You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / Human-centric tech will make AI faster and fairer. Here’s how.

Human-centric tech will make AI faster and fairer. Here’s how.

June 8, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Wilson Pang, Chief Technology Officer, Appen

  • We need human-centric technology that enhances productivity and drives greater ROI.
  • With ML-assisted technology embedded into the data labelling pipeline, you can reduce the time, money and people required.
  • There are many opportunities to prevent contributors from being biased by the model’s predictions.

Under traditional machine learning (ML) methods, humans perform the often time-consuming and expensive task of annotating each and every row of data needed; successful artificial intelligence (AI) models require thousands, if not millions, of units of accurately labeled training data.

As we evolve our approaches to AI, this level of manual effort becomes questionable.

Now that we have the foundation of multiple state-of-the-art pre-labeling models at our disposal, it’s imperative that we leverage them for process improvements in the end-to-end AI deployment cycle. These models include pre-labeling for autonomous vehicle image pixel labeling, pre-labeling for image and document transcription, pre-labeling for audio segmentation, and several other pre-label or classification models. In advancing our tooling, we need to invest in a certain type of human-centric technology: one that both enhances productivity and drives greater ROI.

Human-centred technology considers the operator to be an asset rather than an impediment. It recognises the value of the operator’s skill, knowledge, flexibility and creativity.

Our goal in optimizing human-centered technology should be two-fold: to create faster and more efficient AI pipelines without sacrificing quality, and to advance the fair treatment of contributors by reducing the human burden of labelling tasks which are often repetitive and mentally draining. Annotating videos often requires labeling the separate frames of the videos with very small changes to the annotations. For example, a video of cars driving down the road is broken into multiple frames and each vehicle needs to be labelled. These types of annotations would be exceedingly time consuming to do by hand given the number of frames which make up even a short video. By using machine learning, we can automate the annotation process, applying the annotation predictions immediately to the frames so the annotator can simply adjust as needed instead of having to create each annotation.

ML-assisted tools serve as the bedrock of our endeavour towards human-centric technology. With ML-assisted technology embedded into the data labelling pipeline, you can reduce the time, money and people required for this crucial step in model build.

It also provides the chance to automate and improve the quality and delivery of data annotation. In this approach (at Appen, we call it “smart labelling”), critical touchpoints exist before, during and after job completion.

Touch point one: before the job

Before you run an annotation job, you can leverage pre-trained or trainable models to provide an initial hypothesis for your data labels. Unlike manual labelling processes, your contributors will be checking the hypothesis for accuracy rather than adding a label from scratch.

For example, if you’re working on an image annotation job to identify cars on the road, you can use a pre-trained model to pre-classify those target objects or cars.

Various models can accomplish specific tasks, depending on your use case. These range from censoring explicit content to blurring out personal details and adding bounding boxes around objects. Using existing models to provide initial data labels saves time and money by automating a portion of the annotation process. The accuracy will depend on the model or combination of models that you select.

But how do we prevent contributors from being biased by the model’s predictions, you might ask?

In fact, we tested this by running large-scale A/B testing for several annotation projects and found quite the opposite to be true: pre-labelling data resulted in improved label quality. In other words, data that has the initial labels or annotations completed by an ML model before handing over to the contributor for final annotations resulted in higher quality labels than data that did not have initial labels.

In one image-pixel-labelling project for autonomous vehicles, using an ML model for initial labelling improved contributor productivity by 91.5% and annotation quality by 10% across all of our trials.

If your team is still concerned about bias, there are further opportunities for mitigation in the next two phases of the pipeline.

Touch point two: during the job

Once inside the job, you can leverage ML models to assist human judgments. As an example, if your job includes video annotation, a manual process might look like this: videos are split into frame-by-frame sequences and contributors label each target object in each frame.

With a standard frame rate of 24 frames per second, this labelling task becomes laborious and repetitive quickly. Using ML-assisted technology instead, the contributor can label the target object once and a model can track and predict its location in subsequent frames. Following the same example of cars on the road, the contributor would label each car in the first frame and the model would track its location to annotate the cars in the remaining frames.

Contributors then take on the role of reviewer for the remaining frames, making corrections as needed.

With help from ML-assisted technology during the job, contributors are equipped to work more quickly and with greater accuracy. Using this method can result in annotation speeds that are up to 100 times faster than manual methods, without sacrificing quality. The benefits extend to contributors as well: this method reduces cognitive strain, improving comfortability throughout the task.

Final touch point: after-work

After the model and contributor have made judgments on your data, you can enter the validation phase. In this step, you can use ML models to verify the judgments made and notify contributors if their input isn’t within the expected quality thresholds.

This approach has a couple of notable benefits. Notably, it removes any need for test questions or peer reviews and it also reduces the risk that you will end up paying for judgments that don’t fit your requirements. After model validation, the contributor can submit the job.

We need to invest not just in AI solutions, but also in improving the processes that support them. —Wilson Pang

If you have a text utterance project, for example, you can utilise ML-assisted validation tools combined with set indicators, such as coherence or language. The model will flag any data labels that don’t meet your accuracy requirements for these indicators.

A human annotator then reviews and corrects the labels. Appen tested ML-assisted validation tools in a text-utterance project involving the training of chatbots. We found a 35% reduction in error rates using real-time models.

‘It’s not just about AI but about better AI processes’

Combining machine learning with human effort in the form of human-centric technology is the way forward for AI innovation.

ML-assisted features in data annotation pipelines help both companies and contributors: companies can expend fewer resources in their launching of high-quality AI solutions and do so faster, and contributors can work on tasks that provide less mental strain and repetition. The latter is especially important in bolstering fair AI practices for all of the individuals who work on AI projects.

We need to invest not just in AI solutions, but also in improving the processes that support them. This way, we can evolve our approach to ethical AI and accelerate our ability to solve global issues with machine-driven solutions.

AI isn’t meant to rely on the machine or the human exclusively; rather, leveraging a combination of the two can enhance each other’s strengths and promote successful outcomes.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

US cities are going to keep getting hotter

CO2 can help the construction industry emit less CO2. Here’s how

How the gig economy can transform farms in the developing world

EU-U.S. trade talks – one year on, Commission presents progress report

Ending extreme poverty crucial to sustainable future for all: UN chief

More beehives and beekeepers thanks to EU support

Everything you need to know about water

The secret to Bangladesh’s economic success? The Sheikh Hasina factor

Why lockdowns can halt the spread of COVID-19

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing how we grow, buy and choose what we eat

Green deal for Europe: First reactions from MEPs

E-cigars: Improbable ally or enemy in disguise?

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the proposal for a Public Sector Loan Facility of the Just Transition Mechanism

The European Commission, European Investment Bank and Breakthrough Energy Ventures establish a new €100 million fund to support clean energy investments

Evacuation of wounded Yemenis from rebel-held capital may bolster fresh peace talks

This cheap, 700-year old solution could change billions of lives

How can we overcome the racial barriers to global health parity?

The number of internally displaced people is at a record high. Here’s why

Tourism and transport: Commission’s guidance on how to safely resume travel and reboot Europe’s tourism in 2020 and beyond

Mitigating climate change in Asia-Pacific could give region an economic boost

Palliative care and terminality in graduation: a way to enhance access to health

Tanzania’s Dual Burden

Parliament commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago

World Wildlife Day: UN chief urges ‘more caring’ relationship with nature

The energy industry is changing. Are governments switched on?

“A divided Europe is not in China’s interests”, Ambassador Zhang of the Chinese Mission to EU welcomes Brussels

EU members commit to build an integrated gas market and finally cut dependency on Russia

EU citizens still have broadly positive image of EU but ask for reforms

UN global education envoy urges new funding for ‘lost generation’ of children forced out of classrooms by conflict

The Khashoggi affair: A global complot staged behind closed doors

Libya’s migrants and refugees with tuberculosis ‘left to die’ in detention centres

Consumers’ rights against defective digital content agreed by EU lawmakers

Health inequalities: private healthcare providers versus state healthcare providers

What has changed in the French politico-economic horizon

What companies gain by including persons with disabilities

This is how wellbeing drives social change and why cultural leaders need to talk about it

Why we need a new social contract for data in healthcare

World Retail Congress announces Dubai 2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

Trying to cure bank cancer with analgesics

World Television Day celebrates an integral part of modern life

Remarks by High Representative/ Vice-President Federica Mogherini at the press conference following the EU-China Strategic Dialogue

JADE Testimonial #3: Sebastian @ Fundraising

Corruption undermines democracy and contributes to instability, warns senior UN anti-crime official

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

The Sahel is engulfed by violence. Climate change, food insecurity and extremists are largely to blame

These LGBTQI Davos leaders shared their advice on coming out

Telemental health care in times of psychological instability: call 188

Data will allow us to predict the future if we let it. Here’s how

ECB’s €1.14 trillion again unifies Eurozone; Germany approves sovereign debt risks to be pooled

MWC 2016 LIVE: Intel focuses on 5G “beyond the Powerpoint”

The four top Americans who flew to Europe perplexed things about Trump’s intentions

A brief history of cryptography and why it matters

Beyond ‘business as usual’. Addressing the climate change crisis

The power of trust and values in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

ITU Telecom World 2016: it’s all about working together

‘Nothing left to go back for’: UN News hears extraordinary stories of loss, and survival as Mozambique rebuilds from deadly cyclones

Dinner with friends: how Switzerland is relaxing its coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 shows we need a broader definition of safe mobility

These rules could save humanity from the threat of rogue AI

Why we must reimagine capacity building to strengthen education after COVID-19

More Stings?

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s