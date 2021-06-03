You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / A giant new offshore wind project is set to power 10 million US homes

A giant new offshore wind project is set to power 10 million US homes

June 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • The US is set to power 10 million homes from a series of offshore wind farms.
  • Global offshore wind has grown from 2.2 gigawatts in 2016 to 6.1 gigawatts in 2020.
  • The UK has the most offshore wind capacity of any country.
  • But unless current plans are immediately accelerated, the world will miss the target of net zero by 2050, says the Global Wind Energy Council.

The international offshore wind market is booming, says the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), from 2.2 gigawatts (GW) in 2016 to 6.1GW in 2020. This is due, it explains in its Global Wind Report 2021, to new installations and developments in China and the US.

Although it has been slow to adopt wind power, the US is now playing catch-up. By 2030, around 10 million American homes could be getting their power from a series of colossal offshore wind farms along the country’s Atlantic coast. The first of which would be located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in the eastern state of Massachusetts.

a chart showing the new wind power capacity in 2020, by region as percentages
The APAC region has the greatest wind-power capacity. Image: GWEC Global Wind Report 2021

A windy outlook for the US

Known as Vineyard Wind, the development took an important step forward when an environmental review of the project was completed by the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on 8 May 2021. Under the previous US administration, it had been delayed repeatedly, according to a report in the New York Times. It is expected to be completed by 2023 and will comprise 84 wind turbines generating 800 megawatts of electricity.

In total, 13 offshore wind farms are being considered along the eastern coast of the US, including an estimated 2,000 turbines. The White House claims that the proposed wind farms could “avoid 78 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions,” according to the New York Times.

a chart showing that annual wind installations must increase dramatically to reach net zero by 2050
Drastic change is needed to meet the required goals by 2050. Image: GWEC Global Wind Report 2021

Leading the charge

New offshore wind developments accounted for 7% of all new wind power installations in 2020, GWEC says – down slightly as a proportion of the overall, but only because of the growth of on-shore generation.

China is the world leader in terms of the number of new offshore wind developments completed each year, and added more than 3GW to its offshore power capacity in 2020. It is now the second largest offshore wind market, having pushed Germany into third place, GWEC says. The UK has the most offshore wind capacity of any country, giving it the number one spot in the worldwide rankings.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the transition to clean energy?

Moving to clean energy is key to combating climate change, yet in the past five years, the energy transition has stagnated.

Energy consumption and production contribute to two-thirds of global emissions, and 81% of the global energy system is still based on fossil fuels, the same percentage as 30 years ago. Plus, improvements in the energy intensity of the global economy (the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity) are slowing. In 2018 energy intensity improved by 1.2%, the slowest rate since 2010.

Effective policies, private-sector action and public-private cooperation are needed to create a more inclusive, sustainable, affordable and secure global energy system.

Benchmarking progress is essential to a successful transition. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index, which ranks 115 economies on how well they balance energy security and access with environmental sustainability and affordability, shows that the biggest challenge facing energy transition is the lack of readiness among the world’s largest emitters, including US, China, India and Russia. The 10 countries that score the highest in terms of readiness account for only 2.6% of global annual emissions.

To future-proof the global energy system, the Forum’s Shaping the Future of Energy and Materials Platform is working on initiatives including, Systemic Efficiency, Innovation and Clean Energy and the Global Battery Alliance to encourage and enable innovative energy investments, technologies and solutions.

Additionally, the Mission Possible Platform (MPP) is working to assemble public and private partners to further the industry transition to set heavy industry and mobility sectors on the pathway towards net-zero emissions. MPP is an initiative created by the World Economic Forum and the Energy Transitions Commission.

Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

Another country singled out for praise by GWEC is South Korea.

In February 2021, South Korea announced plans to build an 8.2GW offshore wind farm at a cost of $43.2 billion. “With this project, we are accelerating the eco-friendly energy transition and moving more vigorously toward carbon neutrality,” the country’s president, Moon Jae-in, told journalists gathered at the signing ceremony for the plan. It is part of the Green New Deal South Korea hopes will make the country carbon neutral by 2050.

When completed, in 2030, the South Korean wind farm will be the world’s largest, dwarfing the 1.12GW generating capacity of the UK’s Hornsea 1 power plant, which is currently the biggest offshore wind farm anywhere.

But, GWEC warns in its report, current policies are not being implemented swiftly or boldly enough – and unless countries immediately accelerate their plans, “we might reach 2.1C and will miss a net zero by 2050 target”.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Migrants and asylum seekers on the Greek islands: committee debate

We need a new Operating System for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Forget retail therapy – this is the age of the conscious consumer

South Sudan’s peace process ‘precarious, but progress in being made’, Security Council hears

Monday’s Daily Brief: numbers of hungry people rising, millions of children need vaccines, Mali children need more protection

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

‘€1 million’ fines for rescue boats prompts UN concern for future sea operations

FROM THE FIELD: Hardy seeds bear fruit to protect Colombia’s environment

Hollande protects the euro from the attacks of extremists

State aid: Commission approves €254 million Romanian aid to support rehabilitation of district heating system in Bucharest

The Ultimate Career Choice: General Practice Specialist

Raw materials: Commission launches new online portal to support responsible sourcing in businesses

Climate change is forcing 20 million people a year from their homes, Oxfam says

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

This Brooklyn farm company is training a new generation of urban farmers

UNESCO food and culture forum dishes up fresh serving of SDGs

Journey of my life

Sanctions: Commission further expands Guidance on COVID-19-related humanitarian aid in sanctioned environments

European Investment Bank to borrow €70 billion in 2013

Commission provides 20 cities with funding for innovative security, digital, environmental and inclusion projects

LED lights could stop turtles and birds from drowning in fishing nets

Retirees will outlive their savings by a decade

Halt death sentences on children, UN rights expert urge Saudi authorities

On the Global Day of Parents, UNICEF is urging support for parents to give children ‘the best start in life’

Greta Thunberg tells world leaders ‘you are failing us’, as nations announce fresh climate action

Despite progress, companies face gender equality ‘backlash’: UN business body

ESCALAR: up to €1.2 billion to help high potential companies grow and expand in Europe

Unlock the value proposition for Connected Insurance

Look no hands: self-driving vehicles’ public trust problem

How COVID-19 has changed what we search for online

The 5 mistakes we’re making in the fight against global energy poverty

Is it time we were all given the ‘right to disconnect’ from work while at home?

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

Trade protectionism and cartels threaten democracy

Palliative care and terminality in graduation: a way to enhance access to health

Sustainable fishing staying afloat in developed world, sinking in poorer regions

UN launches plan to promote peace, inclusive growth in Africa’s Sahel

What is blockchain and what can it do?

This is where teachers are paid the most

Who gains when the US and China fight over trade?

EU mobilises €21 million to support Palestine refugees via the UN Relief and Works Agency

Asia-Pacific showing ‘decisive leadership’ on road to 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, deputy UN chief tells key forum

A new bioeconomy strategy for a sustainable Europe

How impact finance can alleviate COVID-19’s economic symptoms

ITU Telecom World 2017 on 25-28 September in Busan, Republic of Korea

Coronavirus has shown us why we urgently need to make a basic income a reality

The umpteenth Italian overturn takes Renzi and PD to unprecedented victory at EU elections

EU’s Finance Ministers draft plan to raise tax bills of online giants like Google and Amazon

Trump declares emergency and WHO urges speed – latest coronavirus updates

5 key concepts for blockchain newbies

Millions of young lives at risk due to humanitarian funding shortfall: UNICEF

Austria, Italy, Portugal, Spain receive €279m after natural disasters in 2019

Gender Equality in Medicine: are we now so different from the Middle Ages?

Who cares more about taxpayers? The US by being harsh on major banks or the EU still caressing them?

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

This is what has led to the George Floyd protests in the United States

3 reasons why data is not the new oil – and why this matters to India

An expert in the South China Sea issue on an exclusive interview at the European Sting

Take-home pay growing at lowest level since 2008, as gender-gap persists: UN labour agency

Working from home? Here are 5 tips for a more human digital experience

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s