You are here: Home / European Union News / NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses Cyprus’s €1.2 billion recovery and resilience plan

NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses Cyprus’s €1.2 billion recovery and resilience plan

July 8, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has today adopted a positive assessment of Cyprus’s recovery and resilience plan. This is an important step towards the EU disbursing a total of €1.2 billion in grants and loans under the Recovery and Resilience Facility. This financing will support the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in Cyprus’s recovery and resilience plan. It will play a key role in enabling Cyprus to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RRF is at the heart of NextGenerationEU which will provide up to €800 billion (in current prices) to support investments and reforms across the EU. The Cypriot plan forms part of an unprecedented coordinated EU response to the COVID-19 crisis, to address common European challenges by embracing the green and digital transitions, to strengthen economic and social resilience and the cohesion of the Single Market.

The Commission assessed Cyprus’s plan based on the criteria set out in the RRF Regulation. The Commission’s analysis considered, in particular, whether the investments and reforms set out in Cyprus’s plan support the green and digital transitions; contribute to effectively addressing challenges identified in the European Semester; and strengthen its growth potential, job creation and economic and social resilience.

Securing Cyprus’s green and digital transition  

The Commission’s assessment finds that Cyprus’s plan devotes 41% of the plan’s total allocation to measures that support climate objectives. The plan includes reforms relating to the introduction of green taxation, the liberalisation of the electricity market, facilitating energy renovations in buildings and accelerating electric mobility. The plan further includes a broad range of energy efficiency and renewable energy investments targeting households, enterprises, municipalities and the wider public sector and non-governmental organisations (‘NGOs’). The plan includes investments relating to the mass roll-out of smart meters as well as the EuroAsia Interconnector project, which should aid electricity generation from cleaner sources, in particular renewables.

The Commission’s assessment finds that Cyprus’s plan devotes 23% of its total allocation to measures that support the digital transition. Measures related to the digital transition are spread out throughout the plan. The plan includes considerable investments in connectivity, through a series of measures aiming to ensure coverage with very high-capacity broadband. It promotes digital education and skills by enhancing digital infrastructure and curricula in schools, training teachers, and investing in digital skills training programmes. It also contains projects expected to promote the digitalisation of public services and the digital transformation of the courts system.

Reinforcing Cyprus’s economic and social resilience

The Commission considers that Cyprus’s plan includes an extensive set of mutually reinforcing reforms and investments that contribute to addressing all or a significant subset of the economic and social challenges outlined in the country-specific recommendations addressed to Cyprus.

The plan includes measures to strengthen the public employment services, with a particular focus on youth employment. It provides for measures to increase the quality of education and training. The plan also supports early childhood education and care by extending free compulsory pre-primary education from the age of four, investing in childcare centres accompanied by a national action plan on early childhood education that aims to foster equal opportunities for all children and fulltime labour market participation of carers, notably women. The implementation of the plan is expected to strengthen the capacity, quality and resilience of the health and civil protection systems through measures aiming at upgrading infrastructure and equipment and setting up dedicated information systems, next to promoting investments in communication systems and e-Health. The establishment of a National Promotional Agency and the introduction of funding programmes and schemes are expected to improve access to finance and liquidity, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. Grant schemes for research and innovation as well as the establishment of a central knowledge transfer office are expected to increase investments in research and innovation. The plan aims to reduce risks in the banking sector related to the legacy non-performing loans through a dedicated action plan as well as through measures to improve the working environment for credit acquirers and credit servicers.

The plan represents a comprehensive and adequately balanced response to Cyprus’s economic and social situation, thereby contributing appropriately to all six pillars referred to in the RRF Regulation.

Supporting flagship investment and reform projects

The Cypriot plan proposes projects in all seven European flagship areas. These are specific investment projects which address issues that are common to all Member States in areas that create jobs and growth and are needed for the twin transition. For instance, Cyprus has proposed to invest €40 million to promoting energy efficiency investments in SMEs, municipalities and the wider public sector and €35 million on the expansion of very high capacity networks in underserved areas.

The assessment also finds that none of the measures included in the plan significantly harm the environment, in line with the requirements laid out in the RRF Regulation.

The control systems put in place by Cyprus are considered adequate to protect the financial interests of the Union. The plan provides sufficient details on how national authorities will prevent, detect and correct instances of conflict of interest, corruption and fraud relating to the use of funds.

Members of the College said:

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “I am delighted to present the European Commission’s positive assessment of Cyprus’s recovery and resilience plan. The plan will have a real, meaningful impact on securing Cyprus’s green and digital transitions. A significant part of the funds will be devoted to fight climate change, including the protection against forest fires. Further measures to promote energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, improve education and training and expand connectivity will leave Cyprus well placed to benefit from the opportunities and face the challenges that the twin transition present. I am proud that NextGenerationEU will provide €1.2 billion to support these crucial projects.”

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People, said: “Cyprus has submitted a wide-ranging recovery plan. It contains significant reforms and investments to address its main socio-economic challenges and put the country onto a greener and more digital path. Cyprus intends to invest in energy efficiency and renewable energy, improve its water and waste management, and contribute to the ‘EuroAsia Interconnector’ project to link its electricity network with the Greek one in Crete. It will make considerable investments to boost very high-capacity broadband coverage, promote digital education and skills and digitalise its public services and courts. On the economic side, we welcome its focus on addressing risks from non-performing loans held by banks, improving the working environment for credit acquirers and services, and increasing access to finance and liquidity for smaller businesses. The social dimension features strongly with support for early childhood education and care, along with measures to get more young people into jobs and to promote equal opportunities. Once put into full effect, this plan will allow Cyprus to emerge stronger from the crisis.”

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, said: “With the approval by the Commission of Cyprus’s recovery and resilience plan, the country takes a step closer to accessing €1.2 billion in funding to support the renewal of its economy. Cyprus is seizing the opportunity offered by NextGenerationEU to make important progress with the climate transition and in boosting its digital competitiveness. Particularly beneficial to Cyprus will be the projects connecting the island to the Greek electricity and high-capacity broadband networks. I also welcome the commitments to addressing those features of Cyprus’s tax system that facilitate aggressive tax planning

Next steps

The Commission has today adopted a proposal for a Council Implementing Decision to provide €1.2 billion in grants and loans to Cyprus under the RRF. The Council will now have, as a rule, four weeks to adopt the Commission’s proposal.

The Council’s approval of the plan would allow for the disbursement of €157 million to Cyprus in pre-financing. This represents 13% of the total allocated amount for Cyprus.

The Commission will authorise further disbursements based on the satisfactory fulfilment of the milestones and targets outlined in the Council Implementing Decision, reflecting progress in the implementation of the investments and reforms. 

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to make your business thrive by doing good

From DIY editing to matchmaking by DNA: how human genomics is changing society

EU-US trade war: Will Trump take advantage of WTO’s decision leading to ominous economic growth?

New Syria fighting represents ‘giant powder keg’, warns aid veteran, as he leaves UN stage

FROM THE FIELD: Keeping Morocco’s indigenous culture and conservation in balance

Freshwater is saltier – and it’s bad for the planet and our health

Banks promise easing of credit conditions in support of the real economy

Technology can level the playing field for disabled people in the workforce

Better outreach to citizens needed to improve effectiveness of European Commission’s public consultations, say Auditors

‘Transformational benefits’ of ending outdoor defecation: Why toilets matter

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Pakistan

The “Colombo Declaration” adopted at the World Conference on Youth 2014

The hazards of “heroism” in the time of COVID-19

This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

Anxiety disorders and their relationship with COVID-19

Wind farms now provide 14% of EU power – these countries are leading the way

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

MWC 2016 LIVE: EC adds Brazil to partner tally

Health care’s digital times

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

Malaria: Focus on pregnant women and children, stresses UN health agency report

#Travelgoals: why Instagram is key to understanding millennial tourism

The challenges of the universalization of the health system in Brazil. What can we change?

A machine din

Immigration crisis at its very worst: EU to outsource rescue business to North Africa?

Getting a patent waiver is not enough, says WTO chief to Trade Committee

European Innovation Scoreboard 2018: Europe must deepen its innovation edge

Out with the old: Young People transforming Humanitarian Action

EU adopts new €100 million assistance package to benefit refugees and local communities in Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq

COVID-19: MEPs free up over €3 billion to support EU healthcare sector

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

Norway’s electric car market has overtaken traditional vehicle sales

State aid: Commission approves Austrian network reserve for ensuring security of electricity supply

German political spillovers: ECB’s Draghi resists first attacks by AfD

‘Complacency is still strong’ over stopping genocide, says top UN adviser

Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

How to help companies become global defenders of LGBTI rights

The IMF overstates the risks for Eurozone and downgrades the threats for the US economy

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

This is what the UK’s major supermarkets say about plastic packaging and the environment

MEPs call for more sanctions against Belarus following ‘Ryanair hijacking’

It’s a good time for a day dedicated to fostering tolerance and equality

80 adolescents a day will still die of AIDS by 2030, despite slowdown in epidemic

European Union disenchanted with Turkey

Safe and resilient forests: Commission works for wildfire prevention in Europe and globally

African Peace Facility: African Union Peace & Security Operations boosted by an additional €800 million from the European Union

This mobile laundry gives homeless people free showers and washes their clothes

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

Military operation in northeast Syria could see unintentional release of ISIL affiliates: UN chief

New research reveals the true extent of corruption in fisheries

Children in crisis-torn eastern Ukraine ‘too terrified to learn’ amid spike in attacks on schools

Q&A: EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI)

Million across Yemen ‘just a step away from famine’, with food available but inaccessible

Protecting the Treaties in the interest of all Europeans: the College takes solemn oath to serve the EU

A Sting Exclusive: “Regional Policy: a fully-fledged investment policy”, Commissioner Cretu reveals live from European Business Summit 2015

Correcting the “jitters” in quantum devices

IWD 2021: The gender dimension must be included in the COVID-19 recovery plans

Syrian crisis: €5.3 billion mobilised by donors for 2021 and beyond at 5th Brussels Conference

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of L3 Technologies by Harris Corporation, subject to conditions

West Bank: ‘imminent’ demolition of Palestinian village could be ‘war crime’ – ICC Prosecutor

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s