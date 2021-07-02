You are here: Home / European Union News / Rule of Law: start applying budget conditionality immediately

Rule of Law: start applying budget conditionality immediately

July 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The budget conditionality regulation does not require any additional clarification to be applied and rule of law breaches must be addressed without delay, say MEPs.

In a resolution adopted by the Budget and Budgetary Control committees on Thursday with 53 votes 11 against and 2 abstentions, MEPs regret that the Commission has decided to abide by the non-binding December 2020 European Council conclusions and delay application of the budget conditionality regulation.

Guidelines should not restrict the law

They stress that the guidelines cannot alter, expand or restrict the scope of the budget conditionality regulation and that, in order to add any value, they must clarify how the legislative provisions will be applied in practice, outlining the procedure, definitions and methodology.

They also call on the Commission to set out a “clear, precise and user-friendly system” for submitting complaints under the regulation.

Rule of law breaches must be addressed without delay

MEPs call on the Commission to investigate swiftly any potential breaches of the principles of the rule of law “that affect or seriously risk affecting the sound financial management of the Union budget”, by pointing out that “the situation in some member states already warrants immediate action”.

The Commission should report to Parliament on the first cases under investigation by October 2021 the latest, they add.

Parliament could take legal action against the Commission

MEPs finally criticise the Commission for having missed the deadline set by Parliament to apply the regulation and adopt the guidelines by 1 June 2021. They welcome the 23 June letter by the President of Parliament saying that if the Commission does not act, the EP will take action in the Court of Justice.

Quotes

“We are now one step closer to finally applying the Conditionality regulation against those breaking the Rule of Law in the member states. With the Parliament’s contribution to the guidelines, we offer the Commission the means and tools to act without hesitation. The regulation is ready to be used”, said the co-rapporteur Petri Sarvamaa (EPP, FI) after the vote.

“We have said from the beginning that the guidelines were not necessary, but the Commission put forward its proposal and asked the EP for its position. So here it is. Parliament is always ready to work with the Commission on the rule of law, and in turn we expect the European Commission not to deceive us. It must act swiftly and strongly”, said the co-rapporteur Eider Gardiazabal Rubial (S&D, ES).

Next Steps

The resolution will be put to the vote by the full Parliament during the plenary session of 5-8 July.

Background

The budget conditionality regulation is the only piece of EU legislation linking the respect of the rule of law to access to EU funds. It entered into force on 1 January 2021. However, no measures under it have been proposed yet. The European Council asked the Commission to delay the application of the regulation while member states challenge it in the EU Court of Justice (Poland and Hungary did so on 11 March 2021), and until the Commission had developed specific application guidelines.


In a resolution adopted in March 2021, Parliament said that the application of the new regulation cannot be subject to any guidelines.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What will a post-pandemic economy look like? Here’s what chief economists expect

Can a Bavarian Oktoberfest beer indulger bring down the Berlin government?

George Floyd: these are the injustices that led to the protests in the United States

Pay packet inequality growing worldwide, says new UN report

Tourism and transport: Commission’s guidance on how to safely resume travel and reboot Europe’s tourism in 2020 and beyond

Gender-Based Violence and HIV/SRHR – The commonly ignored linkages we need to open our eyes for

Zimbabwe ‘facing worst hunger crisis in a decade’

Education expenditure in the EU not hurt much by crisis

Technological innovation can bolster trust and security at international borders. Here’s how

Ηealth’s foundation is falling apart: what can we do about it?

How COVID-19 could open the door for driverless deliveries

‘Amid stormy global seas, UN charter remains our moral anchor’, says Guterres on United Nations Day

Prevention is key to ‘breaking the cycle of HIV transmission’, UN chief tells General Assembly

Ramped-up emergency preparedness, part of ‘changing the DNA’ of the UN’s health agency

‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders

EU boosts access to electricity in the Virunga area in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Clean energy will do to gas what gas has done to coal

Emotional stability and the COVID-19 pandemic: is it possible to reconcile them?

As inequality grows, the UN fights for a fairer world

14 innovative projects helping to save the planet and make the world a better place

Key takeaways on digital currency from The Davos Agenda

More hiring freedom can reduce teacher shortages in disadvantaged areas

What the US and the world can expect from the 8 November election?

Financing the recovery must not burden the next generation

Impact Investment needs global standards and better measurement

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

Schengen: MEPs ready for negotiations on temporary checks at national borders

Tobacco is harming the planet, not just our health, says new study

Global Trade Identity can be the cornerstone of paperless trade

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

#WorldBicycleDay: 5 benefits of cycling

On Grexit: Incompetence just launched the historic Ultimatum that could open “pandora’s box”

A Valentine’s Special: giving back, a dialogue of love

The journey begins – 2021 is the European Year of Rail!

Coronavirus: Commission reaches first agreement on a potential vaccine

European businesses must balance digital with sustainability. Here’s how

Greenpeace’s saints and sinners in the tech world

The Internet of Bodies is here. This is how it could change our lives.

‘Embrace the transformation’ to a carbon-neutral world by 2050, UN chief tells COP25

Parliament asks for the termination of EU-US bank data deal

5 reasons why biodiversity matters – to human health, the economy and your wellbeing

Canada grants asylum for Saudi teen who fled family: UNHCR

EU Telecoms deal: Fees on calls across the EU capped and 5G network by 2020

Destigmatizing women in surgery, one inspiration at a time

Statement by Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, on the announcement to postpone the COP26

Why cyber-risk should take centre stage in financial services

European Innovation Council Fund: first equity investments of €178 million in breakthrough innovations

Humanity ‘at a crossroads’ as damage to planet poses growing risk to health, UN environment agency warns

‘Hateful attacks’ pushing Sri Lanka backwards, UN advisers warn, urging an end to ‘discriminatory practices’ that feed intolerance

Historical success for the First ever European Presidential Debate

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

Strong multilateral institutions key to tackling world’s dramatic challenges, UN chief says In Moscow

Fairer and clearer rules on social benefits for EU mobile workers agreed

Coronavirus: rescEU medical materials dispatched to Serbia

It’s time to end our ‘separate but unequal’ approach to mental health

I went blind at age 5, but managed to stay in education. We must ensure 93 million children with disabilities get the same chance

Trash bin at the top of the world: can we prevent Arctic plastic pollution?

Europe fit for the Digital Age: Commission proposes new rules and actions for excellence and trust in Artificial Intelligence

Mobile creches are transforming the lives of women and children in Africa

Why EU’s working and unemployed millions remain uncertain or even desperate about their future

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s