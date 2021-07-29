You are here: Home / Business / We asked young people about work and skills. Here’s what they told us

We asked young people about work and skills. Here’s what they told us

July 29, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Nadi Albino, Senior Advisor, Partnerships, Generation Unlimited & Robert E. Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC

  • We polled 11,000 young people around the world and spoke to a small group of them about the future of work and skills.
  • Almost two-thirds are optimistic they will get the job they want.
  • They say the pandemic has bolstered their resilience, but that today’s education system is not giving them the skills they need.
  • And that soft skills are just as important as technical abilities.

In a world of social disparities, where education has been severely disrupted by COVID-19 and the spectre of climate change looms, young people could be forgiven for being pessimistic about their futures. However, our new poll shows high levels of optimism about the chance of having the career they want. Young people know the challenges, but are confident they can overcome them.

Conducted through UNICEF’s U-report platform – a messaging tool that empowers young people to speak out on issues that matter to them – the poll found that 63% of the almost 11,000 youth across 136 countries who took the survey believe it is likely they will have the career they want in the future.

So why are many young people so positive? And what would the almost two in five young people who are pessimistic like to see to help them achieve their potential? On World Youth Skills Day, we spoke with a small group of youth to help understand what is driving this optimism and what challenges they are worried about. Here is what we learned from them.

Building resilience and adaptability through the pandemic

I wish life was a game which came with instructions, but unfortunately we don’t have that roadmap that can tell us exactly what we should do to get to where we want to be.—Praise Majwafi, 22, South Africa

A topic we talked about was the impact of the pandemic on young people. Participants agreed that because the past year has been so challenging, it has taught them to manage through uncertainty.

“The pandemic has given us a crash-course in resilience and adaptability,” said 23-year old Sana Farooq, the co-founder of a social enterprise in Pakistan called The Red Code.

“Being flexible and adaptable is something we’ve all had to get used to,” added 22-year old Praise Majwafi, a social entrepreneur from South Africa.

Having been forced to manage through a very challenging year may have given many young people the confidence that if they can overcome this, they can overcome anything.

“In the face of hardship, we always have the possibility to stagnate or to thrive. And that’s the motto I wake up to every day; thrive to survive,” said 25-year old Andrea De Remes, co-founder of an e-learning education platform called Erandi Aprende, which provides resources, tools and educational programmes to get young girls aged 8-12 interested in science and technology. “I think the youth have the power, tools and opportunities to make that happen.”

Today’s education system isn’t fully meeting the needs of young people

I feel like I am learning all the theory and the content which is really important, but not the practical skills I will need later in the field, which is a huge miss.—Ulises Brengi, 21, Argentina

When asked what would make the biggest difference for them to achieve their career goals, 32% of the young people who took the U-report poll selected job-ready skills programmes in school, ahead of things like access to on-the-job training (28%), access to relevant online resources (20%), and a good mentor (19%).

“The one thing that would make the biggest difference to me is to actually learn the skills that the job market will require from me once I graduate from university,” said 21-year old Ulises Brengi, a landscape architecture student from Argentina.

Insights like this should inform how education systems and youth programmes are designed and rolled out, working alongside policies designed to create jobs and encourage entrepreneurship.

Soft skills are just as important as technical abilities

We are feeling disconnected, and what does it come down to? It’s about communication. And more than anything for me, it’s about active listening.—Andrea De Remes, 25, Mexico

Learning job-ready skills isn’t just about acquiring the technical abilities to do the job; soft skills are just as important. We all agreed that to be successful, young people will need to become lifelong learners and build strong soft skills such as leadership, creativity and communication.

“As an extrovert, I sometimes struggle to take a backseat and sit down and listen to people,” said Andrea. “That’s something I want to work on.”

Sana spoke about the importance of active listening, too. “Every day, I interact with people with disabilities, with community leaders, with women and with children. Listening to them is key as it’s the only way to begin to understand the problems they are facing,” she said.

The same principle applies when designing upskilling solutions for youth. The only way to create sustainable skills programmes is by involving young people themselves. By continuing to listen to them, businesses, governments, international organizations and other stakeholders can better understand the challenges young people are facing and engage them in the development of solutions. https://www.youtube.com/embed/HlmoiQNUvvo?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

Young people are the key to a better future

Praise shared a powerful vision for the future, one in which youth are at the centre of global progress. “In the hands of the largest generation of young people in history, the potential for global progress is unlimited,” she said. “And through purposeful engagement and collaboration, nothing can stand in our way.”

We couldn’t agree more. And we are both committed to doing what we can to help young people succeed through our involvement in Generation Unlimited, a global multi-sector coalition aimed at helping 1.8 billion young people transition from school to work by 2030.

Let’s all work together to make Praise’s vision a reality.

You can watch highlights from our session here.

The session was just one expression of our shared commitment to helping address the growing gap between the skills people have and those they need for the new digital world. PwC and UNICEF are collaborating in support of Generation Unlimited to help upskill millions of young people around the world. Among the founding partners of the WEF’s Reskilling Revolution Platform, our organisations are contributing to the initiative to provide better jobs, education, and skills to one billion people by 2030.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see http://www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Hate speech in the digital world a ‘critical obstacle for LGBTI people’: UN’s Bachelet

Coronavirus: Commission Statement on consulting Member States on proposal to prolong and adjust State aid Temporary Framework

Sudzha gas metering station at Russian-Ukrainian border (Copyright: Gazprom, 2015 / Gazprom’s website, Media)

Gazprom starts suspending gas contracts with Ukraine as Brussels fears limited transit to Europe

Work to make the world a better place: 5 things you need to know about ‘green jobs’

5 reasons why the role of WTO Director-General matters

Everyone has ‘a moral imperative’ to uphold the rights of persons with disabilities, says UN chief

ECB is about to lend trillions to banks

WHO supports measles campaign targeting millions of children in northern Nigeria

‘No shortcuts to a healthier world’: WHO chief sets out health priorities for the decade

Action! How movies are helping young people fight climate change and other global challenges

Digital Green Certificate: MEPs seek clarifications regarding the travel facilitation tool

Children of ISIL terrorists likely held in ‘secret detention facilities’, UN human rights office warns

Eurozone: Retail sales betray economic frailty

COVID-19 wave III and the lessons learned

Over 820 million people suffering from hunger; new UN report reveals stubborn realities of ‘immense’ global challenge

EU migrant crisis: Germany, France and UK to show the way. Will the rest of the EU follow?

Balancing The Broken See-Saw of Gender Power Dynamics as a Medical Student

The Ukrainian crisis to destabilize Europe and the world for a long time

Great Reset: What university entrepreneurship can bring to the post-COVID world

Can the national and age groups pockets of unemployment cause irreparable damages to Eurozone?

Is Haiti better prepared for disasters, nine years on from the 2010 earthquake?

Building cybersecurity capacity through benchmarking: the Global Cybersecurity Index

The eighth round of TTIP negotiations concludes in Brussels amid scepticism and new fears

WHO and UNICEF in campaign to protect 1.6 million in Sudan from cholera

The EU slowly exits from “Excessive Deficit Procedure” and hopefully from ‘Excessive Austerity Procedure’ too

Ireland’s planning to make its Emerald Isle even greener

Why Obama asks approval from Congress to bomb Syria?

Glass ceiling being broken into pieces

A Sting Exclusive: EU Commission’s Vice President Šefčovič accentuates the importance of innovation to EU’s Energy Union

Do the giant banks ‘tell’ Britain to choose a good soft Brexit and ‘remain’ or else…?

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

Commission goes less than mid-way on expensive euro

UN agency sounds alarm: Dwindling agrobiodiversity ‘severe threat’ to food security

Nigeria: Armed conflict continues to uproot thousands, driving up humanitarian need

European Commission adopts new list of third countries with weak anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regimes

Protecting European consumers: Safety Gate efficiently helps take dangerous COVID-19 products off the market

Iran protests: Live ammunition reportedly used, says UN human rights office

Why embracing human rights will ensure Artificial Intelligence works for all

European Commission adopts rules to ensure a smooth transition to its next President and the next College of Commissioners

Trade barriers are slowing plastic-pollution action. Here’s how to fix it

Norway has successfully enforced its foreign bribery laws but faces potential obstacles

Mali: Two peacekeepers dead after dawn attack, several injured – UN Mission

UN chief commends Algerians for ‘mature and calm’ demonstrations for change, leading up to presidential resignation

China’s New Normal and Its Relevance to the EU

How to test if Kiev’s ‘Maidan’ was an authentic revolt or a well-planned operation

Protecting Health Workers’ Safety Around the World

Backed by UN agency, countries set to take on deadly livestock-killing disease

European Commission adopted Report on the Impact of Demographic Change in Europe

Natural gas: Parliament extends EU rules to pipelines from non-EU countries

IMF’s Lagarde: Estimating Cyber Risk for the Financial Sector

Turkey: MEPs cut support by €70m due to no improvement in respect for EU values

Companies that put employees first perform better

European Youth Forum welcomes adoption of Sustainable Development Goals and calls on European countries to not ignore them!

The Sahel is engulfed by violence. Climate change, food insecurity and extremists are largely to blame

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change-the biggest global health threat of the 21st century, yet overlooked in climate negotiations?” IFMSA wonders from COP21 in Paris

Draghi repels Trump’s threats, rejects Schauble’s dictums

UK’s May stresses global cooperation at UN General Assembly

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

Staying home? Here are 5 exercise tips from the World Health Organization

European Ombudsman: new rules to protect Europeans from maladministration

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s