You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Brazilian female community and its gender gap

Brazilian female community and its gender gap

July 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Joana Tamy Hara, 21 years old, a third year medical student at UniCesumar, Maringá, Brazil and Ms. Gabriela B. Oliveira, 21 years old, a third year medical student at Universidade Positivo, Curitiba, Brazil. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

At first sight, the portrait of Thomas Eakins, The Agnew Clinic from 1889, seems like a regular class of anatomy back in the time. The painting shows doctors lecturing an audience formed only by men. There is a single woman in the scenario, a subordinate at the right corner of the artwork, assisting a doctor known as the bearer of knowledge. For a long time, medicine was a department monopolized by white and wealthy men. People who differed from this pattern were excluded. However, this set of circumstances has changed throughout the decades.

In between the 19th and 20th century, due to the raising of feminists and abolitionists movements, it was achievable to include women in medicine. In 1909, Maria Odília was the first black female doctor graduated in Brazil. Considering her – and so many others – long and hard work, doors were opened so contemporary women could follow through with the profession.

Nevertheless, sexism is still rooted and normalized into society, which makes many women have their capacities doubted while performing their duties as doctors. We, female medicine students, feel that disparity of treatment. During consults, we are often mistaken as ancillaries or been asked for an ‘actual’ male doctor. Meanwhile, none of our male colleagues has received this kind of approach. From prejudiced comments to refusal of employment driven by the fear of a pregnant employee, lots of trammels gets in the way of women’s medical career. There is a great deal of pressure for them to prove themselves to be fully capable of practicing medicine, as if their diploma and experience alone were not enough. Women have their family planning constantly questioned during their lives, they are imputed to an impasse: choose between family and career. Such choice is not expected from male workers since, historically, the double work journey belongs to women.

In Brazil, according to the research Demografia Médica 2018 made by Faculdade de Medicina de São Paulo (USP), the quantity of doctors increased significantly in the last decades, with an emphasis on the growth of female medics. The study shows that women represent 45.6% of the professionals, and they are majority in at least 18 specialties. Even so, we’re still facing an abyss between female doctors and the leadership chairs, which are mostly occupied by men. Besides that, for black and trans women working in medicine there is an even bigger struggle to conquer recognition and equality. For these women to achieve headship becomes an even further horizon, since it comes to light racism and gender identity discrimination. During our academic life, among our class of 200 students, none of them is a black female student.

It  is undeniable that, even if more women achieve their own place in medicine, there is still the necessity of overcoming racial and normative gender roles so that equality can be a reality for all women.

References:

Sheffer M, Cassenote A, Guilloux AGA, Miotto BA, Mainardi GM. Demografia Médica no Brasil. São Paulo: FMUSP, CFM, Cremesp; 2018. Available in https://jornal.usp.br/wp-content/uploads/DemografiaMedica2018.pdf

About the authors

Joana Tamy Hara, 21 years old, is a third year medical student at UniCesumar, Maringá, Brazil. She is currently the local director of communication and marketing of IFMSA Brazil Unicesumar and a member at the Academic League of Family Medicine and Community (LAMFaC). She is especially interested in women’s and children’s health.

Gabriela B. Oliveira, 21 years old, is a third year medical student at Universidade Positivo, Curitiba, Brazil. She is a frequent participant of IFMSA Brazil events. She specifically is interested in research and extension projects and she intends to specialize in gynaecology and obstetrics.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Reasons to hope’ for sustainable peace in Central African Republic – UN Mission chief

We all have a ‘hierarchy of needs’. But is technology meeting them?

We want to hear about Europe our citizens are dreaming of, says von der Leyen about the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe

European banking stress tests 2014: A more adverse approach for a shorter banking sector

EU@UNGA 74: Working towards a more peaceful, secure and prosperous world

Car clocking: MEPs call for new legislation to combat odometer fraud

20 years on from landmark Mine Ban Treaty, dangers on the rise to life and limb

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: hate speech, dementia, Libya and Yemen, human rights in Brazil and Lebanon

This new solar technology can be printed or woven into fabric

Nature is our strongest ally in ensuring global water security

China’s stock markets show recovery signs while EU is closely watching in anticipation of the €10bn investment

High-technology manufacturing saves the EU industry

This is what emerging technologies mean for the future of infrastructure

How COVID-19 compares to seasonal flu, and why you should take it seriously

Make no mistake: the purpose of business is to serve society

How teaching ‘future resilient’ skills can help workers adapt to automation

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Launch of CREWS, climate risk & early warning systems

The Linde Group Logo (Source: The Linde Group website, Press Services, 2018)

EU starts in-depth investigation of Linde-Praxair merger over competition concerns

3 ways we are making an impact on plastic pollution

Darfur peace process at a ‘standstill’ as demonstrations against Sudanese Government continue

‘Stay together and step up’ action to meet Global Goals, ECOSOC President tells development forum

‘Ghost fishing’ is threatening our oceans. Here’s how we can tackle it

Commission assesses and sets out reform priorities for the countries aiming to join the EU

We finally have a life-saving vaccine for Ebola

An introduction to ‘Eco-Medical Literacy’ and its importance in shaping expert medical professionals

The green hydrogen revolution has started, and it won’t be stopped

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: Carbon Price Needed for Climate Change Success

Draghi’s negative interest rates help Eurozone’s cohesion

This is how flu season might affect the COVID-19 curve

The EU resumes budget support assistance to the Republic of Moldova

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

Will the UK really have the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, as a US study suggests?

Coronavirus: EU guidance for a safe return to the workplace

The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page

Faith can overcome religious nationalism. Here’s how

MEPs propose measures to combat mobbing and sexual harassment

Zero Pollution: Vast majority of Europe’s bathing waters meet the highest quality standards

State aid: Commission refers United Kingdom to European Court for failure to fully recover illegal tax exemption aid of up to around €100 million in Gibraltar

Statement on the Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission asks online platforms to provide more details on progress made

Paris, Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt to confront Berlin over growth and the Athens enigma

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres calls for restraint in Venezuela, Jazz Day, the importance of breastfeeding, and updates from Libya, Iran and Mozambique

The importance and the need of mobile technology in the health care system and in saving lives

Capital Markets Union: Commission to boost Europe’s capital markets

The EU adopted €297 million in concrete actions for refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

EU Solidarity Fund: Commission puts forward financial assistance worth €823 million for the Croatia earthquake, floods in Poland and the coronavirus crisis

Climate change will shrink these economies fastest

Mental Health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

Eurozone: How safe are our deposits? Which banks will survive?

Why flexible workspaces are the key to winning the talent war

We probably should go back to the therapy in Primary Healthcare

China is winning the electric vehicle race

﻿Hurdles in the way of vaccinating one and all against COVID-19-reviewing the challenges for vaccination against COVID-19

Medical workforce migration in Europe – Is it really a problem?

Wars have rules: 5 things the UN humanitarian chief wants countries to tackle so human suffering in conflict can be minimized

The increasing drug prices in Europe

Facebook changes its terms and clarify its use of data for consumers following discussions with the European Commission and consumer authorities

Erasmus+: an expected budget of €3 billion to be invested in young Europeans and to help create European Universities in 2019

Data protection: MEPs urge the Commission to amend UK adequacy decisions

The age of influence: why digital platforms must come clean about political ads

European Union: More taxes out of less income

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s