You are here: Home / European Union News / Parliament calls for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

Parliament calls for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

June 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

To accelerate global vaccine rollout, MEPs demand the temporary lifting of intellectual property rights protection for COVID-19 vaccines.

In a resolution adopted with 355 votes in favour, 263 against and 71 abstentions, Parliament proposes negotiations start for a temporary waiver of the WTO TRIPS Agreement on patents to improve global access to affordable COVID-19-related medical products and to address global production constraints and supply shortages.

Voluntary licencing (when the developer of the vaccine decides to whom and under what conditions the patent can be licensed to enable manufacturing),know-how and technology transfer to countries with vaccine-producing industries are the most important way to scale and speed up global production in the long term, said MEPs.

To address production bottlenecks, MEPs call on the EU “to rapidly eliminate export barriers and to replace its own export authorisation mechanism with export transparency requirements”. The US and the UK, for their part, should “immediately abolish their export ban on vaccines and raw materials”, they say.  11 billion doses are needed to immunise 70 percent of the world’s population and only a fraction of that amount has been produced.

Vaccine production in Africa

As the vast majority of the 1.6 billion vaccine doses administered to date have gone to vaccine-producing industrialised countries and only 0.3 percent to the 29 poorest countries, the EU needs to support manufacturing in Africa, Parliament emphasizes.  Another important vehicle to provide vaccines to low income economies is the global vaccine distribution mechanism COVAX to which Parliament encourages contributions.

Transparency for next generation vaccines

Finally, MEPs demand the full disclosure of future advance purchase agreements, particularly for next generation vaccines, and that those contracts include transparency requirements for suppliers.

Background

Any decision on waiving intellectual property rights would be taken by the WTO TRIPS Council, in session on 8-9 June with the Commission presenting the European proposal that does not include a waiver. At a debate preceding the adoption of the resolution, several political groups argued in favour of lifting the intellectual property rights protections on COVID-19 related vaccines.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Three experts on why eradicating plastic pollution will help achieve gender equality

FROM THE FIELD: Malawi farmers diversify to fight climate change

Trump’s pounding of Iran less harsh than expected, leaves arrangement open

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

Air pollution: How to end the deaths of 7 million people per year

The cost of dying

How tech can lead reskilling in the age of automation

#TakeYourSeat at the UN Climate Change Conference: a way for all people to join the global conversation

The COVID-19 disinformation divide: understanding vaccine attitudes

Why 2021 is the year to highlight how critical water sources are for the climate

Measles cases nearly doubled in a year, UN health agency projects

Women’s rights face global pushback from conservativism, fundamentalism – UN experts warn

The future of science could be in your gut. Here’s why

Healing of ozone layer gives hope for climate action: UN report

EU Border and Coast Guard: new corps of 10 000 border and coast guards by 2027

Yemen: Tackling the world’s largest humanitarian crisis

Why is scientific collaboration key? 4 experts explain

Nigeria: Armed conflict continues to uproot thousands, driving up humanitarian need

China-EU Relations: Broader, Higher and Stronger

Privatization of the health sector and the right to receive treatment

PM May fosters chauvinism, declares trade war on Europe

Towards the Rise of the United States of the Atlantic?

Germany resists Macron’s plan for closer and more cohesive Eurozone; Paris and Berlin at odds

The migration crisis is slowly melting the entire EU edifice

3 charts that show how attitudes to climate science vary around the world

More progress needed on reducing and redesigning agricultural support policies

‘Perseverance is key’ to Iraq’s future, UN envoy tells Security Council

“Who do I call if I want to call Europe?” Finally a name and a number to answer Henry Kissinger’s question

ECB: A revolutionary idea to revitalize the European economy with cheap loans to SMEs

Coronavirus response: How the Capital Markets Union can support Europe’s recovery

Civilian death toll continues to mount in Syria, UN relief chief tells Security Council

Sustainable investment is on the rise – here’s how to connect the dots

State aid: Commission approves €650 million Polish support to LOT in context of coronavirus outbreak

Here are five ways we can make mental healthcare better

A seafood fraud investigation DNA tested fish sold in the US. Here’s what they found

Coronavirus: rescEU medical materials dispatched to Serbia

COVID-19: the universal enemy on the battlefield

Countries are piling on record amounts of debt amid COVID-19. Here’s what that means

A brief history of vaccines and how they changed the world

Palliative Care in Children, why it is less known and why do we need to raise awareness more?

How biotechnology is evolving in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Tomorrow’s UK general election: Will Tories win majority to shoot an abrupt Brexit or a hung parliament will prolong January’s exit to 2050?

Commission proposes to top up support for refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey

Fair completion rules and the law of gravity don’t apply to banks

4 ways the circular economy can help heavy industry reduce emissions

This is how Copenhagen plans to go carbon-neutral by 2025

Reckless Prescriptions: Lunatic Ideas Put By Great People Are Genius

5 ways you can protect insects if you live in a city

Consumers to be better protected against misleading and unfair practices

Consumers’ rights against defective digital content agreed by EU lawmakers

The technological revolution has changed the way of saving lives

UN mission welcomes Afghan government’s announcement of Eid holiday ceasefire

Weak growth of G20 international merchandise trade in third quarter of 2018

‘Power is not given, power is taken’, UN chief tells women activists, urging push-back against status quo

State of the Union 2018: The Hour of European Sovereignty

Devastating natural disasters show the need for resilient, sustainable and inclusive infrastructure

UN Security Council calls for South Sudan leaders to speed up action on peace deal

Our global system has spun out of control. Here’s how to rebalance it

Turbocharging scientific discovery: with bits, neurons, qubits – and collaboration

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s