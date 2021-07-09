Women in medicine: the right to gender equality

by

Until 2020 the synonyms found, when one searched for the word “woman” in Oxford English Dictionary, included some highly offensive words such as frail and bint. This shows how there is structural discrimination against women. As we analyse the female´s role in society and in medicine, we see that for many years women were largely treated with inequity. For centuries, they were seen only as breeders and caretakers of the home and children, and not as professionals, being excluded from the realms of science and medicine.

This point of view has been changing throughout the years due to many important women in history who fought for their rights, such as Simone de Beauvoir. Feminist movements were also essential to promote actions and inspire women globally.

Despite all the progress that was made and the increase in gender balance in the medical workforce around the world, women physicians still face difficulties. Due to domestic responsibilities, rigidity in career structures, lack of access to education, and discrimination, they represent yet only 46% in the medical comunity in the US for example, showing the gender gap that still exists. Studies show that there are many fields inside medicine where women are still substantially under-represented such as neurosurgery, orthopaedics, urology, general surgery, radiology, and others fields where professional and even patients still show prejudice and reluctance in female acceptance. Besides, it is known that, until today, there are differences not only in the way they are treated but in salary and in a greater difficulty to reach higher positions too.

A large part of the discrimination reported by women health professionals comes from historical belief, taught since our ancestors, that men are strong, fearless and confident, which women are not, and that in times of pressure they are not emotionally stable enough to solve problems and make decisions, bringing the false conception that they cannot be in lidership. However, thoughts like that should not be tolerated anymore.

According to Hillary Clinton’s quote that says that every woman is valuable and powerful, deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve their own dreams, it shows that initiatives to preserve and increase the representation of women are essential to get to the point where all ideas, opinions and rights are heard and respected, and where there is no more discrimination and differences, regardless of gender, especially in medicine.

