You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Can you eat to save the climate?

Can you eat to save the climate?

July 27, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Chiara Cecchini, Global Shaper, Sunyani Hub, Future Food Institute

  • There’s a growing interest in climate-friendly foods, but consumers find it hard to know if the food choices they make are environmentally sustainable;
  • From ready-made snacks to algae, cacti and grains, options for climate beneficial foods are increasing;
  • With better supply chain structures, food producers can have greater access to these ingredients too.

With the food system responsible for a third of overall global CO2 emissions, attention on climate beneficial foods has been slowly but steadily increasing. According to IFIC’s 2020 Food and Health Survey, 6 in 10 consumers in the US say it is important that the food products they purchase or consume are produced in an environmentally sustainable way.

That’s great, right? Not so fast: the same report also points out that, despite this increased interest, consumers find the buzzing and sometimes obscure world of climate beneficial food puzzling. From complex labels to opaque sourcing and unclear carbon impact, 6 in 10 consumers say it is hard to know if the food choices they make are environmentally sustainable; of those, 63% say it would have a greater influence on their choices if it were easier. There are even examples of people sharing their frustration.

From food and beverage companies to universities and non-profits, the sustainable food development and communication industry is experiencing a real boost but has a long way to go before making the transition to a more sustainable diet seamless for consumers. Here’s some inspiration for consumers looking to make the change:

Ready to eat and drink

If you want to introduce more climate-beneficial food into your diet but don’t have time to go to the farmer’s market every week or to cook your own food on a daily basis, a first positive step could be turning to sustainable snacks that are ready to eat or drink and can perfectly fit into your busy everyday schedule.

How CO2 emissions from the supply chain differ by food product
How CO2 emissions from the supply chain differ by food product Image: Our World in Data

Some brands’ ingredients come from a fully traceable network involving verified regenerative agriculture farmers who have built soil health into their cultivation methods. Look for snack providers who are investing in recyclable packaging, carbon offsetting and a shortened supply chain, so as to reduce the impact of transportation while keeping ingredients fresh and preserving their flavour, to explore all the climate benefits of these products.

Climate-beneficial foods can also give food waste products a new lease of life. Avocado seeds, for example, have been used to brew a drink rich in antioxidants and low in calories unlocking access to a nutrition source that has so far remained unexplored.

Simple ingredients

If you feel a bit bolder and want to give a sustainable shift to your cooking, why not add some unusual ingredients to your diet? This category includes both new and innovative options that have started making their way to the global market only recently; and options that have been part of our culinary tradition for ages but partially forgotten due to the cannibalization of their market share by more popular ingredients.

  • Algae: combining their carbon-negative profile with sustainable sourcing, algae have the potential to change the food system for the better while being good for your health, thanks to their essential fatty acids and high vitamin and antioxidants content. Although may not appeal to the most squeamish consumers, algae actually possess a meat-like, umami flavour that makes them an ideal replacement for meat. They can also be dried and minced to obtain healthy salt-like condiments and dressings.
  • Cacti: many varieties of cacti are edible and contain high amounts of vitamins C and E, carotenoids, fibre and amino acids. Cacti stems have long been part of the Mexican culinary tradition and are now starting to enter the international market through new, delicious concepts.
  • Uncommon grains: if you don’t feel like revolutionizing your diet with unusual ingredients, you can opt for a more gradual change by diversifying your sources of carbohydrates. Despite the existence of 21 different families of grains, at the moment rice, wheat and maize make up more than 50% of global cereal consumption. Opting for diverse grain varieties (like amaranth, fonio or buckwheat) will not only provide you with more nutritional value, but also help improve soil health and preserve biodiversity.

As a general reference, you can find lots of inspiring ingredients and ideas in the Future 50 Foods report.

How global meat sales could change
How global meat sales could change Image: Statista

Processed ingredients

It may be hard to believe, but processed foods can be just as climate-beneficial as unprocessed ones. Feeling sceptical? What began as an internal initiative of beer giant ABInbev to reduce its waste is now a fully independent company turning beer-production by-products into nutritious and versatile flours. Can you imagine making delicious pasta, cookies or bread with something that, until yesterday, was destined for the bin?

Elsewhere, climate-beneficial foods are reducing food waste by making use of products that would otherwise not make it to the market because of their appearance or size. This is how green banana powder is produced, for example. It combines the textural properties of starch and the nutritional benefits of bananas. It’s tasteless and can be used as a substitute for traditional flour for healthier and gluten-free solutions or as a clean-label binding agent in place of chemicals. It’s also great for adding texture and prebiotic fibre to a recipe.

There are plenty of climate-beneficial food options already on the market with more and more are expected in the near future. The next steps to make the most of such an endless potential lie in initiatives aimed at increasing education on the topic among final consumers, as well as in building more structured supply chains so as to make it easier for producers to get access to the above-mentioned ingredients.

Although it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the amount or lack of information, it’s important not to let yourself be discouraged: a better future for humans and the planet is just a forkful away.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Girls hold the key to Zambia’s future

China in my eyes

Be your all to give your all

The French army is enlisting sci-fi writers to predict the future

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of Bayer’s animal health division by Elanco, subject to conditions

AI strawberries and blockchain chicken: how digital agriculture could rescue global food security

Statement by Commissioner Kyriakides on the review by the European Medicines Agency of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Clean energy will do to gas what gas has done to coal

Coronavirus: Commission continues expanding future vaccines portfolio with new talks

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Ebola situation worsening in DR Congo, amidst growing ‘funding gap’ UN health agency warns

MEPs want to ensure sufficient funding for Connecting Europe’s future

Safety, Survival and battles with COVID 19

Croatian Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

US-North Korea summit in Singapore ‘a promising development’ says Guterres

Commission imposes a fine of €561 million on Microsoft

We are witnessing a revolution in genomics – and it’s only just begun

Women in Switzerland have gone on strike – this is why

Blockchain is facing a backlash. Can it survive?

New technologies, artificial intelligence aid fight against global terrorism

UN food agency appeals for access to key storage facility amid fight for Hudaydah

President Juncker temporarily transfers portfolio responsibilities following departure of two Members of the European Commission

How COVID-19 can be the Great Reset toward global sustainability

In Bali, UN chief Guterres outlines importance of international financial cooperation for sustainable development

EU Commission announces Safe Harbour 2.0 and a wider Data protection reform

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

Coronavirus variants: Commission calls for limiting essential travel from India

The world’s coastal cities are going under. Here’s how some are fighting back

The sad show of Brexit

Antitrust: Commission accepts commitments by Transgaz to facilitate natural gas exports from Romania

Ercom, cutting-edge Telco solutions from Europe

Closing the trust gap: how responsible data use can accelerate a sustainable society

6.1 billion EUR for sustainable fisheries and safeguarding fishing communities

Understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Has the EU economy truly revived from the financial crisis?

TTIP’s 11th round major takeaways and the usual “leaked” document

UN chief pays tribute to the courage of DR Congo citizens, and the sacrifice of blue helmets

Who are the winners and losers in Africa’s Continental Free Trade area?

Big world banks to pay $ 4.95bn for cheating customers; Is it a punishment or a gentle caress?

Four ways innovation can help to beat heart disease

UN highlights importance of skills development on World Youth Skills Day

How is the global economy fairing 11 years after the financial crisis?

How India’s new consumers can contribute to a $6 trillion opportunity

Normal reactions to the abnormality of the pandemic

4 ways the circular economy can help heavy industry reduce emissions

New Pact on Migration and Asylum: Agreement reached on the new European Union Agency for Asylum

Digital democracy: a Swiss view on digital trust

Opponents of constitutional change in Burundi face torture and execution: UN investigators

Medical education during COVID-19 pandemic

Central America: drought, resulting crop losses threaten food security of two million people, UN warns

COP24: Paris agreement remained alive but fragile while the EU attempts to slow down CO2 emissions for new cars

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

Italy’s M.Renzi and Germany’s S. Gabriel veto austerity, ask EU leaders to endorse growth measures

A shortened EU Summit admits failures, makes risky promises

Parliament demands democratic scrutiny over national recovery efforts

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Finland submits official recovery and resilience plan

EU leaders prepare timetable and structure for EU budget negotiations

Boeing subsidy case: World Trade Organization confirms EU right to retaliate against $4 billion of U.S. imports

This is the first ever photo of a black hole

MEPs call for safety and liability rules for driverless cars

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s