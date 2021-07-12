You are here: Home / Policy / Health / A woman leader from a small town

A woman leader from a small town

July 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Darja Popkova, a 3rd year medical student, living in Riga, Latvia two first-year medical student in The Universidade Estadual de Londrina, Paraná, Brazil. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Leadership is not something coming from your gender, age, experience or race, it is very far from inherited factors like skin colour and eyes shape. Leadership is an ability to take a huge responsibility for you and your crew, to care and support, to love over hate.

We all know the past history of women leaders, which, let’s face it, was very poor. We can blame evolution, history or destiny but that won’t change the fact that women and man are not the same, as their role in society in the past.  Women were meant to care and protect, men were always there to explore and fight.

Despite all previously mentioned factors only those born with qualities like care, support and empathy are the best candidates for the leader’s role, meaning that all women have a huge potential for leadership.  This is something I encourage everyone to think about, meanwhile I will tell you a story about the woman leader, who inspires me every single day.

We all have this one special person, the roll model that inspires us for something great, that encourages us to defeat our inner enemy and reach our full potential. Our personal “super-hero” can be every person we could possible think of, but let me tell you something, no one can inspire you more than your local hero, especially when you are from the small country like I am, especially when she is a woman like you are, especially when you carry her DNA and she is your mother. 

Let me tell you about the woman leader, whose accomplishments you most probably won’t find in a brand-new magazine, who’s name won’t be mentioned on the cover of Forbes, but I can assure you, she is the one, we can definitely name a woman in leadership.

Doctor Violeta Fodina is the local Latvian hero, she is a practicing gynaecologist-reproductologist, endocrinologist, CEO of IVF Riga holding coping with fertility treatment and genetically testing in Latvia, Riga. She was the first to open the one and only GMP certified stem cell laboratory in all Baltic countries and, what is even  more important, she is the one to fight for fertility medicine availability for all public layers, for people with different financial abilities and backgrounds.

She was one of those to encourage the government to develop IVF programs with the government compensation, because she believes  that fertility treatment should be available for each and every person.

She would never agree on me writing an article about her accomplishments and success, she is very shy, meanwhile very responsible and sincere. Violeta is our local hero, creator of life’s, fighter of every woman’s dream and simply a believer.

She has always believed in her patients, her colleagues and  co-workers, she encouraged her students and people around to believe in their strength and follow the desired path. My mother is always there to support,  she is always there to listen, and I am not scared to consider, the one to lead the progress in medicine in our small but proud Latvian country.

About the author

Darja Popkova is a 3rd year medical student, living in Riga, Latvia. She is very enthusiastic about public health and it’s related issues, that is why from this year she holds a position of National Public Health officer at the local medicine student organisation called LaMSA, which is a part of the IFMSA (International Federation of medical student association).

Apart from her biggest interest in medicine and science, especially in fields like neuroscience and endocrinology, Darja loves writing. She is very curious about different cultures, foreign traditions and languages, therefore writing helps her to maintain her ideas, thoughts and share it with the larger people group.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

In Chad, top UN officials say humanitarian response must go ‘hand in hand’ with longer-term recovery

Why global collaboration is needed to protect against a new generation of cyber threats

The EU prepares for the end of LIBOR: the Commission welcomes the agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Council on financial benchmarks

Taxation: Commission refers Portugal to the Court for discriminatory legislation on car registration tax

From Shadows to Sunlight, Paraguay’s Road to Transparency

In Finland, speeding tickets are linked to your income

This Syrian national has been trapped at Kuala Lumpur airport for 3 months

Palliative care and Universal Health Care

Meeting the basic needs of our healthcare workers

This is where teachers are most (and least) respected

We can feed the world in a sustainable way, but we need to act now

The India–U.S. trade dispute and India’s evolving geopolitical role

Why are wildfires getting worse?

Students in Milan are moving in with the elderly to fight loneliness and save money

What is the European Super League and how would it work?

European Business Summit 2014: The role of youth entrepreneurship education in EU’s Strategy for Competitiveness

UN chief appeals to G7 leaders for ‘strong commitment’ and political will to tackle climate emergency

Obama turns the G20 summit into warmongering platform

UN food relief agency airlifts aid to DR Congo province hit by Ebola outbreak

EU summit: Are the London Tories planning an exit from the EU?

“ASEM: Global Partners for Global Challenges”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to the EU

The link between air pollution and COVID-19 deaths

Energy Union: Commission calls on Member States to step up ambition in plans to implement Paris agreement

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

Rule of Law: European Commission takes new step to protect judges in Poland against political control

Every bite of burger boosts harmful greenhouse gases: UN Environment Agency

CEOs as activists: should leaders speak up about social causes?

Global climate change: consequences for human health in Brazilian cities

How AI is shaping financial services

Better air pollution data is helping us all breathe easier. Here’s how

Shenzhen just made all its buses electric, and taxis are next

‘Stay at home’ UK tells people as global confirmed cases pass 380,000 – Today’s coronavirus updates

World Refugee Day, 20 June 2020: Joint Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

Trump’s MAGA policy remains unchanged as EU warns to impose additional retaliation tariffs on US products

The EU moulds a new compromise for growth and financial sustainability

EU Justice Scoreboard 2021: digital tools help courts and prosecution services mitigate COVID-19 challenges

The ‘ASEAN way’: what it is, how it must change for the future

Gaps being closed- medical students uplifting women’s right

What technology changes will 2021 bring? Here’s what business leaders say

Advocating for the democratization of palliative care through its implementation in the Universal Health Coverage

Q&A: A on the EU COVID-19 certificate

ECB’s €1.14 trillion again unifies Eurozone; Germany approves sovereign debt risks to be pooled

Bringing nuclear test ban treaty into force a ‘central pillar’ of global disarmament push, says UN chief

European Health Union: Commission publishes open public consultation on the European Health Data Space

Our children’s career aspirations have nothing in common with the jobs of the future

These 10 golden rules for planting trees could help save the planet

Financial stability: Commission adopts final one-year extension of the transitional regime for capital requirements for non-EU central counterparties (CCPs)

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

Did Draghi ask the Germans to accept a drastic change of austerity policies?

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “There is a communication issue (about China) which markets don’t like” Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of IMF stresses from Davos

UN migration agency: young Rohingya girls, largest group of trafficking victims in camps

How can consumers be effectively protected from insurance sellers?

What’s the ‘bullwhip effect’ and how can we avoid crises like the global chip shortage?

Visa facilitation and readmission: agreements with Belarus now in force

High level political talks didn’t break the stalemate in Ukraine

Commission supports Member States in their transition to a climate-neutral economy

A Sting Exclusive: “Leading by example! EU must push for UN deal to avoid dangerous climate change”, European Parliament Vice-President Ulrike Lunacek cries out from Brussels

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

The punishment gap: how workplace mistakes hurt women and minorities most

Hospitals in Yemen attacked, disrupting healthcare for thousands of vulnerable civilians

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s