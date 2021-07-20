You are here: Home / European Union News / Conference on the Future of Europe: greater say for regions and social partners

Conference on the Future of Europe: greater say for regions and social partners

July 20, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Today, the Executive Board agreed to allocate more seats in the Conference Plenary to regional and local elected representatives, as well as to social partners.

The sixth meeting of the Conference’s Executive Board was the first one during the Slovenian Presidency of the Council.

The Executive Board amended the Rules of Procedure by adding to the Conference Plenary six elected representatives from regional and six from local authorities. They also agreed to increase the number of representatives from the social partners by four, to a total of 12.

In addition, the Board exchanged views on the communication plan developed jointly by the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission. All three institutions will endeavour to continue coordinating their activities to boost public participation in the multilingual digital platform, and will encourage other bodies, especially those who participate in the Executive Board and the Plenary to do likewise.

The Board received an update on the organisation of the European Citizens’ Panels. They also discussed the working methods of the Plenary working groups in which representatives of the respective Panels will take part.

In today’s discussions, the European Parliament’s co-chair Guy Verhofstadt said: “Today’s discussions and adjustments in the rules mean that we are nearing the end of the design phase of the Conference. We now look forward to the content phase with the ongoing collection of citizens’ ideas on the digital platform together with the proposals of the citizens’ panels starting work in September. These will all feed into the plenary so that we are able to deliver on a more effective, responsive and democratic Union that our citizens demand and deserve.”

On behalf of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Slovenian Secretary of State for EU Affairs and co-chair, Gašper Dovžan, stated: “Today’s update in the conference set-up aims to bring Europe further beyond its capitals and gives greater voice to citizens from every walk of life. Every European has their own dreams and concerns about Europe and Europe must listen to each and every one of them when discussing our common future. We want as many Europeans as possible wherever they are to have their say so we can hear what kind of Europe they want to live in 30 years from now.”

European Commission Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, and co-chair, Dubravka Šuica, said “We are looking forward to the next phase of the process: the deliberations of the European Citizens’ Panels, which is the truly innovative aspect of the Conference on the Future of Europe.”

Background

The Conference on the Future of Europe combines online and offline, local, regional, national and Europe-wide events, organised by civil society organisations and citizens, the European institutions, and national, regional and local authorities. The outcomes of these events, as well as the ideas related to the future of Europe, are being published on the multilingual digital platform. They will serve as a basis for further discussions at 4 European Citizens’ Panels, comprised of the main topics of the Conference. Some 800 randomly selected citizens, reflecting the EU’s socio-economical, demographic and educational diversity, will participate at several deliberative sessions of these four European Citizens’ Panels, 200 citizens per each Panel. They will come up with ideas and recommendations that will feed into the Conference Plenaries, and ultimately into the Final Report of the Conference.

The multilingual digital platform is fully interactive: people can engage with one another and discuss their proposals with fellow citizens from all Member States, in the EU’s 24 official languages. People from all walks of life and in numbers as large as possible are encouraged to contribute, via the platform, in shaping their future – and also to promote the platform on social media channels, with the hashtag #TheFutureIsYours.

Next Steps

In September, the first sessions of the European Citizens Panels will take place.

For more information: multilingual digital platform

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The London City-EU connection holds despite of Brexit and the ban of LSE-Deutsche Börse merger

MEPs commend Ukraine‘s reform efforts and denounce Russian aggression

The new assembly lines: Why AI needs low-skilled workers too

3 ways to protect LGBTI rights across the world

FROM THE FIELD: Keeping Morocco’s indigenous culture and conservation in balance

We need better alignment between climate and trade. Here’s a roadmap

“Unequivocal support” for the people of Bulgaria in their legitimate demands

What options the new President of Ukraine has?

UK: Customs Union with EU or a longer delay of Brexit

‘Grave consequences’ await if new deadly escalation of violence in Gaza continues – top UN official

The Europe we want: Just, Sustainable, Democratic and Inclusive

5 amazing schools that will make you wish you were young again

Estonia is making public transport free

ITU Telecom World 2018 takes place in Durban, South Africa

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “There is a communication issue (about China) which markets don’t like” Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of IMF stresses from Davos

‘Many challenges to overcome’ at UN, in fight against abuse: victims’ advocate

2018 Golden Pen of Freedom Awarded to Maria Ressa of the Philippines

This robot has soft hands. It could be the future of sustainable production

How can we make enough vaccine for 2 billion people?

‘Young people care about peace’: UN Youth Envoy delivers key message to Security Council

Italy’s Letta: A European Banking Union soon or Eurozone collapses

First peaceful transfer of power in DR Congo ‘an extraordinary opportunity’ for advancing rights

Venezuelans brave torrential border river, face exploitation, abuse – UN urges greater protection

Berlin favours economic and social disintegration in certain Eurozone countries

How data is driving sustainability in food retail

Migrant caravan: UN agency helping ‘exhausted’ people home

Agreement on EU funding for cross-border projects

Public Policies for LGBT in Brazil

Solitary Britain sides with US aggressing Russia and chooses hard Brexit

World response to AIDS epidemic at a ‘critical juncture’

Who should be responsible for protecting our personal data?

UN rights chief slams ‘unconscionable’ US border policy of separating migrant children from parents

COP21 Breaking News_09 December: The Draft Agreement Updated

Quality education an ‘essential pillar’ of a better future, says UN chief

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

Team Europe: EU provides €100 million to Mozambique for education, health and social protection

Rule of Law: European Commission takes new step to protect judges in Poland against political control

This AI is working with a fleet of drones to help us fight ocean plastic

As Syria conflict enters ninth year, humanitarian crisis ‘far from over’, Security Council hears

US life expectancy is falling – here’s why

How a start-up in India is pioneering a way to tackle the global e-waste problem

The EU Consumer Policy on the Digital Market: A Behavioral Economics View

Remarks by H.E. Ambassador Zhang Ming At the Reception in Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

DR Congo Ebola outbreak now a Public Health Emergency, UN health agency declares

First seat projections for the next European Parliament

UN recognises role of sport in achieving sustainable development

UK’s PM Theresa May asks for a two-year Brexit transition plan as negotiations round kicks off

Soil pollution ‘jeopardizing’ life on Earth, UN agency warns on World Day

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths: Lockdown by a novel coronavirus, named 2019-nCoV

The issue of mental health for modern young doctors

This Indian school accepts plastic waste instead of fees

Venezuela: European Parliament calls for additional sanctions

Integrating migrants and refugees into the labour market: Commission and social and economic partners relaunch cooperation

$1.4 billion needed this year to fund UN’s agency for Palestine refugees

Inegalitarian taxation on labour haunts Europe’s social model

Finance for SMEs: Alternative supply mechanisms do exist

Parliament endorses landmark EU-Japan free trade agreement

Copyright: MEPs back provisional agreement

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Trackbacks

  1. Conference on the Future of Europe: greater say for regions and social partners – SHOPPEX NIGERIA says:
    July 20, 2021 at 09:49

    […] Conference on the Future of Europe: greater say for regions and social partners […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s