You are here: Home / European Union News / EU countries should ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health

EU countries should ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health

June 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs urge member states to protect and further enhance women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights in a report adopted on Thursday.

With 378 votes in favour, 255 against and 42 abstentions, plenary states that the right to health, in particular sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), is a fundamental pillar of women’s rights and gender equality that cannot in any way be watered down or withdrawn.

Parliament declares that violations of women’s SRHR are a form of violence against women and girls and hinder progress towards gender equality. It thus calls on EU countries to ensure women are offered high quality, comprehensive and accessible SRHR, and to remove all barriers impeding them from using these services.

Access to abortion, contraception and sexuality education

MEPs stress that some member states still have highly restrictive laws prohibiting abortion except in strictly defined circumstances, forcing women to seek clandestine abortions or carry their pregnancy to term against their will, which is a violation of their human rights. They urge all member states to ensure universal access to safe and legal abortion, and guarantee that abortion on request is legal in early pregnancy, and beyond if the pregnant person’s health is in danger.

MEPs regret that some member states allow medical practitioners, and even entire medical institutions, refuse the provision of health services because of a so-called conscience clause. This leads to the denial of abortion care on the grounds of religion or conscience and puts women’s lives in danger.

Furthermore, the House demands that EU countries ensure a range of high-quality contraceptive methods and supplies, family counselling and information on contraception are widely available.

MEPs regret that access to abortion continues to be limited during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the effects the pandemic has had on the supply and access to contraceptives.

Parliament encourages member states to ensure sexuality education is taught comprehensively to primary and secondary school children, as SRHR education can significantly contribute to reducing sexual violence and harassment.

Menstrual products are essential basic goods

Pointing out the negative effects of the so-called tampon tax on gender equality, MEPs call on member states to make use of the flexibility introduced in the VAT Directive and apply exemptions or 0% VAT rates to these essential basic goods. They also ask EU countries to tackle menstrual poverty by providing free period products to anyone in need.

Quote

Rapporteur Predrag Matić (S&D, HR) said: ‘‘This vote marks a new era in the European Union and the first real resistance to a regressive agenda that has trampled on women’s rights in Europe for years. A majority of MEPs have made their position clear to member states and called on them to ensure access to safe and legal abortion and a range of other sexual and reproductive health services.’’

A worldwide issue

In a separate resolution taking stock of the results of the Nairobi Summit on population and development, MEPs emphasise that women around the world should be guaranteed proper and affordable healthcare and respect for their sexual and reproductive rights. They add that accessible SRHR services, family planning, maternal, antenatal and neonatal healthcare and safe abortion services are important elements in saving women’s lives and reducing infant and child mortality. The text passed with 444 votes to 182 and 57 abstentions.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why saving our forests should be a global priority

Youth unemployment: No light at the end of the tunnel

Can a package from China cause Coronavirus infection? Debunking the top 7 Coronavirus myths!

Raw materials use to double by 2060 with severe environmental consequences

EU Court of Justice invalidates Safe Harbour and the game for thousands US businesses suddenly changes

Europe’s poor investment in digital is threatening prosperity. Here’s what its start-ups need

Migration crisis update: The “Habsburg Empire” comes back to life while EU loses control

Recession: the best argument for growth

Free flow of non-personal data: Parliament approves EU’s fifth freedom

The European Youth raises their voices this week in Brussels at Yo!Fest 2015

This chart shows how the energy mix is failing in the fight against climate change

Innovation and entrepreneurship can cut waste and deliver the circular economy

Humanitarian aid: EU mobilises over €18 million for the Central African Republic in 2019

UN food agency appeals for access to key storage facility amid fight for Hudaydah

Palliative care, a necessity in Universal Health Coverage

To Brexit, or not to Brexit…rather not: 10 Downing Street, London

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

We had the hottest June ever this year – this is what happened around the world

From landlocked to land-linked: how the UN is helping some of the world’s poorest countries

Mergers: Commission fines Canon €28 million for partially implementing its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation before notification and merger control approval

Feeling the heat? This is how to keep cool as temperatures rise

UN agriculture agency digs in to help forests and farms build resilience to climate change

Peacekeeping chief highlights challenges facing UN Police

Health inequalities in the 21st century

G20 LIVE: “ISIL is the face of evil; our goal is to degrade and ultimately destroy this barbaric terrorist organisation”, US President Barack Obama cries out from Antalya Turkey

Annual UN women activists’ summit opens with focus on services, infrastructure

Intensifying Negotiations on transatlantic Data Privacy Flows: A Joint Press Statement by European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Taj Mahal closes as European Union considers non-essential travel ban – Today’s COVID-19 updates

Can we automate our way out of the savings crisis?

The role of students in a migration crisis in Roraima, Brazil

The Council unblocks all EU budgets

The four pillars of self-care in times of Covid 19

Basel III rules relaxed: Banks got it all but become more prone to crisis

EU budget for 2021-2027: Commission welcomes provisional agreement on Horizon Europe, the future EU research and innovation programme

Commission Statement: European Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Terrorism

MWC 2016 LIVE: Telenor CEO calls on operators to embrace Mobile Connect initiative

The start-up that believes seaweed can change the world

Close to 7,000 evacuated from Syrian towns after enduring nearly 3-year siege

1 in 5 deaths globally caused by fossil fuel pollution, a new study reveals

How we can win the war against antibiotic resistance

Why the answer to a more sustainable future could lie within the platform economy

EU Summit’s major takeaway: a handkerchief cannot save Greece from austerity

Everything you need to know about water

How technology helped Serbia save 180 million sheets of paper in less than 4 years

The European Commission and Austria secure COVID-19 vaccines for the Western Balkans

MEPs react to breaches of human rights in Moldova, Burundi and Somalia

Coronavirus: Commission presents “Staying safe from COVID-19 during winter” strategy

Female representation is a weapon against patriarchal prejudice

As COP25 goes into the night, Guterres calls for more climate ambition

How trade-based money laundering works and its impact on world finances

Nike’s hands-free shoe is a step forward for inclusive clothing

How COVID-19 could open the door for driverless deliveries

Are ECB’s €500 billion enough to revive Eurozone? Will the banks pass it to the real economy?

Countdown To GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 Is On

Mexico must increase foreign bribery enforcement: full implementation of anti-corruption reforms could help

This is how many women have been nominated for best director in the Oscars’ entire history

Brexit: new European Parliament reaffirms wholehearted support for EU position

Commuters in these cities spend more than 8 days a year stuck in traffic

This Belgian start-up allows anyone to become an urban farmer

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s