EU farm policy reform: press conference on outcome of latest round of talks

EU farm policy reform: press conference on outcome of latest round of talks

June 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Following this week’s trilateral talks on EU farm policy reform, lead EP negotiators Lins, Jahr, Müller and Andrieu plan to hold a press conference on Friday.

The press conference takes place in the Anna Politkovskaya press room (SPAAK 0A50) in the European Parliament.

The exact time will be announced later.

Journalists who want to ask questions will be able to connect via Interactio.

You can also follow the press conference live via webstreaming and EbS.

Interpretation will be provided into English, French and German.

Important notice: Following EP President Sassoli’s decision, and after advice from Parliament’s medical service, everyone wishing to enter Parliament’s premises must wear a medical-type face mask (a surgical mask or an FFP2 respiratory mask without valves). Entering Parliament wearing so-called ‘community masks’ or other masks made of textiles will not be allowed.

Information for the media

Interactio is only supported on iPad (with the Safari browser) and Mac/Windows (with the Google Chrome browser).

When connecting, enter your name and the media you are representing in the first name / last name fields.

For better sound quality, use headphones and a microphone. Interpretation is only possible for interventions with video.

Journalists who have never used Interactio before are asked to connect 30 minutes before the start of the press conference to perform a connection test. IT assistance can be provided if necessary.

When connected, open the chat window (upper right corner) to be able to see the service messages.

For more details, check the connection guidelines and recommendations for remote speakers.

