You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / How AI is serving up aces at Wimbledon – and what the technology means for the future of sport

How AI is serving up aces at Wimbledon – and what the technology means for the future of sport

July 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • IBM’s new AI tool can watch Wimbledon simultaneously across more than 18 courts.
  • Tennis highlights and results packages can be created within two minutes of a match finishing.
  • Wearable tech and real-time performance trackers are among the technologies transforming the world of sport.

What’s the best way to watch Wimbledon?

With more than 18 courts playing up to four matches a day, keeping track of tennis results and highlights can be tricky.

Unless you’re called Watson.

Luckily for Wimbledon watchers globally, cutting-edge technology known as IBM Watson is watching every game simultaneously – and creating highlights packages within two minutes of a match finishing.

“Each day, hundreds of hours of footage are produced [at Wimbledon], which would ordinarily take a team of editors a huge amount of time to compile into highlights packages,” IBM says in its film, How does AI identify match highlights?

Instead, Watson continuously tracks the action and ranks every point.

The AI technology learns by “watching player reactions, listening to crowd excitement levels and analyzing the gameplay statistics,” IBM explains. https://www.youtube.com/embed/3zM2DjWRFfM?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

AI from IBM is also powering new player performance and fact sheet tools for Wimbledon fans. These combine advanced statistical analysis, natural language processing technology and cloud computing to analyse sources including media commentary and player performance.

3D golf

Technology isn’t just changing how we watch Wimbledon.

In the United States, professional services network Deloitte is helping golf fans follow and replay every shot of the 2021 US Open and US Women’s Open tournaments on their phones in augmented reality (AR). https://www.youtube.com/embed/3zM2DjWRFfM?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

Deloitte worked with the United States Golf Association (USGA) to develop the augmented reality app, called U.S. Open AR.

It allows fans to follow the action with three-dimensional views of all 18 championship holes on both courses. Fans can also use the app to find players, compare their performance with anyone in the field and watch real-time shot tracking in AR.

Improving performance

Another way AI is being utilized in professional sport is at the coaching level.

Real-time performance trackers and wearable tech like smart clothing are among the technologies transforming sport across a range of areas from training to injury prevention.

Data-driven analysis of players’ movements provides coaches with invaluable information about what is and isn’t working on their team and “can help the trainer determine what aspects each athlete needs to focus on more,” according to Ohio University’s Online Master of Athletic Administration.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to Conserve Italia for participation in canned vegetables cartel

Kosovo elections: ‘Most significant change’ in 12 years, Security Council hears

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

The Eurogroup protects Germany and blames others

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

Ensure safety of responders UN Security Council urges, amid worsening DR Congo Ebola outbreak

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

Charlie’s tragedy energized deeper feelings amongst Europeans; back to basics?

How painful is the Greek tragedy for the Germans?

Here’s how we get businesses to harmonize on climate change

De Gucht: More gaffes with the talks on the EU-US free trade agreement

Who can unlock the stalled Brexit negotiations? UK Premier sticks to her proposal

The Eurogroup+ is born to govern the EU Banking Union

COVID-19: Budget MEPs call for quick progress on post-2020 contingency plan

7 lessons leaders should take from the COVID-19 crisis

How to unleash the potential of regions like São Paulo

Why Opportunity Zones could be key to transforming our cities

The 28 EU leaders unable to start a relevant debate on migration and Brexit

Successful third issuance of EU SURE bonds by the European Commission

Celebrating Gaston Ramon – the vet who discovered vaccinology’s secret weapon

These researchers want to use your computer in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine

COP25: Developing nation’s strike hard

Free movement of services: Commission takes further action to ensure a well-functioning Single Market for professionals

The US + Britain trivialize mainland Europe, NATO and the EU

Some truths about the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization

UN emergency relief fund has ‘never been more critical’: Guterres

What does the world really think about the UN Sustainable Development Goals?

New Eurobarometer Survey: Protecting the environment and climate is important for over 90% of European citizens

With science ‘held back by a gender gap’, Guterres calls for more empowerment for women and girls

5 lessons for community-focused planning during a pandemic

How the United States can win back its manufacturing mojo

US-China trade war is a ‘lose-lose’ situation for them and the world, warn UN economists

A quarter of Americans have no retirement savings

The planet’s health is our health: why healthcare must go green

State aid: Commission approves €199.45 million Italian support to compensate Alitalia for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

Smart toys: Your child’s best friend or a creepy surveillance tool?

To build a circular economy, we need to put recycling in the bin

Why feeding the planet doesn’t have to mean sacrificing our forests

Outbreak of COVID-19: The third wave and the people

How COVID-19 accelerated the shift towards TradeTech

Population in crisis hit EU countries will suffer for decades

CO2 can help the construction industry emit less CO2. Here’s how

South Asia can become an innovation hub. Here’s how

Our health workforce: A light in the dark

Trade in fake goods is now 3.3% of world trade and rising

Electronic cigarettes, a better alternative or a well-advertised product

Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

Does research make sense any more? The dire need for new ways to measure success

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – Middle East and North Africa

Darfur peace process at a ‘standstill’ as demonstrations against Sudanese Government continue

World Malaria Day: 7 things to know about the deadly disease

Fighting Terrorism Online: EU Internet Forum committed to an EU-wide Crisis Protocol

On the first day of 2019, over 395,000 babies to be born worldwide: UNICEF

Depression is the no. 1 cause of ill health and disability worldwide

How did Facebook fool the Commission that easily during the WhatsApp acquisition?

MEPs vote to limit negative impact of no-deal Brexit on citizens

The West castigates Turkey’s Erdogan for the ruthless political cleansing

Tax reforms accelerating with push to lower corporate tax rates

More Stings?

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s