You are here: Home / Business / Companies need innovation more than ever. Here’s how to measure it

Companies need innovation more than ever. Here’s how to measure it

July 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Dan Toma, Co-Founder, Outcome

  • In the wake of the pandemic, companies will need to innovate more than ever.
  • The difficulty of measuring innovation often means that it goes unrecognized and unsupported.
  • There are some underlying universal principles that can help companies to quantify innovation.

In a recent survey of more than 200 organizations, 90% of executives said they expected the pandemic to fundamentally change the way they do business over the coming five years. This means that innovation will be driving growth for the near future. But even before the pandemic, executives said that the difficulty of quantifying innovation was one of the main reasons they were reluctant to invest in it. In the absence of an established methodology for measuring innovation, it often takes the market a long time to recognize it.

A chart showing barriers to investing in innovation
But even before the pandemic, executives said that the difficulty of quantifying innovation was one of the main reasons they were reluctant to invest in it. Image: Gartner

Across different fields – from biotechnology to cloud computing and artificial intelligence – many innovations have historically had long and flat adoption curves. A successful company like Tesla, for example, took a decade to become profitable, as electric vehicles were seen as a curiosity. Many companies apply the same performance measures to innovation as they do for other areas. This often paints a distorted picture, which either limits investment in innovation, or channels investments into the wrong areas.

So how can we get better at measuring innovation?

It is important to recognize that innovation comes in many shapes and sizes. Every company has its own flavour and its own definition. This means that the indicators used to measure it need to vary, too. There are, however, some underlying universal principles that could help companies to quantify, and therefore to support and encourage, innovation.

1. The indicators used to measure innovation need to be recognized and accepted by the whole company

A common metrics framework will help everyone understand what their focus should be, across departments and locations.

2. The indicators need to take into account intangible aspects of innovation

This might include patents, brand, organizational culture, and unique processes. Successful enterprises distinguish themselves by securing a sustainable competitive advantage, which in some cases is heavily influenced by intangibles. For instance, Netflix’s customer recommendation algorithm, combined with other elements, differentiates Netflix from other content streaming companies. Most of these kinds of strategic resources and growth assets are not reported in the financial accounting system. Some might even be viewed as costs, such as employees’ salaries, training programmes or diversity or cultural development programmes.

3. Innovation shouldn’t be measured using one single indicator

It requires a comprehensive system of indicators, which complement and support each other. They need to show how an action in one part of the organization may have a result somewhere else. Using one single indicator often results in one part of a company taking decisions that backfire in other parts.

What is the World Economic Forum doing to champion social innovation?

Social innovators address the world’s most serious challenges ranging from inequality to girls’ education and disaster relief that affect all of us, but in particular vulnerable and excluded groups. To achieve maximum impact and start to address root causes, they need greater visibility, credibility, access to finance, favourable policy decisions, and in some cases a better understanding of global affairs and access to decision makers.

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship is supporting more than 400 late-stage social innovators. By providing an unparalleled global platform, the Foundation’s goal is to highlight and expand proven and impactful models of social innovation. It helps strengthen and grow the field by showcasing best-in-class examples, models for replication and cutting-edge research on social innovation.

Meet the World-changers: Social Innovators of the Year 2020. Our global network of experts, partner institutions, and World Economic Forum constituents and business members are invited to nominate outstanding social innovators. Get in touch to become a member or partner of the World Economic Forum.

4. Innovation indicators need to take into account the risk of disruption to the company

Many industries are at risk of disruption from the reduced cost of high-end technology, and the increased speed of technological progress. But disrupting an industry means more than startups gaining market share from incumbents. Disruption is a change in business as usual, which brings a new wave of competition to a stagnant market.

5. The indicators need to help drive improvement

A good indicator changes behaviours. The ecosystem that supports innovation in a company encompasses human resource capabilities, partnerships and culture. The role of an innovation accounting system is to show how inputs affect outcomes. The system will deter investments in low-impact activities; ultimately, the goal of an innovation accounting system is to help a team, a manager or a CEO make better decisions.

We are in the early stages of a corporate innovation revolution. The principles outlined above form the foundation of a new way of managing growth through innovation, based on fact rather than faith. It is an approach that puts evidence in the centre of the decision-making process, and addresses the shortcomings of the financial accounting system when it comes to measuring innovation.

Dan Toma is co-author of The Corporate Startup & Innovation Accounting.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to address piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and protect seafarers

Conflicting statistics and bad banks haunt the Eurozone

A Sting Exclusive: Young people are right about climate change; it’s time to listen

American negotiators can’t pay for their trip to Brussels, EU-US trade agreement freezes

Unemployment worries spike around the world as coronavirus remains top global concern

UN chief urges emergency fund support as one of the ‘most effective investments’ in humanitarian action

Tax crimes: MEPs want EU financial police force and financial intelligence unit

7 chief economists on how to solve the pandemic’s labour market paradox

Populist Eurosceptics helped by Trumpists seriously threaten the EU edifice

These entrepreneurs are turning discarded fishing nets into surfboards and swimwear

Central Africa: Security Council concerned by ‘grave security situation’, calls for better agency cooperation

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

vSudan: UN chief calls for ‘positive momentum’ as civilian rule talks stall between military and opposition

Crime and drugs in West and Central Africa: Security Council highlights ‘new alarming trends’

Five-year low inflation for Eurozone and now Mario has to finally wake up the Germans

The use of mobile technologies in Radiation Oncology: helping medical care

Guterres welcomes conduct of Afghan elections, commends ‘all who braved security concerns to uphold their right to vote’

OECD employment rate increases to 68.2% in the first quarter of 2018

Israeli settlements remain ‘flagrant violation’ of international law, UN envoy tells Security Council

Future EU farm policy: Agriculture MEPs urge fair funding, no renationalisation

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Cows, coffee and sustainable farming

Home working has exposed us all to more cybercrime. Here’s how to close the breach

MFF: Commission’s plan “impossible to implement” with Finnish proposal

Much more than a ‘lifeline’ for millions of households, remittances can spur global growth, says UN agency

Germany loves a strong euro; the new Fiscal Councils can deliver despite the Greek chaos and a wider questioning of austerity

Carbon neutrality and funds for EU programmes are EP priorities for EU summit

Australian solar could power Singapore within a decade

These 4 scenarios show how we might be working in the future

What can consumers do to help solve the climate change crisis?

Greater EU Civil Protection capacity needed in light of lessons from COVID-19

Nuclear test ban treaty critical to global collective security – UN chief

New UN bullying report calls for ‘safe, inclusive’ schools for all children

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

The Swiss will pay dearly for voting out fellow Europeans

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile World Congress shows off planes, trams and automobiles

Second Facebook-Cambridge Analytica hearing: impact on privacy, voting and trust

Teen activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York by boat, putting ‘climate crisis’ in spotlight

The G7 fails to agree on growth but protects the big banks

Mergers: Commission approves Assa Abloy’s acquisition of Agta Record, subject to conditions

These are the world’s 20 most dynamic cities

The United States divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials

Greece’s last Eurogroup or the beginning of a new solid European Union?

UN envoy commends successful conclusion of Guinea-Bissau presidential election

New EU rules to boost crowdfunding platforms and protect investors

EU budget: Boosting cooperation between tax and customs authorities for a safer and more prosperous EU

We’re costing our energy system wrongly. Here’s how to get it right

Skills: Five new cross-border collaboration projects selected for Erasmus+ funding to develop excellence in vocational training in Europe

This surgeon runs a makeshift hospital for over 200,000 people

Germany not famous for easy way outs from political stalemates

State aid: Commission approves amended Estonian scheme worth €450 million to support production of electricity from renewable sources

From sun-powered trikes to mind-controlled TV – 10 top gadgets unveiled at CES 2020

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of higher education

7 of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India

Scientists in Iceland are turning carbon dioxide into rock

At UN, Cuba slams US ‘criminal’ practices undermining country’s development

This is what the UK’s major supermarkets say about plastic packaging and the environment

Mandatory Transparency Register: political meeting to restart negotiations

The “Colombo Declaration” adopted at the World Conference on Youth 2014

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the proposal for a Public Sector Loan Facility of the Just Transition Mechanism

Georgia: EU report highlights importance of maintaining reform momentum and depolarising the political environment

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s