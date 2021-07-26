You are here: Home / European Union News / Application of EU Law in 2020: Protecting our agreed rules and shared values during a pandemic

Application of EU Law in 2020: Protecting our agreed rules and shared values during a pandemic

July 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission adopted the Annual Report on Monitoring the Application of EU Law, which sets out how the Commission monitored and enforced EU law in 2020, and how the Member States performed in various policy areas. The report takes into account the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and explains what action the Commission took to safeguard the rights, freedoms and livelihoods of people and businesses across the Union.

Overall, in 2020, the Commission opened 903 new infringement cases. This is a 13% increase compared to 2019, when the number of new cases stood at 797. Denmark, Finland, Ireland and the Netherlands had the fewest number of new cases opened for incorrect transposition or wrong application of EU law in 2020, whereas Bulgaria, Italy, Malta and Greece faced the highest number.

Enforcing EU law during a pandemic

The effective enforcement of EU law matters to Europeans as it helps to ensure that they can enjoy the rights and benefits that EU law brings them. This is all the more true during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a clear impact on the application of EU law. For instance, many Member States unilaterally introduced export restrictions on medicines, protective equipment and other COVID-19 relevant products. Where necessary, the Commission addressed these restrictions with urgent infringement procedures. The Commission also started infringement proceedings against 11 Member States for failing to protect the rights of consumers who bought package trips and who did not receive an appropriate compensation after their trips were cancelled due to COVID-19. 

While the Commission looked for ways to ease the burden on Member States in dealing with infringement procedures (for instance by applying longer deadlines for replies), the proper application of EU law is paramount, even in times of crisis.

Prioritising policy areas important for the everyday lives of Europeans

In 2020, the Commission continued enforcing EU rules across all policy fields while prioritising the areas that have the highest impact on the everyday lives of citizens and businesses, such as the environment, mobility and transport, and energy. Together, these represented half of all new cases. For example, the Commission took action against Member States for failing to comply with EU law when it comes to clean air and drinking water, rights of travellers to obtain reimbursement for cancelled trips, or transport safety.

The enforcement of EU law is based on cooperation. That is why the European Commission actively supports Member States in implementing EU law through guidance and dialogue. In 2020, the Commission issued a number of dedicated guidance documents across the various policy areas, including EU emergency assistance in cross-border healthcare cooperation, health and safety at work, passenger rights, air safety and on a coordinated economic response to the outbreak.

Reducing the late transposition of EU Directives

For citizens and businesses to reap all the benefits of EU law, it is crucial that Member States swiftly transpose European Directives into their national legal order within the agreed deadlines.

Over half of all infringement proceedings in 2020 were related to the late transposition of directives. The number went up significantly, from 406 cases in 2019 to 599 in 2020. In comparison, the highest number of new late transposition cases in the last five years was in 2016 (847 cases). To facilitate a timely and correct transposition, the Commission continued assisting Member States by preparing guidance documents, establishing dedicated websites and by exchanging best practices in expert group meetings or workshops.

Concerning late transposition cases, the United Kingdom*, Portugal, Belgium, and Cyprus had the highest number of new cases opened against them, whereas the fewest new cases were open against Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Lithuania, Malta and the Netherlands.

Background

Since 1984, following a request by the European Parliament, the Commission presents an annual report on monitoring the application of EU law during the preceding year. The European Parliament then adopts a resolution on the Commission’s report.

As a matter of priority, the Commission targets problems where its enforcement action can make a real difference and benefit individuals and businesses. In the division of responsibilities between the European institutions, the European Commission has the general responsibility of initiating the legislative process. The Council and the European Parliament decide on the Commission’s proposals. The Member States are responsible for the timely and correct application, implementation and enforcement of EU law in the national legal order. The Commission closes this circle: once proposals are adopted and become EU law, it monitors whether the Member States are applying this law correctly and takes action if they are not.

For more information

The annual report on national implementation of EU law

Website on the annual report on national implementation of EU law

EU28 factsheet

* On 1 February 2020, the Withdrawal Agreement setting out arrangements for the orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the Union entered into force and the United Kingdom became formally a third country. The Withdrawal Agreement provided for a transition period, which started on 1 February 2020 and ended on 31 December 2020. During that transition period, and unless otherwise provided, Union law continued to apply to and in the UK, including infringement procedures. Any reference to Member States in this report should therefore be understood as including the United Kingdom.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The EU threatens to occupy Libya militarily; is another colonial war brewing?

The road ahead to building a more sustainable world

Iraq: UN mission urges ‘maximum restraint’ following deadly attack on foreign troops

Security Council urged to act with ‘one strong voice’ on raft of ills plaguing Middle East and North Africa

The movement of anti-vaccers: taking humanity back 200 years

How is the global economy fairing 11 years after the financial crisis?

Australia’s bushfires have pumped out half a year’s CO2 emissions

Fisheries: Commission proposes measures to conserve stocks of deep-sea species in the North-East Atlantic

The dark side of Diwali, festival of lights

This is what the world’s youngest prime minister said at Davos 2020

2016 crisis update: the year of the Red Fire Monkey burns the world’s markets down

7 of the most surprising facts about global gender gaps

The inhumane face of crisis mirrored in numbers

Access to health in the developped and developing world

State aid: Commission approves €511 million Italian scheme to compensate commercial rail passenger operators for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

The status of the Code of Medical Ethics: loading

5 ways to bridge the global health worker shortage

This entrepreneur built an island resort out of plastic waste

European Youth Capital 2019 announced: Novi Sad, Serbia

We need to talk about big data and genomics. Here’s why – and how

How banking with blockchain can stamp out corruption and increase financial inclusion

Coronavirus global response: 2 EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to South Sudan and new funding

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

Coronavirus Global Response: the Commission’s contribution to the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX)

The historic accomplishment of a seamless EU patent and intellectual property space

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

Human Rights Day celebrates ‘tremendous activism’ of the world’s young people

Manufacturing reimagined: from improved productivity to profitable growth

Sudan Partnership Conference: EU mobilises more support for Sudan’s transition

MEPs oppose EU Commission plans to authorise three herbicide-resistant GMOs

IMF: How can Eurozone avoid stagnation

Rapid growth in China post-COVID makes it ripe for investment

Boardroom warriors: how CEOs are becoming champions of change

FROM THE FIELD: A mountain of indigenous knowledge in Peru

How fake news still makes it difficult to cope with coronavirus

EU and U.S. castigate Facebook on Cambridge Analytica scandal as citizens’ data privacy goes down the drain again

The consequences of Brexit seen by a European young entrepreneur

Trade wars won’t fix globalization. Here’s why

3 priorities to shape the post-pandemic financial system

The EU patent space and Unified Court are born

Fit for Future platform selects EU initiatives for simplification and modernisation

The ITU Telecom World on 14-17 November in Bangkok, Thailand

Coronavirus global response: EU allocates additional €50 million in humanitarian aid

Linking HIV prevention with SRHR

Ukraine: Temperatures plunge amid rising humanitarian needs

After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

How can we make careers in corporate social innovation popular among young people?

CEOs as activists: should leaders speak up about social causes?

Is sub-Saharan Africa ready for the electric vehicle revolution?

‘Race against time’ to help women who bore brunt of Cyclone Idai: UN reproductive health agency

Terrorism and migrants: the two awful nightmares for Europe and Germany in 2016

EuroLat plenary in Panama: control of trade talks and fight against crime

Learning through play represents the best long-term value for helping kids, regardless of background

Why it’s good to turn your colleagues into friends

JADE Spring Meeting 2015: a step forward for Youth Entrepreneurship

Palestinian students ‘compelled to drop dreams because of financial cuts’

EU migration deal welcomed by UN agencies

Minsk “ceasefire” leaves more doubts than safety, with EU already planning steps further

‘We face a global emergency’ over oceans: UN chief sounds the alarm at G7 Summit event

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s