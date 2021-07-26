You are here: Home / Business / World’s first space sustainability rating launched

World’s first space sustainability rating launched

July 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

The impact.

The world’s first Space Sustainability Rating (SSR) has been developed to reduce space debris and ensure that rapidly increasing space missions launched worldwide are managed safely and sustainably.

The SSR, an initiative first conceived by the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Space and developed over the past two years by international partners, will score space missions on their approach to debris mitigation, along with a series of other parameters.

The SSR will reduce the risk of collisions and debris generation as well as help ensure that missions launched into Earth orbit are sustainable. It is an important step in ensuring the world can continue to use and maintain the resources of space for generations to come.

The Forum is very glad to support such an innovative approach to a global challenge of space debris. Incentivizing better behaviour by having actors compete on sustainability will create a race to the top.— Nikolai Khlystov, Lead for Mobility and Space, World Economic Forum

What’s the challenge?

With more satellites being launched each year, the risk of accidents and the creation of more debris continues to rise. This has created the need for a global system to foster the long-term sustainability of the space environment.

In recent years, the $360 billion global space economy has experienced a transformation. Declining costs, satellite and launcher size evolutions and the proliferation of related technology have led to a surge in satellite launches, many by new space enterprises and nations.

Over the coming years, thousands of payloads are expected to be launched by the commercial sector alone, adding to the nearly 4,000 active satellites already in orbit. This transformation and rapid growth are anticipated to increase the space sector’s vital role in telecommunications, remote sensing, space science and national security, making it a vital element of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s infrastructure.https://cdn.jwplayer.com/players/FI6vDhoJ-ncRE1zO6.html

Our approach.

The SSR has been developed over the past two years by the Forum, the European Space Agency, the Space Enabled Research Group within the MIT Media Lab, BryceTech and the University of Texas at Austin.

The SSR initiative comes at a critical time. While satellites have long been used for navigation services, weather monitoring and television broadcasts, humankind’s reliance on space infrastructure is set to increase sharply with the launch of large constellations of small satellites designed to boost global internet access.

By voluntarily taking part in the new SSR system, spacecraft operators, launch service providers and satellite manufacturers will be able to secure one of four levels of certification which they can share externally to show their mission’s level of sustainability.

This will increase transparency and approach to debris mitigation, without disclosing mission-sensitive or proprietary information.

The goal is to incentivize good behaviour by all space actors in addressing the problem of space debris.

The scores will be based on factors ranging from data sharing, choice of orbit, measures taken to avoid collisions, plans to de-orbit satellites on completion of missions, and even how well they can be detected and identified from Earth. The characteristics of a launch provider will also have an impact on the score.

After a robust selection process involving close to 20 stakeholders, the EPFL Space Center (eSpace) at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne has been selected to lead and operate the SSR. It will begin issuing sustainability certifications to mission operators in early 2022.

Over the two-year development period of the SSR, numerous operators within the space industry have been engaged in the evolution of the rating system and there is already widespread interest in this new tool.

Several companies, including Airbus, Astroscale, AXA XL, elseco, Lockheed Martin, Planet, SpaceX and Voyager Space Holdings, have actively supported the SSR concept and expressed interest in participating once it is publicly launched.

With our experience and the partners that will support SSR, we intend to initiate in 2022 what could be a game changer in the way space missions are carried out.— Jean-Paul Kneib, Professor of Astrophysics and Director, eSpace

The SSR aims to influence behaviour by all spaceflight actors, especially commercial entities, and help bring into common usage the sustainable practices that we desperately require.— Holger Krag, Head, Space Safety Programme, ESA

How can you get involved?

Companies are invited to help shape the future of the space environment by partnering with the Forum, creating and scaling projects similar to the SSR.

The Forum’s Platform for Shaping the Future of Mobility brings together stakeholders from all sectors of society to create mobility systems, from aerospace to automotive, travel, tourism, supply chains and transport that meet worldwide demands, ensuring easy access to mobility for everyone.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Can We(esterners) ever understand (the) Chinese

EU unveils plan to accelerate Capital Markets Union ahead of London’s departure from the bloc

Erasmus+ and its predecessors: a life-changing experience for 10 million young Europeans

Everyone’s ‘buy-in’ needed to restore peace in Kosovo, UN envoy tells Security Council

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination in Japan: Fraught history and current vaccine hesitancy

Challenges remain in DPRK despite ‘slight’ improvements in health, wellbeing: UNICEF

Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines continues to rise, Ipsos-Forum poll shows

How the great COVID-19 reset can help firms build a sustainable future

Thousands of Syrians in ‘life and death’ struggle amid harsh conditions in remote desert camp, UN warns

Window for a Brexit deal: Brussels to think again May’s proposal

European Union supports survivors of sexual violence in conflict

Scientists have a new suggestion to create more climate-friendly cows

2021 Rule of Law: EU report shows positive developments in Member States but also points to serious concerns

If on a summer’s night: is UK businesses’ “new deal” the only key to the “best of all worlds”?

The rise of techno-nationalism – and the paradox at its core

Are vaccines enough? To end COVID-19 we need more innovation – and more access

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Reusable packaging: 6 benefits beyond sustainability

UN chief welcomes event reuniting families on the Korean Peninsula

How the inventor of the internet plans to make it safe and accessible for everyone

Further reforms can foster more inclusive labour markets in The Netherlands

State aid: Commission approves €650 million Polish support to LOT in context of coronavirus outbreak

Deeper reforms in Germany will ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth

State aid: Commission approves €1.9 billion Czech scheme to support uncovered fixed costs of companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

Is sub-Saharan Africa ready for the electric vehicle revolution?

UN rights expert calls for civilian protection as fighting escalates between military and armed group

Ensure safety of responders UN Security Council urges, amid worsening DR Congo Ebola outbreak

OECD joins with Argentina to fight financial crime

A Sting Exclusive: “eHealth can change many dimensions of how the healthcare area functions”, Polish MEP Michal Boni underscores from Brussels

Progress toward sustainable development is seriously off-track

Half the world’s population is still offline. Here’s why that matters

The challenge of palliative care in universal health coverage

China by numbers: 10 facts to help you understand the superpower today

Security spillovers from Trump’s trade wars: China, Germany prepare for global disorder

Schengen: MEPs ready for negotiations on temporary checks at national borders

Feeding a city from the world’s largest rooftop greenhouse

FROM THE FIELD: Sailing a traditional and sustainable path in Fiji’s tropical waters

Transposing gender inequalities: the expenditure of achievements

Europe’s moment: Repair and prepare for the next generation

Nairobi summit: Women’s empowerment a ‘game changer’ for sustainable development

Inequality triggered protests across Latin America. Here’s how the youth can help

Let the Italians have it their way, it may be good for all Eurozone

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

Does upgrading our minds mean losing the spark of genius?

EU budget: the Common Agricultural Policy beyond 2020

‘Fire-fighting approach’ to humanitarian aid ‘not sustainable’: Deputy UN chief

The COVID-19 pandemic is not a break for nature – let’s make sure there is one after the crisis

The EU Spring Summit set to challenge austerity

Parliament calls for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

UN chief welcomes start of Church-mediated national dialogue in Nicaragua

Deeper reforms in Korea will ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth

Half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14

EU mobilises emergency assistance for Croatia in the aftermath of devastating earthquake

The COVID-19 vaccine’s challenges

Why COVID-19 is an opportunity to close the connectivity gap for refugees

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Bundesbank’s President Weidmann criticises France and the EU. Credibility at risk?

Look to cities, not nation-states, to solve our biggest challenges

Junior Enterprises as a solution for Youth Entrepreneurship

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s