New Zealand COVID-19 strategy, which was so successful, adopted our Mātou/Tātou, Rangatiratanga/Kotahitanga concept.

Mātou and Tātoua are our two words for “we” or “all of us”. Māori are so intent not to leave anyone out that we use both; Mātou is the normal “we”, and Tātou means “all of us”, including the environment and anything we might have inadvertently left out.

Rangatiratanga is the fundamental respect for an individual, a skill, or a place in society. Kotahitangi, meanwhile, denotes the unity that harnesses our differences together for a purpose bigger than our individual selves.

Our COVID-19 policy stressed the need to unite in our diversity of skill, experience and place, and work together as a team for a primary purpose.

An individual and collective responsibility for the planet: the new AI?

The essence of Māori values and expectations do not change when change comes; the change is in how we adapt and how and why we decide what to adopt what we do.

If we were to look at AI through a Māori lens, individual and collective responsibility for the care and sustainability of people and planet, with profit and to drive purpose, would be the standard. Every very decision about AI’s purpose, creation, use and those involved, would be made with constant recourse to it.

AI’s benefits range from the mundane (improving traffic control and GPS routes), to entertainment (suggesting a love-match), to saving lives, as epitomised by the real-time response to COVID-19 when tracking outbreaks.

We are becoming increasingly aware of both the potential and real harm of algorithmic bias in the AI lifecycle, at the same time. It is now widely accepted that built into these algorithms are the perspectives and values of the creators and developers.

If the original data is biased, newly vcreated algorithms that are taught to other machines will grow the error exponentially. And when the tool is used to deliver ‘fake news’, or predict over people’s lives, managing their mortgages, healthcare or even matters of justice, the potential for harm is clear.

Ka mua, ka muri or Look before you leap: a Māori approach to all things new

Māori face the future by looking at the lessons to be learned from the past. Māori, along with other indigenous nations, have already been the recipients of the analogue version of algorithmic bias: colonisation.

This was the tool whereby the beliefs, faith, values, systems and goals of British and European, privileged men were laid over whole societies via the law; the analogue version of algorithms.

Whole new systems were created and embedded with this new data to build societies from that protected and reflected them. But the original data was incomplete. It excluded all others and did not recognise pluralistic values, worldviews, genders or ethnicities.

If Silicon Valley, which created historic, harmful consequences by excluding other cultures, genders, worldviews and values in the analogue world, has the power to embed their biases in AI, the consequences will be harmful.—Sara Stratton

The individual shareholder was king and had the right to own anything, anyone and any place, extending to the environment. Return on investment, growth and profit at all cost drove the whole exercise.

The consequences of this analogue bias are writ large in Aotearoa’s past. Present-day statistics, on the other hand, measure just how well our society and the environment is doing.

Signposts for successfully achieving change with regard to Māori wellbeing or outcomes Image: Deloitte ‘State of the State New Zealand’ report

Differences in worldview have routinely displaced the Māori people from positions of power, and relegated them to the poorest, saddest, most imprisoned, uneducated and unwell populations in Aotearoa.

Our 100% clean, green image is actually a distant memory from when Māori had control over the environment.

It’s not too late: lessons from the past, for a future living with AI

If Silicon Valley, which created historic, harmful consequences by excluding other cultures, genders, worldviews and values in the analogue world, has the power to embed their biases in AI, the consequences will be harmful.

Examples already abound with biases in tools used for health, the distribution of resources and justice. These are made more terrifying by the thought of tools using facial recognition, for example.

Māori are excited about creating and using AI and indeed many new technologies. We have historically welcomed change and been fast adapters and adopters. But if things don’t shift at a fundamental level, the outcomes won’t be exactly the same as they are now; they will be much worse for the same people and our planet.

AI is already affecting white collar jobs, making understanding the best approach to it in the interests of many. A Māori lens on AI will benefit not only Māori, but add real value to any organisation or nation motivated to adopt our principles.

This is a mātou-tātou, or “Team World” opportunity.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Youth and children in Europe set the new perspectives for the decades to come

COVID-19: National authorities should do more to raise awareness of EU action

State aid: Commission approves €1.4 billion Swedish scheme to support uncovered fixed costs of companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

5 curve-flattening technologies being developed by young people

A day that Berlin and Brussels would remember for a long time

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

This Japanese politician is making history – by taking paternity leave

Infinite Oath

‘Everything is still to be agreed’: informal talks between Parliament and Council on Rule of law conditionality continue

Welfare of transported animals: MEPs urge EU states to do a better job

This incredibly detailed map of Africa could help aid and development

3 reasons why data is not the new oil – and why this matters to India

How ‘small’ is Europe in Big Data?

How a different kind of investment could transform Latin America

This is why many young people have no access to proper education

At UN, France’s Macron says more ‘political courage’ is needed to face global challenges

“Private” sea freight indexes hide Libor like skeletons?

UN chief welcomes start of Church-mediated national dialogue in Nicaragua

Europe united in not supporting a US attack on Syria

This is how flu season might affect the COVID-19 curve

In tech-driven 21st century, achieving global development goals requires closing digital gender divide

A new arrangement between Eurozone’s haves and have-nots

Educational disadvantage starts from age 10

Monday’s Daily Brief: the cost of maternal healthcare, Sudan and Chad updates, sustainability in focus

European banking stress tests 2014: A more adverse approach for a shorter banking sector

2019 EU Budget: Commission proposes a budget focused on continuity and delivery – for growth, solidarity, security

Impact of high-fats food regimen on immune activity, tumor growth.

It’s time to build a responsible media supply chain

Security Council urged to act with ‘one strong voice’ on raft of ills plaguing Middle East and North Africa

This wristband tells you what food to buy based on your DNA

The EU threatens to impose extra import duties on Chinese products

Managers’ pay under fire

Respect for fundamental rights and freedoms key for peaceful polls in DRC – UN mission chief

4 ways governments can support start-ups and save their economies

Halt death sentences on children, UN rights expert urge Saudi authorities

How Finland is fighting fake news – in the classroom

These urban water features make cities more climate-change resilient

Free and secure access needed in DR Congo conflict zone to tackle Ebola – WHO

UN chief condemns air strike that hit school bus in northern Yemen, killing scores of children

EU Parliament: Follow the fraudulent money and confiscate it

EU Budget 2019: no deal before the end of the conciliation period

Coronavirus: Commission proposes EU Strategy for the development and availability of therapeutics

How climate change exacerbates the refugee crisis – and what can be done about it

European Defence Fund: €205 million to boost the EU’s strategic autonomy and industrial competitiveness

UN human rights ruling could boost climate change asylum claims

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, in Brussels - Berlaymont, last week. (Copyright European Union, 2017 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Lukasz Kobus)

Amazon, Luxembourg and Ireland hit by EU’s latest turn of the screw over competition

A digital tax sounds like a great idea. Here’s why it might not be universally popular

This simple addition to a city can dramatically improve people’s mental health

FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

COVID-19: This is what worries young people the most

Intergenerational, intercultural, interactive – The 2015 edition of JADE’s Generations Club: Transforming Europe into an entrepreneurial society

Negotiations on new EU collective redress rules to begin

EU Justice Scoreboard 2021: digital tools help courts and prosecution services mitigate COVID-19 challenges

Practicing healthcare: Skills of a good healthcare professional and its effects

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

Coronavirus (COVID-19): truth and myth on personal risk perception

The Role of Medical Students in Sex Education

More than 30 years of US trade with China, in one chart

Mental health: the challenge of society

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Race is on’ to halt biodiversity loss in Indonesia

More Stings?

Filed Under: Digital, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s