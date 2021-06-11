You are here: Home / European Union News / Human rights breaches at the Spanish/Moroccan border, in Russia, and in Sri Lanka

Human rights breaches at the Spanish/Moroccan border, in Russia, and in Sri Lanka

June 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
© UNHCR/Ahmed Kwarte
More than 62,000 refugees have fled Ethiopia’s Tigray region to Sudan.

On Thursday, Parliament adopted three resolutions on the human rights situation at the Spanish/Moroccan border, in Russia, and in Sri Lanka.

The breach of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the use of minors by the Moroccan authorities in the migratory crisis in Ceuta


Parliament rejects Morocco’s use of border control and migration, and unaccompanied minors in particular, as political pressure against Spain. MEPs particularly deplore the participation of children, unaccompanied minors and families in the recent mass crossings of the border from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta, putting their lives and safety in clear danger.


From 17 May 2021, an unprecedented surge in crossings to Spanish territory have occurred. Around 9 000 people have entered, swimming or walking into the autonomous city of Ceuta after Moroccan police temporarily eased border controls, opened the gates of their border fence and took no action to stop illegal entry.


The resolution states this crisis was triggered by Morocco because of diplomatic tensions between the North African country and Spain, and is not actually related to migration, but rather to Spain having welcomed and admitted to hospital Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front (Sahrawi national liberation movement).


The text calls on Spain and Morocco to work closely to allow for the repatriation of the Moroccan children to their families, which must be guided by the best interests of the child and carried out in compliance with national and international law, in particular the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.


The text was adopted by 397 votes in favour, 85 against and 196 abstentions. For further details, the full version will be available here. (10.06.2021)


The listing of German NGOs as ‘undesirable organisations’ by Russia and the detention of Andrei Pivovarov


MEPs call on the Russian authorities to release the former leader of the Open Russia movement, Andrei Pivovarov, immediately and unconditionally. They also call on authorities to drop all charges against him and all others being prosecuted under the law on ‘undesirable organisations’, which is used by Russian authorities to target NGOs and civil society organisations critical of the Kremlin.


Mr Pivovarov was taken off a taxiing Polish LOT plane in Saint Petersburg on 31 May, arbitrarily detained, and two days later placed in pre-trial detention for two months on charges of ‘carrying out activities of an undesirable organisation’.


The resolution calls on the Russian authorities to end all reprisals against political opponents and refrain from adopting legislation being prepared that would ban the staff or supporters of organisations arbitrarily listed as ‘undesirable’ from running in upcoming legislative elections.


The text further demands a reversal of the decision of the Russian Prosecutor General to list three German NGOs (Forum Russischsprachiger Europäer e.V., Zentrum für die Liberale Moderne GmbH and Deutsch-Russischer Austausch e.V.), as well as other similar foreign organisations as ‘undesirable, numbering 34 in total.


It was adopted by 564 votes in favour, 61 against and 37 abstentions. It will be available in full here (10.06.2021).


The situation in Sri Lanka, in particular the arrests under the Prevention of Terrorism Act


Parliament expresses its deep concern about Sri Lanka’s alarming slide towards a recurrence of grave human rights violations, as described by the most recent UN report on the country. Members reiterate their strong opposition to the continued application of the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which grants the country’s police broad powers to search, arrest and detain civilian suspects. It has led to consistent and well-founded allegations of torture, sexual abuse and forced confessions.


They call on the Sri Lankan authorities to fulfil their pledge to review and repeal the act and replace it with anti-terrorism legislation which follows international best practices.


Sri Lanka regained access to generous EU tariff preferences under the GSP+ on 19 May 2017, on the condition that it replace the PTA and effectively implements 27 international conventions, including on human rights.


MEPs are therefore calling on the European Commission and the European External Action Service to use the GSP+ as leverage to push for progress on Sri Lanka’s human rights obligations. They also want them to carefully assess whether there is sufficient reason, as a last resort, to initiate a procedure for the temporary withdrawal of Sri Lanka’s GSP+ status.


For more details, the resolution will be available in full here (10.06.2021). It was adopted by 628 votes in favour, 15 against with 40 abstentions.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

FROM THE FIELD: Conversations about Conservation

EU: The Member States to pay for national banking problems

COVID-19 is threatening the lives of migrant children held in US custody

EU-US trade war: Will Trump take advantage of WTO’s decision leading to ominous economic growth?

Mobile technology, a necessary pearl in developing countries

Why do humanitarian crises disproportionately affect women?

Nature is our most precious asset – we must all act now to save it

Celebrating the Customs Union: the world’s largest trading bloc turns 50

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “European unity and cooperation is being called on question”, Vice President Joe Biden criticizes from Davos

How to build a fairer gig economy in 4 steps

Migration: Better travel safe than sorry

Scotland in United Kingdom: It’s either the end or the beginning of the end

Joint statement by EU and UK negotiators following the videoconference on 15 April 2020

MARKUP initiative to boost market access to Europe for East African SMEs

This is how Britain saved some of its most precious wildlife from the threat of extinction

EU-Turkey relations: EU considers imposing sanctions while Turkey keeps violating Cyprus’ sovereignty

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: The fruits of sustainability and decent work

‘New tech’ business model threatens decent work conditions, warns UN

rescEU assets mobilised to help Greece fight devastating forest fires

Statement by Cecilia Malmström, Member of the EC in charge of Trade, on the successful conclusion of the final discussions on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) – Brussels, 08 Dec 2017. (Copyright: European Union; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Georges Boulougouris)

The EU and Japan seal free trade pact that will cover 30% of global GDP

A Europe that protects: EU reports on progress in fighting disinformation ahead of European Council

As Syria conflict enters ninth year, humanitarian crisis ‘far from over’, Security Council hears

Five years down the drain

State aid: Commission approves support for six offshore wind farms in France

How the tech sector can power the shift to a sustainable economy

MEPs urge UK to break current deadlock

FROM THE FIELD: Weeding out Mexico’s unwanted beach invader

Monday’s Daily Brief: numbers of hungry people rising, millions of children need vaccines, Mali children need more protection

Eurozone again whipped by Greek winds

DR Congo Ebola centre attacks could force retreat against the deadly disease, warns UN health chief

Victims’ Rights: New Strategy to empower victims

When will Eurozone’s unemployment rate stop being Europe’s worst nightmare?

Financiers can turn the world into a dirty and dangerous place

A 3-way dynamic for SRHR and ending HIV

Is a 3-day split week the way to get people back to work?

UN Climate Action Summit concludes with insufficient EU and global pledges

This Belgian start-up allows anyone to become an urban farmer

European Union and African Union sign partnership to scale up preparedness for health emergencies

4 steps towards wiping out cervical cancer

EU investment budget for 2020: A boost for the climate

‘Crippling to our credibility’ that number of women peacekeepers is so low: UN chief

Veteran public official from Portugal elected to lead UN migration agency

Emotional stability and the COVID-19 pandemic: is it possible to reconcile them?

Pedal power makes ‘positive impact on climate’, urges UN on World Bicycle Day

Coronavirus: a Disease that spreads as fastly as its fake news

Team Europe increased Official Development Assistance to €66.8 billion as the world’s leading donor in 2020

European Confederation of Junior Enterprises hosts in Geneva the Junior Enterprise World Conference

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

Why people with disabilities are your company’s untapped resource

Facebook and Google to treat Europe as the 51st State of the USA

Boosting adult learning essential to help people adapt to future of work

As Alan Turing makes the £50 note, how do countries design their currencies?

104 countries have laws that prevent women from working in some jobs

Ten reasons to be optimistic in 2019

EU members commit to build an integrated gas market and finally cut dependency on Russia

European businesses must balance digital with sustainability. Here’s how

Commission adopts Recommendation on EU coordinated approach to travel and transport in response to new variant of coronavirus in the UK

What’s happening to Greenland will affect the whole world – and our leaders need to understand why

Contact the Sting

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s