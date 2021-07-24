The International Women’s Day 2031

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Joana Duarte, a 2nd year Medical student from the University of Minho, Portugal. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The year was 2031, 8th March, people were proudly celebrating The International Women’s Day. And you ask “So what? What is the huge difference?”.

Women have been fighting for equality for plenty of centuries, no matter if we are talking about equal work opportunities and recognition or political involvement nor even if we are referring to the simple act of doing the dishes back at home.

We have to face it. There is no point in denying what constitutes such a tremendous fact in our society.

Yes, gladly today I can go out and study. I can vote. I can dream about something bigger than my house chores. For these, I will be forever grateful to every single women who stood up and fought for us, for my future. But let’s not get our expectations too high. I could say that I can speak up and that I can get my dream job, but let’s not forget if that implies interfering with some man opinion or even with one of those named clichés “man position” errands, probably I will get some additional steps until I get there…if I ever get.

There is no such thing as a different reality regarding to Medicine. Unfortunately, men continue to monopolize the most recognized and profitable roles, even in a hospital. In a place where we are all fighting for the same cause, the well-being of our patients, we are lacking some attention on our staff and on how it is ruled, indeed contributing to inequality which in the further leads to team instability. Clearly all of this mixed together contributes to a non-ideal work environment which compromises the provided services.

Changing is urgent. And we must be the change.

So, answering your question, the year is 2031 and you are asking me what is the difference on this year’s International Women’s Day and why I am so proudly claiming it.

Well, the answer is really simple. We finally achieved it. 10 years later, from the day I wrote this article to today, we made it. Now International Women’s Day is effectively a tribute to every single one of us who stood up and fought while being a woman. Together we managed to do this, together we reached equality. United we are stronger.

What do you say? Getting back to 2021, do you want to join me and make the aforementioned 2031 real?

About the author

Joana Duarte is a 2nd year Medical student from the University of Minho and a local officer for Capacity-building in her Medical School’s Students Association (NEMUM). Due to a really early-age will of writing, alongside with her Medical studies, she keeps writing, mostly to herself, about diverse matters. Despite claiming to have given up on pursuing her studies in this area and on trying a full-time writing career, she strongly affirms wanting to achieve this “writing-life” dream and touch people with her words and thoughts even if it is just as a part-time lifestyle.