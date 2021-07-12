You are here: Home / European Union News / Humanitarian aid: EU mobilises €22 million to support most vulnerable in Iran and Pakistan

Humanitarian aid: EU mobilises €22 million to support most vulnerable in Iran and Pakistan

July 12, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today the Commission has announced renewed support for those most in need in Iran and Pakistan with €22 million in humanitarian aid. This package will assist those most affected by man-made crises, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate induced and other natural disasters in the region.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “Iran and Pakistan are both highly vulnerable to recurrent natural hazards, with both countries’ situations aggravated by a severe coronavirus pandemic. Iran and Pakistan are also the principal host countries of Afghan refugees worldwide. The EU is boosting support to humanitarian organisations in both countries at this critical time.”

Of the €22 million allocation, €15 million will focus on supporting humanitarian organisations working in Iran to assist the most vulnerable Iranians and Afghans in the country. Part of the funding will support the country’s battle against the severe coronavirus pandemic, including the provision of urgent medical equipment. EU humanitarian funding also supports Iran’s commendable efforts in assisting Afghans on its territory and host communities, on education, health, protection and livelihood.

€7 million will go to humanitarian organisations in Pakistan, focusing on the most vulnerable local populations, Afghans as well as host communities. Assistance will comprise Afghans and Pakistanis, affected by conflict, displacement, COVID-19 and natural disasters, including malnutrition.

All EU humanitarian aid is strictly monitored and only provided to established humanitarian organisations such as United Nations agencies, NGOs and international organisations.

Background

Iran is the worst hit country by the coronavirus pandemic in the region and one of the most affected worldwide. A fourth wave is ongoing and the response is challenged by difficulties in Iran’s procurement of essential medical goods, due to over compliance of pharmaceutical and shipping companies as well as banks with US sanctions, despite humanitarian exemptions. The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 continues to exacerbate humanitarian and developmental needs. In addition, Iran hosts the greatest number of Afghans worldwide, with an estimated 3.65 million Afghans on its territory. The EU allocation of €15 million in humanitarian assistance in 2021 to the most vulnerable people in Iran brings the total EU humanitarian support in the country to over €76 million since 2016.

In Pakistan, while the health situation related to Covid-19 has not reached emergency levels and has recently significantly improved, the pandemic has seriously compounded the country’s economic challenges. This has severely aggravated challenges of the most vulnerable tranches of the population, including Afghans and especially non-documented ones, dependent on daily labour. Pakistan hosts estimated 3 million Afghans. Loss of livelihood has pushed many to resort to negative coping mechanisms, increasing protection concerns. Particularly worrying is the increase in malnutrition and food insecurity. Already pre-COVID, the malnutrition situation in southern Pakistan was dire, with very high stunting and wasting figures among children under 5. EU humanitarian funding in Pakistan will focus on supporting those affected by conflict, both Pakistanis and Afghans as well as on strengthening the resilience and the capacity of vulnerable communities to better respond to epidemics and natural hazards such as earthquakes, recurrent floods and drought. This amount brings the total EU humanitarian support to people in need in Pakistan to over €88 million since 2016. 

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Sign language protects ‘linguistic identity and cultural diversity’ of all users, says UN chief

China and the EU agree to protect each other’s food and drink specialities

Drone regulation is necessary to democratize the sky for humanity

What will higher education in Africa look like after COVID-19?

Reimagining the future for skills: What we learned from young people

3 ways blockchain can accelerate sustainable development

Eurozone: Negative statistics bring deflation and recession closer

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to ease restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU while addressing variants through new ‘emergency brake’ mechanism

Earth Hour 2019: switch off your lights, and become an innovator

Further reforms needed for a stronger and more inclusive Argentine economy

This entrepreneur is helping farmers get food to consumers during lockdown

Africans can fight COVID-19 with stakeholder capitalism

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “CO2 is not the problem, it is the symptom”, the pilots who crossed the world using solar energy cry out from Davos

North Korean families facing deep ‘hunger crisis’ after worst harvest in 10 years, UN food assessment shows

Yemen: ‘No justification for this carnage,’ says UNICEF chief, as children in need now outnumber population of Switzerland

Illness in health workers: when the caregiver becomes the patient

Mediterranean migrant drownings should spur greater action by European countries, urge UN agencies

How can we safeguard and improve the future of global health?

World Bank President steps down, Chief Executive assumes temporary role

Public health through universal health coverage can help to attain many SDGs

Bioethics: how to recover trust in the doctor-patient relationship

A new global financial crisis develops fast; who denies it?

Trade marks: Commission decides to refer Romania to the Court of Justice for not transposing the Trade Mark Directive

Where does our food come from? Here’s why we need to know

A dangerously hot climate, simmering political tensions: ‘This is not the summer of our youth,’ UN chief warns

These are the world’s 20 most dynamic cities

FROM THE FIELD: Conversations about Conservation

Gaza blockade causes ‘near ten-fold increase’ in food dependency, says UN agency

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Record-breaking heatwaves killed about 1,500 people in France

Coronavirus Global Response: WHO and Commission launch the Facilitation Council to strengthen global collaboration

How we measure stakeholder capitalism will determine our recovery

Sweden is fighting loneliness by housing older and younger generations together

Turkey needs to step up investment in renewables to curb emissions

Coronavirus: a cultural escape goat or the next Big Five

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Commitments Made to Reduce Black Carbon, Methane and HFCs

Africa-Europe Alliance: first projects kicked off just three months after launch

Council’s position on Visa Directive a step back for young people’s mobility

This man is installing 100 trash barriers in Bali’s rivers to stop plastic pollution

Coronavirus – here’s the public health advice on how to protect yourself

UN announces roadmap to Climate Summit in 2019, a ‘critical year’ for climate action

European Parliament and Eurovision sign partnership for European Elections

Mali not fulfilling its ‘sovereign role’ in protecting its people: UN human rights expert

The developing world must get ready to adapt its trade to climate change

REACT-EU: additional support of €47.5 billion agreed to address impact of COVID-19

China’s lead in the global solar race – at a glance

Europe votes against GMOs but the Council votes for TTIP

Climate change and health – can medical students be the solution?

Action needed to tackle stalled social mobility

What the future of trust looks like

3 charts that show how attitudes to climate science vary around the world

Brazilian pandemic: far beyond the virus

Samoa measles outbreak claims 70 lives, majority are children under five

What are plastics and why do they matter? An explainer

Internet Forum: Prioritize technologies most needed for sustainable development

We must stop a devastating ‘battle to the end’ in southwest Syria, declares UN envoy

‘Exercise restraint’ Guterres urges Sri Lankans, as political crisis deepens

Planet’s Health is Our Health and the Reverse is True

EU–US: What is the real exchange in a Free Trade Agreement?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Trackbacks

  1. Humanitarian aid: EU mobilises €22 million to support most vulnerable in Iran and Pakistan – SHOPPEX NIGERIA says:
    July 12, 2021 at 20:09

    […] Humanitarian aid: EU mobilises €22 million to support most vulnerable in Iran and Pakistan […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s