You are here: Home / European Union News / Syria: Commissioner Lenarčič visits Turkish border and calls for renewal of UN cross-border resolution

Syria: Commissioner Lenarčič visits Turkish border and calls for renewal of UN cross-border resolution

July 8, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, is visiting the Turkish border with North-West Syria, which is a crucial crossing point for the delivery of humanitarian assistance for millions of people inside Syria. The visit comes ahead of the vote on the renewal of the UN resolution on cross-border aid delivery which is due in the coming days.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “Failure to renew the cross-border resolution will jeopardise lifesaving humanitarian aid delivery for millions of Syrians. In North-West Syria, right now this is a matter of life and death for those most in need. After a decade of war and displacement, the population is exhausted and depends on this assistance to survive. It is our moral duty to not look away from the suffering of Syrians. The European Union strongly urges the members of the Security Council to agree to the renewal of authorisation for cross-border operations to allow delivery of life-saving assistance, including COVID-19 vaccines. We need to use all relevant modalities to get humanitarian assistance to people who desperately need it, cross-border as well as cross-line. It is crucial to support Syrians in need wherever they find themselves in Syria or outside its borders, including by helping build the resilience of people who have endured 10 years of conflict.”

In addition to meeting with senior United Nations representatives and aid workers engaged in cross-border assistance into North-West Syria during his visit, Commissioner Lenarčič also met with the Turkish government representatives and the local authorities in Hatay.

In March 2021, the European Commission alone mobilised €130 million in humanitarian aid to provide vital assistance to millions of people inside Syria. The Commission also supports Syrians in neighbouring countries hosting refugees such as Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

Background

After almost a decade of war, Syria’s crisis is marked by unparalleled suffering and needs. In addition to over 5.6 million refugees displaced in the wider region, the country counts 6.7 million people internally displaced, the largest number worldwide. 1.9 million people live in informal settlements and planned camps, with a significant registered increase of a 20% since 2020. Nearly 60% of the population is facing food shortages while North-West Syria alone counts around 3.5 million of people in need of humanitarian assistance. A ceasefire in North-West Syria since early 2020 has not prevented clashes in Idlib, where the humanitarian situation remains alarming. With only half of the health facilities fully functioning and increasing economic hardship across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has put an additional strain on the dire humanitarian situation in Syria. Inside Syria, EU humanitarian assistance supplies over 40 humanitarian partners working countrywide where needs are the most acute.

The EU and its Member States are the leading donors of international aid towards those affected by war in Syria. Since the start of the crisis in 2011, more than €24.9 billion has been mobilised to support the most vulnerable Syrians inside the country and across the region. The EU has organised, during five consecutive years (2017-2021), the Brussels Conference supporting the future of Syria and the Region, which is also the main pledging conference for the Syria crisis.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU recovery and long-term budget: Leaders must do better

This is how New York plans to end its car culture

When is necessary understand the cultural marks in health-disease process

Commission proposes new Regulation to address distortions caused by foreign subsidies in the Single Market

Fertilisers/cadmium: Parliament and Council negotiators reach provisional deal

Turkey needs to step up investment in renewables to curb emissions

Climate change will force us to redefine economic growth

Promoting ‘a healthy sustainable future’, the UN health agency engages young and young at heart to ‘Walk the Talk’

MEPs condemn criminalisation of sex education in Poland

Biodiversity: Commission progress report on EU action to protect pollinators highlights urgency of action

3 challenges facing global gig economy growth after COVID-19

‘Disaster resilient’ farming reduces agriculture risks, yields economic gains, says new UN agriculture agency report

EU finally to extend sanctions on Russia despite arguments; Greece again in Europe’s spotlight

Ebola: EU provides an additional €30 million to tackle the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres calls for restraint in Venezuela, Jazz Day, the importance of breastfeeding, and updates from Libya, Iran and Mozambique

The Indian miracle state pointing the way to global sustainability

The US is building a bike trail that runs coast-to-coast across 12 states

At UN, youth activists press for bold action on climate emergency, vow to hold leaders accountable at the ballot box

EU revengefully shows no mercy to Cameron by demanding a fast and sloppy Brexit now

Italy should boost spending and strengthen cooperation and integration of employment services to help more people into work

‘Maintain calm’ and ‘exercise patience’ UN envoy urges, as Nigeria heads to polls

Why will Paris upcoming “loose” climate change agreement work better than the previous ones?

Are we sleepwalking into a new global crisis?

Draghi tells the EU Parliament his relaxed policies are here to stay

COVID-19: MEPs call for measures to close the digital gap in education

Trade war or not New York bankers will have it their way

Talking the talk: the voice-recognition disruptors looking to outsmart big tech

The EU Commission lets money market funds continue the unholy game of banks

Climate change: Parliament’s blueprint for long-term CO2 cuts

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed merger of Cargotec and Konecranes

Can Greece’s devastating economy deal with the migration crisis?

EU leads the torn away South Sudan to a new bloody civil war

How trust and collaboration are key in India’s last mile response to the COVID-19 crisis

Want a sustainable business? Hire in talent

Does the West play the Syrian game in Egypt?

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

Syria: UN chief welcomes first aid convoy to Rukban camp since January, joint agency operation assists 50,000

‘Internal security’ or how to compromise citizens’ rights and also make huge profits

How industrial clusters can become net-zero carbon exemplars

Latest Eurobarometer survey (July-August): Economic situation is EU citizens’ top concern in light of the coronavirus pandemic

Technology can help solve the climate crisis – but it will need our help

This city sent health workers instead of cops to hundreds of cases. This is what it found

Commission reports on progress made by Albania and North Macedonia

The Linde Group Logo (Source: The Linde Group website, Press Services, 2018)

EU starts in-depth investigation of Linde-Praxair merger over competition concerns

Towards a tobacco free India

Coronavirus and sourdough – this is what we searched for online in 2020

Customs: EU proposes World Customs Organization modernisation in support of a strengthened multilateral order

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

COVID-19: MEPs urge quick action to prevent “huge recession”

Voices of Afghan women ‘must be heard at the table in the peace process and beyond’ UN deputy chief tells Security Council

How to ensure vaccine equity, build trust and strength global health systems

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to provide €81.4 billion in financial support for 15 Member States under SURE

How a more integrated approach could help to end energy poverty

3 reasons why AI won’t replace human translators… yet

5G is here: PT Expo China 2019 will be held October 31 – November 3, in association with The European Sting

The three US financial war fleets

G20: Less growth, more austerity for developing countries

Nordic companies prove doing good is good for the bottom line

Court of Auditors: EU spending infested with errors well above the materiality threshold of 2%

AIDEX 2015: Humanitarian Hero Award Winner Announced

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s