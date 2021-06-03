You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / #WorldBicycleDay: 5 benefits of cycling

#WorldBicycleDay: 5 benefits of cycling

June 3, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Why not celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3 by getting on your bike?
  • Cycling can make you stronger – both mentally and physically.
  • Cycling plays a key role in improving cities and fighting climate change.

Since their first appearance at the dawn of the 19th century, bicycles have proven to be a great way of getting about and staying healthy. Today, they are also a crucial part of the fight against climate change.

Across the world, cities are making themselves more cycle-friendly to cut emissions and improve air quality. But not all of the benefits of cycling can be measured by heart and pollution monitors.

The World Economic Forum’s 2020 report Guidelines for City Mobility called on city authorities and mobility partners to collaborate to repurpose car parking spaces for use by sustainable alternatives like cycle infrastructure and bicycle parking.

As we celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3, here are five ways bikes are making the world a better place.

1. Human health

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization recommended cycling as a good way to exercise during lockdowns. Cycling also burns calories – roughly 300 an hour – and has been shown to reduce the risk of developing diabetes by 40%.

Doctors say cycling lowers your blood pressure, increases the level of good cholesterol that carries away fat from your arteries. Some researchers have found evidence that cycling can also reduce harmful cholesterol too.

2. Air pollution

an infographic showing the benefits of shifting to cycling
The benefits of cycling include lower emissions and transport costs. Image: itdp

Researchers at Oxford University in the UK found that emissions from cycling are up to 30 times lower for each trip than driving a fossil fuel car and about ten times lower than driving an electric one.

They say focusing on electric vehicles alone will not cut pollution because of the emissions generated by making them and the batteries that power them. The study found that people who used a bike for their daily travel had generated 84% less carbon emission than those who didn’t.

3. Mental wellbeing

It’s not just your physical health that can be improved by cycling. Doctors say cycling reduces stress by stimulating your body to produce endorphins, hormones that relieve stress and reduce pain. Endorphins also help fight depression.

Experts say that cycling promotes a state of mindfulness where you focus on the present rather than worrying about the cares of daily life, which helps reduce anxiety. Many people also enjoy the sense of achievement they get when they hit a self-imposed cycling goal.

4. Better cities

image of bikes in Amsterdam
Almost half of all commuters go by bike in Amsterdam. The Netherlands is home to 17 million people and 23 million bikes. Image: Pixabay/RalfGervink

As cities become more cycle-friendly they also become safer and less stressful places to live. Creating safe spaces for cyclists and pedestrians encourages people to swap cars for bicycles for the majority of journeys which are less than 5km, experts say.

Across the world, city authorities used COVID-19 lockdowns as an opportunity to create new cycle lanes including in the Afghan city of Kandahar. France alone is spending $ 21.7 million to launch a “step forward in cycling culture” including free bike repairs and cycle training.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the future of cities?

Cities represent humanity’s greatest achievements – and greatest challenges. From inequality to air pollution, poorly designed cities are feeling the strain as 68% of humanity is predicted to live in urban areas by 2050.

The World Economic Forum supports a number of projects designed to make cities cleaner, greener and more inclusive.

These include hosting the Global Future Council on Cities and Urbanization, which gathers bright ideas from around the world to inspire city leaders, and running the Future of Urban Development and Services initiative. The latter focuses on how themes such as the circular economy and the Fourth Industrial Revolution can be harnessed to create better cities. To shed light on the housing crisis, the Forum has produced the report Making Affordable Housing a Reality in Cities.

5. Fighting climate change

A 2015 study found that if just over a fifth of urban journeys now made by car were made by bike it would cut global urban transport emissions by 7% or 300 megatonnes of CO2 by 2050. A study in the UK found that cycling’s carbon footprint is just 21g of CO2 per kilometre.

That’s even less than walking or going by bus and 75% of the emissions come from growing the food to feed the cyclist. The rest are generated by manufacturing the bike – researchers calculated that building a 20kg Dutch commuter bike generates just 96kg of CO2.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This Chinese megacity is building a giant waste-to-energy plant

COVID-19 and natural disasters: €823 million in EU aid for eight member states

Gender equality, sustainability and social justice: A roadmap for recovery

UN experts report: Business ‘dragging its feet’ on human rights worldwide

Marking Sir Brian Urquhart’s 100th birthday, UN honours life-long servant of ‘we the peoples’

Understanding the gender gap in the Global South

Speech by President von der Leyen at the AmCham EU Transatlantic Conference 2021 “Global leadership: A transatlantic opportunity”

Crimea, a wicked game of political chess and a ‘big’ coincidence

UN calls for funds to ease ‘deteriorating’ humanitarian situation in Gaza and West Bank

Why is the World Health Organisation so much needed?

Juncker Plan exceeds original €315 billion investment target

Here’s why the world’s recovery from COVID-19 could be doughnut shaped

EU Parliament: The surplus countries must support growth

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

Over 85% of European bathing sites rated as excellent for water quality

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

How to get ageing populations to invest in their health

It’s down to cities to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Mobile technology facilitating social distance in the middle of a pandemic

Consumers to be better protected against misleading and unfair practices

‘Staunch support’ for Iran nuclear deal tempered by concern over missile testing

Solidarity Corps: more opportunities for young people

Fed and ECB prepare a new party for the financial sharks

EU’s Bank signs € 150 million loan to India as part of record investment in clean energy

Yemen: UN Envoy ‘guilty’ of optimistic hope that war is ‘nearing the end’

As fighting in Libya escalates, so does number of children ‘at imminent risk of injury or death’

6 surprising side effects of this year’s global heatwave

We are on the edge of a new ‘cyber’ space age. This is how we make it a success

European Semester Spring Package: Recommendations for a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic

Teen activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York by boat, putting ‘climate crisis’ in spotlight

Extra mild ECB tapering of QE and zero interest rates keep euro low

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

Commission welcomes entry into force of EU4Health programme

Guterres lauds UN peacekeeping, highlights need to bridge ‘critical’ gaps

Discovering Europe: Free EU rail pass for 18 year olds

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: #NoTobacco Day, China’s economy, family farming, #ClimateAction

“No labels for entrepreneurs!”, a young business leader from Italy cries out

Finally an answer to the hottest question of European youth today: How to make sure Juncker’s Investment Plan works for youth

New York high school students are getting free water bottles to cut plastic waste

EU seems to fail its moderate migration promises postponing them for end 2015

A perfect storm is pushing children in sub-Saharan Africa into crisis

US prosecutors now target Volkswagen’s top management, upsetting Germany

Germany is trying to rescue its fabled forests from climate change

Happiness apps: how schools are joining the fight for better student mental health

UN agency ramps up effort to counter growing nuclear threat from cyberspace

Scientists have a new suggestion to create more climate-friendly cows

MEPs demand an end to migrant deaths across the Mediterranean Sea

EU future at stake: MEPs broadly welcome Commission’s recovery package proposals

5 facts about global military spending

Sudan: top UN official demands cessation of violence and rape against civilians by security forces

Hostilities in Syria’s southwest, mean cuts in vital aid across Jordanian border: Senior UN official

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: The role of medical students

Learning lessons from across Europe – the hidden costs of COVID-19 on lung cancer

Niger population’s suffering ‘increasing with each passing month’: UN Refugee Agency

Z, V or ‘Nike swoosh’ – what shape will the COVID-19 recession take?

Who is to pay the dearest price in a global slowdown?

These are the top 10 countries for women’s rights and opportunities

3 autonomous vehicle trends to follow in 2019

We can’t tell if we’re closing the digital divide without more data

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s