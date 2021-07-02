You are here: Home / Economy / World / How to solve COVID’s crew change crisis and protect global supply chains

How to solve COVID’s crew change crisis and protect global supply chains

July 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Jeremy Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd

  • Over 1 million seafarers work in tough conditions to support 80% of global trade.
  • COVID-19 pandemic has stranded vast numbers of these key workers at sea.
  • We outline the urgent support and health protection measures needed from stakeholders across the supply chain.

Around 80% of global trade is transported by ships, and the maritime supply chain is supported by more than 1 million seafarers who are key in delivering the services needed to run our societies. Even as the world slowed down as a result of the pandemic, seafarers did not stop, but kept the supply chain running to ensure goods could reach their destination. This allowed world trade to continue, but it did so at great cost to the seafarers. https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/4Antx0TcXZtgVAsZR4ss52

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented crew change crisis which has led to hundreds of thousands of seafarers being impacted and, in many instances, left stranded on ships beyond the expiry of their contracts.

The crisis has now been ongoing for more than a year and a half, and the latest data shows the situation is getting worse – despite efforts by the maritime community, including over 800 organizations who have signed up to the Neptune Declaration. The Declaration was launched in January 2021 to respond to the crew change crisis, outlining key actions that need to be taken to resolve it by governments, companies and other stakeholders.

Our collective failure to properly address the crew change crisis puts the seafarers, who are key in supporting global trade, in an unacceptable situation. It prevents them from returning home to their loved ones and the extended periods at sea have significant consequences on their physical and mental wellbeing. If left unresolved, the difficulties in carrying out crew changes could expand as seafarers understandably start considering if they want to return to sea, which could pose a threat to the resilience of global supply chains. coronavirus, health, COVID19, pandemic

What is the World Economic Forum doing to manage emerging risks from COVID-19?

The first global pandemic in more than 100 years, COVID-19 has spread throughout the world at an unprecedented speed. At the time of writing, 4.5 million cases have been confirmed and more than 300,000 people have died due to the virus.

As countries seek to recover, some of the more long-term economic, business, environmental, societal and technological challenges and opportunities are just beginning to become visible.

To help all stakeholders – communities, governments, businesses and individuals understand the emerging risks and follow-on effects generated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Marsh and McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, has launched its COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications – a companion for decision-makers, building on the Forum’s annual Global Risks Report.

Companies are invited to join the Forum’s work to help manage the identified emerging risks of COVID-19 across industries to shape a better future. Read the full COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications report here, and our impact story with further information.

There is an urgent need to address the further deteriorating crew change crisis. Data from the 10 largest ship managers, published through the Neptune Declaration Crew Change Indicator reported a more than 50% increase between May and July in the proportion of seafarers onboard vessels beyond their contract expiry.

With the fast-spreading delta variant, governments have tightened restrictions, closed borders and stopped crew changes, often imposing stricter requirements for seafarers than for citizens or other travellers despite the critical role seafarers play in global supply chains.

Key measures can help solve crisis

Protecting global supply chains and the wellbeing of seafarers will thus require governments to allow crew changes to take place in the safest manner possible. This can be done by implementing high-quality health protocols based on the highest practicable standards, such as The Recommended Framework of Protocols for ensuring safe ship crew changes and travel during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,which has been recognized by the International Maritime Organization or the STAR Crew Change Protocols, which are based on existing best practice.

Projected size of the global shipping container market between 2019 and 2027
A ship-load of trade. Image: Statista

All stakeholders in the maritime logistics chain must also live up to their shared responsibility to ensure necessary crew changes can be carried out. No companies, including charterers, should use contracts prohibiting necessary changes, as has been frequently reported. Instead, ship owners and charterers should share relevant information transparently and collaborate to ensure that necessary crew changes can take place with the least impact possible in terms of cost and delays and high-quality health protocols should be implemented in line with the best practices developed by a group of leading charterers and described in the Neptune Declaration Best Practices for Charterers.

Vaccination programmes urgently needed

While allowing crew changes to take place in the current situation is necessary, it will only help alleviate the symptoms of the crisis. Resolving this crisis will require seafarers to have access to vaccines. There has been some progress as a limited number of international seafarers have started to get access to vaccines, for instance in the US where vaccination programmes are being rolled out for national and non-national seafarers. Nonetheless, the vast majority of seafarers, especially from developing countries, are still unable to be vaccinated.

Stakeholders from large seafaring nations, such as the Philippines, are reporting vaccine shortages and limited capacity. Meanwhile, some vaccinated seafarers also continue to face travel restrictions, constraining their ability to return home or travel to onboarding ports. It is therefore urgent that countries, who have spare doses of vaccines, prioritize international seafarers, whom close to 60 countries have designated as key workers, when allocating surplus vaccines.

Time for the global community to step up

Seafarers are the key workers supporting the more than 80% of global trade. In recent months we have seen the fragility of global supply chains with the temporary blockage of the Suez Canal and cessation of Yantian port operations. We have a responsibility as a global community to take action to protect the seafarers who play this crucial role in these very difficult circumstances, not just for the sake of the seafarers and their families, but also for the billions of people like us who are dependent on international shipping to bring the food, energy and manufactured goods that we all rely on in our daily lives.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why a cash-free future might not be as close as you think

Business uncertainty rises as US grants only temporary exception to EU for steel and aluminium tariffs

Embrace ‘people-centered multilateralism,’ UN-civil society forum urges

Africa is ‘on the rise’, says UN chief Guterres, urging collaboration for better future

Global economy to see ‘steady’ growth of three per cent in 2019 despite risks, says UN

Ukrainian civil war: Is this the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning?

The pandemic’s effects on US jobs in charts

How leaders can harness the power of finance and technology for social good

TTIP 9th Round marked by American disappointment: Will some optimism save this trade agreement?

Forced Vaccination in COVID-19 Pandemic: Ethically Justified Intervention or Draconian Measure?

Three steps we must take to secure the future of our forests

New York’s rooftop farms provide fresh local produce – and help stop a sewage problem

It’s time we harnessed Big Data for good

Winter 2019 Economic Forecast: growth moderates amid global uncertainties

Any doubt?

Not a single child spared the ‘mind-boggling violence’ of Yemen’s war

‘Alarmingly high’ number of children malnourished worldwide: UNICEF report

3 ways activists are being targeted by cyberattacks

State aid: Commission approves €1.9 billion Czech scheme to support companies in context of coronavirus outbreak

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

3 reasons all countries should embrace the Global Compact for Migration

FIFA and UN kick off healthy living campaign, to harness global game’s ‘huge potential’

 Re-thinking citizenship education: bringing young people back to the ballot box

EU budget: Reinforcing Europe’s cultural and creative sectors

A Sting Exclusive: Paris Climate Change Summit, a defining moment for humanity, by Ulf Björnholm Head of UNEP Brussels

Passwords should become a thing of the past. Here’s why

Where EU air pollution is deadliest

The EU Commission fails to draw the right conclusions about corruption

UK keeps its Brexit plan secret or there is no strategy at all whatsoever?

This warehouse is one of the world’s greenest industrial buildings

Google case: A turning point in competition rules enforcement

Libya: $202 million needed to bring life-saving aid to half a million people hit by humanitarian crisis

Russia: EU Presidents condemn Russian sanctions against EU nationals

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: Innovation across borders – mobilising national R&D funds for transnational innovation in Europe

Forced pregnancy in Italy violated ‘woman’s human right to health’, UN experts rule

As Yemen relief operations face funding gap, timing of surge in violence ‘couldn’t be worse’

China’s New Normal and Its Relevance to the EU

Does Greece really weigh what is asking for today in Russia?

Why CFOs need to rethink what it means to create value

Towards the new era of medicine

The fat from your next takeaway meal could help clean up global shipping

Antitrust: Commission fines three EU railway companies €48 million for customer allocation cartel

Camino de Santiago – a global community on our doorstep

Security Council marks transition from 15 years of UN peacekeeping in Haiti

Technological innovation can bolster trust and security at international borders. Here’s how

Quality Internships: Towards a Toolkit for Employers

Cohesion Policy: EU invests €880 million to improve Poland’s railway system

The Middle East needs a technological revolution. Start-ups can lead the way

Atomic agency cites concerns over Iran testing sites, offers COVID-19 assistance

Is Data Privacy really safe seen through Commissioner’s PRISM?

The EU sides with China against the US; but has Germany capitulated to America?

The United States divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials

Sexual abuse of elderly likely to ‘grow dramatically’, UN expert says

Commission steps up EU action to protect and restore the world’s forests

Service and Sacrifice: For Ghana, UN peacekeeping is a ‘noble opportunity to serve humanity’

Central African Republic: UN chief hails signing of new peace agreement

SMEs turning to alternative financing instruments as growth slows in bank lending

MEPs want to boost energy storage in the EU to help spur decarbonisation

5 trends in the global economy – and their implications for economic policymakers

Traditional knowledge at ‘core’ of indigenous heritage, and ‘must be protected’, says UN Forum

More Stings?

Filed Under: World, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s