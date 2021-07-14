You are here: Home / Policy / Combating COVID-19 and Ensuring No One is Left Behind

Combating COVID-19 and Ensuring No One is Left Behind

July 14, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was written for The European Sting by Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, the Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Development Programme and Mr. Bambang Susantono, the Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank. The opinions expressed in this article belong to our distinguished writers.

If the world wants to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure no one is left behind in the recovery, two issues thrown into sharp relief by the pandemic need attention: digitalization and regional cooperation.

Ensuring the digital transformation reaches all in Asia Pacific is one of the greatest challenges we face

Even before COVID-19, the digital revolution was transforming how people and businesses work. As the pandemic unfolded, the accelerated adoption of digital technologies helped governments, education, private enterprise and people keep activities going amid social distancing, lockdowns and other containment measures. High-speed internet connectivity and financial technology hold immense promise for deepening financial inclusion, and keeping local economies alive, even in times of crisis. Yet many poor households, women and vulnerable groups have been unable to afford or access the benefits of digitalization.

Digital divides within and between countries in the region threaten to exacerbate existing gaps in economic and social development. We need more equitable access to digital technologies to drive innovation and create new business models.

Regional cooperation must refocus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Regional cooperation plays a critical role in managing the transition out of the current crisis, and a renewed focus on environmental and social dimensions of cooperation is essential. Working together can also help countries achieve digital transformation for all, including through joint efforts to develop and expand digital infrastructure, and legal and regulatory reforms that make these services more accessible.

The pandemic has exposed the inadequacy of the region’s health, education and social protection systems, making life even more difficult for the poorest and socially excluded, and deepening inequalities within communities and countries, particularly for women. The crisis has shown the value of building universal social protection systems for all members of society — from infancy to old age — which can be bolstered to provide additional relief in times of crisis. There have also been huge disparities in the ability of countries to insulate themselves from the pandemic and roll out vaccines. This is widening development gaps. A renewed focus on people, their well-being and capabilities is needed through regional cooperation.

In recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental sustainability needs to become much more central to economic, social and global value chain integration efforts. By building low-carbon economies, including through a new focus on industry and tourism sectors to generate green jobs, we can help create a more resilient region. While governments recognize the potential to pursue more environmentally sustainable development as part of recovery, much more needs to be done if we are to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and protect our planet’s natural capital and biodiversity. 

Meeting the needs of people and planet

These issues, highlighted in a recent joint report by our three organizations, warrant greater emphasis as countries meet this week to review implementation of the SDGs at the United Nations High-level Political Forum. Policymakers have necessarily focused on containing the pandemic and meeting peoples’ immediate needs. Tangible action on the multiple interconnected dimensions of the SDGs poses difficult policy and fiscal choices. Regional collaboration around financing can help countries raise and expand resources to meet the SDGs. Key priorities include cooperation on tax, through common standards, and efforts to address tax havens and avoidance. In addition, countries in the region can work together to design incentives to align private investment with the SDGs and expand the use of sustainability-focused instruments that tap regional and global capital markets.

Another form of international cooperation is worth noting. Governments, multilateral organizations, development banks, philanthropic organizations and the private sector have joined forces in unprecedented efforts to fight the pandemic, such as through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative. Science, technology and innovation enabled by such partnerships will continue to drive countries’ efforts to recover and build resilience.

Today, what begins as highly local can soon become a global phenomenon. A reinvigorated multilateralism can and must respond faster to take on new challenges and expand provision of public goods. Together, our organizations will seek to nurture such cooperation to achieve the SDGs.

—————–

About the authors

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana is the Executive Secretary, Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

Kanni Wignaraja is the Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Development Programme

Bambang Susantono is the Vice-President, Asian Development Bank

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Trailing the US-EU economic confrontation

UN experts report: Business ‘dragging its feet’ on human rights worldwide

Ahead of State of the Union the European Youth Forum highlights lack of action on youth employment

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

New ECB boss quizzed for the first time by Economic Affairs Committee

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘End the Cage Age’ initiative

In rural Bangladesh, solar power is changing lives

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

These countries are making ‘travel bubbles’ for post-lockdown tourism

A Sting Exclusive: “The competitiveness of Europe depends on a digital single market”, EPP President Joseph Daul highlights live from European Business Summit 2015

Youth not prioritised in new Commission

How to talk about politics with kids. It needs to happen at school

The path to a greener future begins in our cities

These companies can recycle nearly anything, from cigarette butts to fax machines

France pushes UK to stay and Germany to pay

Anxiety disorders and their relationship with COVID-19

UNIDO promotes post-harvest excellence for mangoes in the Mekong River Delta of Viet Nam

What are the greatest global health threats?

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

6 surprising side effects of this year’s global heatwave

‘End the ongoing atrocities’ against people with albinism in Malawi, say UN rights experts

Lifting the lid on policy decisions across Africa

ILO’s Bureau for Employers´Activities to publish new study on women in business and management

EU and Amazon cut deal to end antitrust investigation over e-books deals

Single European Sky: for a more sustainable and resilient air traffic management

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is redefining the economy as we know it

In Washington D.C., Guterres signs pact with World Bank, meets US President Trump

The European Sting live from the World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

How Japan can build a sustainable future post-COVID-19

UN chief welcomes decision to delay formation of South Sudan unity government

Reinforcing EU border security: Visa-exempt travelers will be pre-screened

EU paves the way for a stronger, more ambitious partnership with Africa

Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions stall growth in Latin America and Caribbean region, UN says

European Commission authorises second safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19

Top UN court rules it has jurisdiction to hear Iranian claim against US over frozen assets

Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

At last Germany to negotiate the costs for a really cohesive Eurozone

The most unlikely innovators are changing ICT for development – it’s time we took notice

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

Mobile technology, a necessary pearl in developing countries

Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: UN health agency

Finnish Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

Capital markets selloff: The financial moguls send messages to monetary authorities

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

The EU Parliament blasts the Council about the tax dealings of the wealthy

Union of Equality: The Commission presents its first-ever strategy on LGBTIQ equality in the EU

Facebook wins EU approval for WhatsApp acquisition; just a sign of the times

EU food watchdog: more transparency, better risk prevention

Greta Thunberg tells world leaders ‘you are failing us’, as nations announce fresh climate action

Why Climate Change Matters for Future Health Professionals

Is a 3-day split week the way to get people back to work?

Mental health in medical students: the deciphered quandary

EU Commission says falling labour remuneration leads to deflation and damages growth prospects

The ‘abuse of food relief in Yemen’ must end now

The next generation is key for a European renaissance

Questions & Answers on the coordination of measures restricting free movement in the European Union related to the coronavirus pandemic

Why the fight against nature loss should be a business priority

The new general election will secure Greece’s position in Eurozone; at least for some time

More Stings?

Filed Under: Policy, Sting Exclusive Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Comments

  1. Sustain | sustain-blog.com says:
    July 14, 2021 at 09:55

    Combatting Covid Is one story but leaving no one is behind is another. Take everyone!

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s