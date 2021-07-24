You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The International Women’s Day 2031

The International Women’s Day 2031

July 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Joana Duarte, a 2nd year Medical student from the University of Minho, Portugal. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The year was 2031, 8th March, people were proudly celebrating The International Women’s Day. And you ask “So what? What is the huge difference?”.

Women have been fighting for equality for plenty of centuries, no matter if we are talking about equal work opportunities and recognition or political involvement nor even if we are referring to the simple act of doing the dishes back at home.

We have to face it. There is no point in denying what constitutes such a tremendous fact in our society.

Yes, gladly today I can go out and study. I can vote. I can dream about something bigger than my house chores. For these, I will be forever grateful to every single women who stood up and fought for us, for my future. But let’s not get our expectations too high. I could say that I can speak up and that I can get my dream job, but let’s not forget if that implies interfering with some man opinion or even with one of those named clichés “man position” errands, probably I will get some additional steps until I get there…if I ever get.

There is no such thing as a different reality regarding to Medicine. Unfortunately, men continue to monopolize the most recognized and profitable roles, even in a hospital. In a place where we are all fighting for the same cause, the well-being of our patients, we are lacking some attention on our staff and on how it is ruled, indeed contributing to inequality which in the further leads to team instability. Clearly all of this mixed together contributes to a non-ideal work environment which compromises the provided services.

Changing is urgent. And we must be the change.

So, answering your question, the year is 2031 and you are asking me what is the difference on this year’s International Women’s Day and why I am so proudly claiming it.

Well, the answer is really simple. We finally achieved it. 10 years later, from the day I wrote this article to today, we made it. Now International Women’s Day is effectively a tribute to every single one of us who stood up and fought while being a woman. Together we managed to do this, together we reached equality. United we are stronger.

What do you say? Getting back to 2021, do you want to join me and make the aforementioned 2031 real?

About the author

Joana Duarte is a 2nd year Medical student from the University of Minho and a local officer for Capacity-building in her Medical School’s Students Association (NEMUM). Due to a really early-age will of writing, alongside with her Medical studies, she keeps writing, mostly to herself, about diverse matters. Despite claiming to have given up on pursuing her studies in this area and on trying a full-time writing career, she strongly affirms wanting to achieve this “writing-life” dream and touch people with her words and thoughts even if it is just as a part-time lifestyle.  

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Access and hesitancy as major challenges surrounding covid-19 vaccination campaigns

Why climate change matters for future health professionals

UN envoy says he ‘is ready to go to Idlib’ to help ensure civilian safety amid rising fears of government offensive

MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

Can we ensure patients’ safety without taking care of healthcare workers?

George Floyd: these are the injustices that led to the protests in the United States

State aid: Commission approves €1.1 billion Polish scheme to further support companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

Climate change update: consistent global actions urgently needed as we are running out of time

Colombia’s former president says COVID-19 shows the importance of listening to indigenous peoples on how we treat the planet

Remittances could fall by $100 billion because of COVID-19 – here’s why that matters

Database of businesses linked to Israeli settlements ‘important initial step’ towards accountability: rights expert

This study wants every child in the UK to spend a night under the stars

Guinea-Bissau: Upcoming elections vital to prevent ‘relapse’ into instability, says UN envoy

Greenery: the miracle cure for urban living

Gender Equality in Medicine: are we now so different from the Middle Ages?

Sustainability, peace, security ‘best guarantee against instability’ Guterres to Security Council

To build the workforce of the future, we need to revolutionize how we learn

The International Women’s Day 2031

COP25: MEPs push for CO2 neutrality by 2050

6 ways social innovators are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: The truth against the myths

ECB is about to lend trillions to banks

UN General Assembly celebrates 20 years of promoting a culture of peace

Except Poland, can climate change also wait until 2021 for the EU Market Stability Reserve to be launched?

A Brussels antithesis reveals where the EU is heading

UN welcomes ‘record’ Brussels conference pledge of nearly $7 billion to support Syrians

Yemen: Escalation in fighting must stop ‘before it’s too late’, Griffiths tells Security Council

14 innovative projects helping to save the planet and make the world a better place

Why flexible workspaces are the key to winning the talent war

Eurozone slowly but surely builds its Banking Union

Mountains matter, especially if you’re young, UN declares

Azeri natural gas will keep the EU warm soon

AI can help with the COVID-19 crisis – but the right human input is key

‘Do something’; UN relief chief urges Security Council action to stop the Syrian carnage unfolding ‘in front of your eyes’

JADE Spring Meeting 2017 – day 3: JADE Academy trainings, networking session and gala dinner – Excellence Awards winners revealed

Over 820 million people suffering from hunger; new UN report reveals stubborn realities of ‘immense’ global challenge

5 ways to make your organization a great sustainability partner

‘Deteriorating’ human rights in Belarus amounts to ‘wholescale oppression’: UN expert

UN chief welcomes ‘first concrete step’ in normalizing Eritrea-Ethiopia relationship

COVID-19 vaccines: MEPs call for more clarity and transparency

State aid: Commission approves a Polish scheme to compensate large companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak and provide liquidity support

UN Convention that promotes mediation to resolve trade disputes moves closer to entry into force

More women in Latin America are working, but gender gap persists, new UN figures show

Good grub: why we might be eating insects soon

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: A European patent system can help European businesses lead industrial research and innovation on a global scale

Terrorism ‘spreading and destabilizing’ entire regions, Guterres warns States, at key Kenya conference

Further reforms in France can drive growth, improve public finances and boost social cohesion

All for equality – 2020 is a pivotal year for Gender Equality

Questions and answers: Commission proposes SURE, a new temporary instrument worth up to €100 billion to help protect jobs and people in work

It’s getting harder to move data abroad. Here’s why it matters and what we can do

Parliament demands ban on neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups in the EU

EU farm policy reform: Council must be more flexible – we cannot waste more time

Coronavirus is creating retirement insecurity. These 10 steps can diffuse the timebomb of an ageing population

London wants new skyscrapers to protect cyclists from wind tunnels

EU ready to relinquish its internal tax havens

One Day in Beijing

The US reject EU proposal for prudential financial controls

Industrial producer prices on free fall and stagnant output

China by numbers: 10 facts to help you understand the superpower today

Car-free day – and the other 364 days of the year

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s