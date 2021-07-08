You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Women in leadership: closing the gender gap in medicine

Women in leadership: closing the gender gap in medicine

July 8, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Camila Medranda, a third-year medical student at “Facultad Ciencias de la Salud Eugenio Espejo” of Equinoctial University of Technology (UTE), Quito, Ecuador. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

“Women are ultimately the key to development” Desmond Tutu

If we go back in time, we will find stories of women who have influenced the development of medicine.

Women who dared to take the first steps: Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Britain’s first female doctor, Matilde Hidalgo Ecuadorian´s first female doctor, Anandi Gopal Joshi first Indian female doctors, Fe Villanueva del Mundo the first female student at Harvard Medical School who do pioneering work on infectious diseases including dengue, or Anne Szarewski one of the first to develop an understanding of the link between the human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer, leading to the first-ever HPV vaccine. 1, 2, 3

Women awarded for their discoveries as Rosalyn Yalow (1977) for development of radioimmunoassay of peptide hormones and prove that type 2 diabetes is caused by the body’s inefficient use of insulin; Gertrude Elion (1988) for a new, more rational approach to drug development for the treatment of various diseases (leukemia, herpes, malaria, gout, AIDS); Françoise Barré-Sinoussi (2008) for the discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus; Elizabeth H. Blackburn and Carol W. Greider (2009) for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase; Tu Youyou (2015) for her discoveries concerning a novel therapy against Malaria and Jennifer Doudna (2020) for the development of a method for genome editing, which opens the investigation of innovative treatments for diseases with high prevalence today, such as cancer. 4, 5

And many more women around the world who contribute to science, women who deserve to be seen and who in their struggle make their way to recognition.

In a current context women account for 70% of the health and social care workforce providing care to around 5 billion people. 6

However, despite the different achievements of women in medicine, according to statistical data presented by the World Health Organization in 2019, the reality of the working world shows something different, global health is predominantly led by men, 69% of global health organizations are headed by men and 80% of board chairs are men. Only 25% of women occupy hold leadership positions in health.6 Why?

The debatable idea that people should perform certain functions according to their gender have has been presented as a systemic barrier for women to advance in different professional careers worldwide, including health´s areas 6, resulting in a gender gap that does not it should exist because the role in society should be based on equal rights as professionals, equity and the absence of discrimination.

Women’s leadership is their power to inspire people and challenge the world to make a change. It comes from the strength that past generations have awakened in them to overcome social stereotypes that relate gender to professional ability.

Advancing women’s leadership does not stop and although still a long way to go, along with the development of a more equitable society, the objectives in this area will be met.  “Women have a really important role to play in the Word” Jennifer Doudna.

References

  1. World Health Organization. 2019. “Celebrating Women Leaders In Science And Health”. Who.Int. https://www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/celebrating-women-leaders-in-science-and-health.
  2. Ministerio Salud Pública Ecuador. 2019. “Matilde Hidalgo Abrió Las Puertas De Una Sociedad Equitativa En Ecuador – Ministerio De Salud Pública”. Salud.Gob.Ec. https://www.salud.gob.ec/matilde-hidalgo-abrio-las-puertas-de-una-sociedad-equitativa-en-ecuador/.
  3. Gulland, A. (2013). Anne Szarewski [pdf] (p. 26). Retrieved 19 March 2021, from https://www.bmj.com/content/347/bmj.f5890.
  4. “The Nobel Prize | Women Who Changed Science”. 2021. Nobelprize.Org. Accessed March 19. https://www.nobelprize.org/womenwhochangedscience/stories.
  5. Xing, H., & Meng, L. (2019). CRISPR-cas9: a powerful tool towards precision medicine in cancer treatment [pdf]. Retrieved 19 March 2021, from https://www.nature.com/articles/s41401-019-0322-9.
  6. Human Resources for Health Observer. (2019). Delivered by Women, Led by Men: A Gender and Equity Analysis of the Global Health and Social Workforce [pdf] (pp. 3, 5, 21). Retrieved 19 March 2021, from https://www.who.int/hrh/resources/health-observer24/en/.

About the author

Camila Medranda is third- year medical student at “Facultad Ciencias de la Salud Eugenio Espejo” of Equinoctial University of Technology (UTE), Quito, Ecuador. She is an active member of AEMPPI UTE. She did volunteer internships in “Centro de Investigación Genética y Genómica” (CIGG) of the University UTE. She is part of the scientific disclosure page Nova Scientia on Facebook. She was the author of the Article “Astigmatismo ¿Cómo nos afecta? A propósito de un caso ” in the magazine SPECTRUM- Cuenca in 2019.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to make your business thrive by doing good

From DIY editing to matchmaking by DNA: how human genomics is changing society

EU-US trade war: Will Trump take advantage of WTO’s decision leading to ominous economic growth?

New Syria fighting represents ‘giant powder keg’, warns aid veteran, as he leaves UN stage

FROM THE FIELD: Keeping Morocco’s indigenous culture and conservation in balance

Freshwater is saltier – and it’s bad for the planet and our health

Banks promise easing of credit conditions in support of the real economy

Technology can level the playing field for disabled people in the workforce

Better outreach to citizens needed to improve effectiveness of European Commission’s public consultations, say Auditors

‘Transformational benefits’ of ending outdoor defecation: Why toilets matter

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Pakistan

The “Colombo Declaration” adopted at the World Conference on Youth 2014

The hazards of “heroism” in the time of COVID-19

This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

Anxiety disorders and their relationship with COVID-19

Wind farms now provide 14% of EU power – these countries are leading the way

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

MWC 2016 LIVE: EC adds Brazil to partner tally

Health care’s digital times

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

Malaria: Focus on pregnant women and children, stresses UN health agency report

#Travelgoals: why Instagram is key to understanding millennial tourism

The challenges of the universalization of the health system in Brazil. What can we change?

A machine din

Immigration crisis at its very worst: EU to outsource rescue business to North Africa?

Getting a patent waiver is not enough, says WTO chief to Trade Committee

European Innovation Scoreboard 2018: Europe must deepen its innovation edge

Out with the old: Young People transforming Humanitarian Action

EU adopts new €100 million assistance package to benefit refugees and local communities in Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq

COVID-19: MEPs free up over €3 billion to support EU healthcare sector

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

Norway’s electric car market has overtaken traditional vehicle sales

State aid: Commission approves Austrian network reserve for ensuring security of electricity supply

German political spillovers: ECB’s Draghi resists first attacks by AfD

‘Complacency is still strong’ over stopping genocide, says top UN adviser

Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

How to help companies become global defenders of LGBTI rights

The IMF overstates the risks for Eurozone and downgrades the threats for the US economy

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

This is what the UK’s major supermarkets say about plastic packaging and the environment

MEPs call for more sanctions against Belarus following ‘Ryanair hijacking’

It’s a good time for a day dedicated to fostering tolerance and equality

80 adolescents a day will still die of AIDS by 2030, despite slowdown in epidemic

European Union disenchanted with Turkey

Safe and resilient forests: Commission works for wildfire prevention in Europe and globally

African Peace Facility: African Union Peace & Security Operations boosted by an additional €800 million from the European Union

This mobile laundry gives homeless people free showers and washes their clothes

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

Military operation in northeast Syria could see unintentional release of ISIL affiliates: UN chief

New research reveals the true extent of corruption in fisheries

Children in crisis-torn eastern Ukraine ‘too terrified to learn’ amid spike in attacks on schools

Q&A: EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI)

Million across Yemen ‘just a step away from famine’, with food available but inaccessible

Protecting the Treaties in the interest of all Europeans: the College takes solemn oath to serve the EU

A Sting Exclusive: “Regional Policy: a fully-fledged investment policy”, Commissioner Cretu reveals live from European Business Summit 2015

Correcting the “jitters” in quantum devices

IWD 2021: The gender dimension must be included in the COVID-19 recovery plans

Syrian crisis: €5.3 billion mobilised by donors for 2021 and beyond at 5th Brussels Conference

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of L3 Technologies by Harris Corporation, subject to conditions

West Bank: ‘imminent’ demolition of Palestinian village could be ‘war crime’ – ICC Prosecutor

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s