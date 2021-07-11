You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Being a woman: surgical coldness cannot take it away

Being a woman: surgical coldness cannot take it away

July 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Clara Marques Santana, a student in the eighth period of the Medicine course at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora Brazil. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

With the evolution of feminism, women have gained space in the labor market and educational institutions. This scenario is no different from that seen in medicine: from the 1990s, an inversion of the gender profile in the courses was noted. Now, women were the majority of students and professionals. However, this context is still crossed by gender inequalities such as male predominance in surgical specialties1.

The “being a doctor” has a universe of stigmas in itself, and therefore, there is a code of social conduct to be followed to determine career success. In this bias, already in college, the student must have an immaculate behavior to be accepted by other health professionals and future patients2.

Additively, there is still an expected behavior of women. Even today, it is believed in an unconditional maternal instinct that would justify compulsory motherhood. On the other hand, maternity loses its grace in the eyes of work, since there is a widespread thought that dedication to the family hinders productivity at work3.

 It also adds the stigma that emotions are opposed to rationality – with femininity being seen as an emotional element. As an effect, the posture goes through a desexualization: the female doctor must be sterile and any trace of her sensuality or emotionality would denote weakness2.

In surgical areas, the stereotype is more evident: the surgeon must focus on the specialty, breaking with his family and affective past. This idea of ​​servitude imposed on doctors, moves away from the feminine social functions of motherhood and affective care. In addition, there is the stereotype that to perform the procedures one must have physical and mental strength – which is not socially linked to women1.

Thus, unlike men who freely choose their specialties, women encounter obstacles. Since their creation valuing bodily characteristics and submissive behaviors until the job market that stereotypes the feminine limits3.

Another conflict lies in the operating room. Subtle harassment, by colleagues who still have this view that women must behave in ways that deny their femininity, is common2.

Nevertheless, this situation tends to change. With the example of medical feminist movements and the discussion of gender equality by medical education entities, more and more women are becoming aware of their true potential. In addition, the ideal that the doctor can shape his lifestyle according to his needs has been built. Therefore, the doctor’s figure is humanized. In this context, femininity is no longer a weakness that must be removed with surgical coldness (and cruelty)1.

References

1-Ávila, Rebeca Contrera. “Formação das mulheres nas escolas de medicina.” Revista Brasileira de Educação Médica 38.1 (2014): 142-149.

2- FRANCO, Talita; SANTOS, Elizabeth Gomes dos. Mulheres e cirurgiãs. Revista do Colégio Brasileiro de Cirurgiões, v. 37, n. 1, p. 072-077, 2010.

3- RAGO, Elisabeth Juliska. A ruptura do mundo masculino da medicina: médicas brasileiras no século XIX. cadernos pagu, n. 15, p. 199-225, 2000.

About the author

Clara Marques Santana is a student in the eighth period of the Medicine course at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora. She has been affiliated to IFMSA Brazil since 2018. Currently, she works in the Public Health team at IFMSA Brazil.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Sudan Partnership Conference: EU mobilises more support for Sudan’s transition

Reading this alone? Recent surveys reveal the curious truth about loneliness

Reforms in a few countries drive a decline in average OECD labour taxes

Remarks by H.E. Ambassador Zhang Ming At the Reception in Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

A Valentine’s Special: we can never overdose on love

Parliament boosts efforts to improve its environmental performance

The next start-up cities that will transform the global economy

Strong multilateral institutions key to tackling world’s dramatic challenges, UN chief says In Moscow

Reception conditions for asylum-seekers agreed between MEPs and Council

The road ahead to building a more sustainable world

Macro-Financial Assistance: Europe’s way to control Ukraine?

Coronavirus Global Response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge supports Venezuela

Brexit uncertainty keeps shaking the world’s financial markets

Finally an answer to the hottest question of European youth today: How to make sure Juncker’s Investment Plan works for youth

Visa liberalisation: Commission reports on fulfilment of visa-free requirements by Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership countries

12 ways the tech sector can help save the climate in 12 years

‘Comprehensively include migrants’ or sustainable development won’t happen, warns General Assembly President

How governments can redesign support for entrepreneurs after COVID-19

Balancing data rights is about protecting human rights

Forget about growth without a level playing field for all SMEs

EU budget: Reinforcing Europe’s cultural and creative sectors

Syria: Guterres concerned over reported attacks in Idlib, calls for ‘full investigation’

Corruption undermines democracy and contributes to instability, warns senior UN anti-crime official

As we switch to cleaner energy, there are three dangers we must not overlook

YOUTH RIGHTS AT RISK FROM RISE OF EXTREME-RIGHT AND POPULISTS IN THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Cyprus’s last chance to solve the Cyprus issue is threatened by its corrupt political elite

Why women have an essential role in biodiversity conservation

UN monitoring team in Yemen verifies pullout of armed forces from crucial port zones

The Philippines is reopening a ‘cesspool’ island after a six month clean up

EU disburses €460 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Tunisia, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia

Turning Europe into a giant wind farm could power the entire world

EU humanitarian budget for 2020 to help people in over 80 countries

Another 170 migrants disappear in shipwrecks, UN agency reiterates call for an end to Mediterranean tragedy

EU Commission: a rise in wages and salaries may help create more jobs

Will the European Court of Justice change data privacy laws to tackle terrorism?

International Day of the Midwife: 5 things you should know

How to survive the COVID-19 lockdown with a newborn baby

For how long and at what cost can the ECB continue printing trillions to keep euro area going?

COVID-19: MEPs want to ensure developing countries’ access to vaccines

Parliament adopts InvestEU programme for strategic and innovative investments

We could be sleepwalking into a new crisis. How should the business world prepare?

Cyprus: Joint Statement by the High Representative Borrell and Commissioner Ferreira on the electoral process in the Turkish Cypriot community

Bill Gates’ top 10 breakthrough technologies of 2019

5 ways students can graduate fully qualified for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Better training ‘a necessary and strategic investment’ in peacekeeping that saves lives: Guterres

Draghi joined Macron in telling Germany how Eurozone must be reformed

Pandemic mental health: the urgency of self-care

Why I stopped taking the lift

5 urgent actions in the fightback against ransomware

CEOs as activists: should leaders speak up about social causes?

Handwashing is saving lives – but for too many people, it remains a luxury

One-sixth of the world’s economy has now pledged to cut CO2 to zero by 2050

EU report: Implementation of reforms continues to bring EU and Ukraine closer together

Mozambique pledging conference hopes to soften devastating blow of back-to-back cyclones

4 ways to cyberproof your business during mergers & acquisitions

Globalization is changing. Here’s how your business can adapt

UN rights expert calls for civilian protection as fighting escalates between military and armed group

Turkey presents a new strategy for EU accession but foreign policy could be the lucky card

We have solutions to crime. We just need to scale them

Will Eurozone be able to repay its debts? Is a bubble forming there?

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s