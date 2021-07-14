You are here: Home / IFMSA / Gender Disparity in Medicine

Gender Disparity in Medicine

July 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Deisha Laksmitha Ayomi, a medical doctor at Airlangga University in Indonesia. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In medical education, we often experience gender gaps in daily so that it becomes a culture. Although many of us have started to increase awareness by starting conversations and increasing representation in leadership roles, gender disparity has remained a problem for several years.

Fighting gender disparity requires a lot of support, not only from women who have to push themselves to take the leadership role, but men also have to change the culture and support them. This is our common problem and we must invite people as many as possible to change the culture that has been rooted for years.

The government also plays an important role, such as in making policies so that women are not under representative, in facilitating a comfortable environment for women such as breast pumping facilities and child care and maternity leave.

In the world of medicine, especially in developing countries, we often find more men who take important positions and become decision-makers than women, and this happens in almost all departments, especially in the field of surgery and anesthesia.

When I was in medical school, almost three-quarters were women, but when I continued to higher education, there were often many problems and lack of opportunities that prevented women from continuing their education. Women are often considered inexperienced, too emotional, and bossy, especially women who are still young.

We need to prove ourselves again and again especially for women who do not have any background privileges. It is very different when I studied the health system in the developed country, almost all the leaders in the department are women.

But, I am so lucky to know a few female head departments who have good leadership and hardworking. They can be an example and role models for young women, so young women can believe in themselves that they are capable and deserve to take the leadership role.

About the author

Deisha Laksmitha Ayomi is  a medical doctor at Airlangga University in Indonesia. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Association (IFMSA).

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Trailing the US-EU economic confrontation

UN experts report: Business ‘dragging its feet’ on human rights worldwide

Ahead of State of the Union the European Youth Forum highlights lack of action on youth employment

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

New ECB boss quizzed for the first time by Economic Affairs Committee

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘End the Cage Age’ initiative

In rural Bangladesh, solar power is changing lives

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

These countries are making ‘travel bubbles’ for post-lockdown tourism

A Sting Exclusive: “The competitiveness of Europe depends on a digital single market”, EPP President Joseph Daul highlights live from European Business Summit 2015

Youth not prioritised in new Commission

How to talk about politics with kids. It needs to happen at school

The path to a greener future begins in our cities

These companies can recycle nearly anything, from cigarette butts to fax machines

France pushes UK to stay and Germany to pay

Anxiety disorders and their relationship with COVID-19

UNIDO promotes post-harvest excellence for mangoes in the Mekong River Delta of Viet Nam

What are the greatest global health threats?

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

6 surprising side effects of this year’s global heatwave

‘End the ongoing atrocities’ against people with albinism in Malawi, say UN rights experts

Lifting the lid on policy decisions across Africa

ILO’s Bureau for Employers´Activities to publish new study on women in business and management

EU and Amazon cut deal to end antitrust investigation over e-books deals

Single European Sky: for a more sustainable and resilient air traffic management

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is redefining the economy as we know it

In Washington D.C., Guterres signs pact with World Bank, meets US President Trump

The European Sting live from the World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

How Japan can build a sustainable future post-COVID-19

UN chief welcomes decision to delay formation of South Sudan unity government

Reinforcing EU border security: Visa-exempt travelers will be pre-screened

EU paves the way for a stronger, more ambitious partnership with Africa

Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions stall growth in Latin America and Caribbean region, UN says

European Commission authorises second safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19

Top UN court rules it has jurisdiction to hear Iranian claim against US over frozen assets

Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

At last Germany to negotiate the costs for a really cohesive Eurozone

The most unlikely innovators are changing ICT for development – it’s time we took notice

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

Mobile technology, a necessary pearl in developing countries

Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: UN health agency

Finnish Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

Capital markets selloff: The financial moguls send messages to monetary authorities

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

The EU Parliament blasts the Council about the tax dealings of the wealthy

Union of Equality: The Commission presents its first-ever strategy on LGBTIQ equality in the EU

Facebook wins EU approval for WhatsApp acquisition; just a sign of the times

EU food watchdog: more transparency, better risk prevention

Greta Thunberg tells world leaders ‘you are failing us’, as nations announce fresh climate action

Why Climate Change Matters for Future Health Professionals

Is a 3-day split week the way to get people back to work?

Mental health in medical students: the deciphered quandary

EU Commission says falling labour remuneration leads to deflation and damages growth prospects

The ‘abuse of food relief in Yemen’ must end now

The next generation is key for a European renaissance

Questions & Answers on the coordination of measures restricting free movement in the European Union related to the coronavirus pandemic

Why the fight against nature loss should be a business priority

The new general election will secure Greece’s position in Eurozone; at least for some time

More Stings?

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s