You are here: Home / European Union News / Public health: Stronger rules on medical devices

Public health: Stronger rules on medical devices

May 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

As of today, new EU rules on medical devices (MDR) enter into application, establishing a modern and more robust regulatory framework to protect public health and patient safety. The new rules start applying after a one-year postponement due to the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, addressing the need for an increased availability of vitally important medical devices across the EU.

The Regulation covers medical devices ranging from hip replacements to sticking plasters. It increases transparency and brings EU legislation in line with technological advances and progress in medical science. It improves clinical safety and creates fair market access for manufacturers.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “This is an important step forward for the protection of patients across Europe. The new rules improve the safety and quality of medical devices while providing more transparency for patients and less administrative burden for businesses. The legislation will strengthen innovation and our international competitiveness, ensuring that we are ready for any new and emerging challenges.”

In summary, the Medical Devices Regulation:

  • Improves the quality, safety and reliability of medical devices: it imposes tighter controls on high-risk devices such as implants and requires the consultation of a pool of EU level experts before placing medical devices on the market. Clinical evaluations, investigations and the notified bodies that approve the certification of medical devices will be subject to tighter controls.
  • Strengthens transparency and information for patients, so that vital information is easy to find. The European database of medical devices (EUDAMED), will contain information about each medical device on the market, including economic operators and certificates issued by notified bodies. Each device will have a unique device identifier so that it can be found in EUDAMED. More detailed labelling and electronic manuals will increase user-friendliness. Implant patients will receive an implant card with all the essential information.
  • Enhances vigilance and market surveillance:Once devices are available on the market, manufacturers have to collect data about the devices’ performance. EU countries will closely coordinate their vigilance and market surveillance.

Background

There are over 500,000 types of medical devices on the EU market. Examples of medical devices are contact lenses, x-ray machines, ventilators, pacemakers, software, breast implants, hip replacements and sticking plasters.

Medical devices have a fundamental role in saving lives by providing innovative healthcare solutions for the diagnosis, prevention, monitoring, prediction, prognosis, treatment or alleviation of disease.

The Regulation on medical devices is complemented by the Regulation on in vitro diagnostic medical devices (2017/746/EU) with a date of application of 26 May 2022. In vitrodiagnostic medical devices are used to perform tests on samples, include HIV blood tests, pregnancy tests, COVID-19 tests and blood sugar monitoring systems for diabetics.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

This is why AI has a gender problem

This Japanese concept will help you see the world – and learn – in a different way

Strong multilateral institutions key to tackling world’s dramatic challenges, UN chief says In Moscow

Google succumbs unconditionally to EU’s “right to be forgotten” ruling

UN Security Council welcomes results of Mali’s presidential elections

Factories are no longer the sure route to prosperity. Here’s why

Is this the way to finally beat corruption?

The UN’s unyielding effort to tackle sexual abuse and exploitation: our quarterly update

Humans aren’t made for repetition – it’s time AI took over manufacturing

Manufacturers Get Smarter for Industry 4.0

11 lessons the history of business can teach us about its future

EU to present a “hefty” exit bill to the UK moments before Brexit negotiations

China has announced ambitious plans to cut single-use plastic

Africa must become more resilient to climate risk. Here’s how

Meeting the basic needs of our healthcare workers

The digital transformation is a skills and education opportunity for all. Companies must use it

CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more – Today’s COVID-19 updates and analysis

Finland is a world leader in clean energy. Here’s what’s driving its success

Venezuela: MEPs call for free and fair elections in the crisis-torn country

EU leads the torn away South Sudan to a new bloody civil war

Coding in Namibia: UN supports young women’s computing career dreams

The Indian miracle state pointing the way to global sustainability

Deal on an enhanced information system for visas in the EU

Summer JADE Meeting 2015: We came curious, we left inspired

Window for a Brexit deal: Brussels to think again May’s proposal

Microsoft says the internet is getting a little nicer

Science is ‘key’ to pushing forward the 2030 Agenda, UN development forum told

A reality check on inclusive innovation

COP21 Breaking News: China has promised to cut emissions from its coal power plants by 60% by 2020

Ambassador Zhang Ming: “Work Together for a Better Globalization”

Beyond self-regulation: dealing with Europe’s consumption problem

Deep chasm still divides Athens and Brussels; can Eurozone use the nuclear arm of liquidity against Greece?

False promises to Small and Medium Enterprises

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2015: Why interns should matter to business

Grievous violations continue against Myanmar civilians, Human Rights Council hears

What’s behind South Korea’s elderly crime wave?

This is why we should test everyone for COVID-19

As human caravan moves through Mexico, ‘full respect’ needed for national control of borders: UN chief

From glass ceiling to glass cliff: women are not a leadership quick-fix

EU readies for eventual annulment of the Turkish agreement on immigrants-refugees

This AI can predict your personality just by looking at your eyes

Vote at 16 in Malta: next stop Europe

4 ways leaders are driving innovation in the public sector and revolutionising governance

Nothing about us without us: how youth empowerment creates lasting change in the climate meltdown

How banks can help companies restructure for growth

WHO study reveals ‘game-changer’ drug with potential to save thousands of women’s lives in childbirth

Statement by Commissioner Kyriakides on the review by the European Medicines Agency of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COP24: A million lives could be saved by 2050 through climate action, UN health agency reveals

St Patrick’s Day during a pandemic – how people celebrated this year

End racist discrimination against Afro-European people in the EU

In DR Congo, UN Security Council says December polls are ‘historic opportunity’ for country

Young translators at EU schools – Commission opens registration for 2020 translation contest

For resilient, sustainable city mobility after COVID-19, these trends must continue

India should ‘unlock’ freedom curbs in disputed Kashmir, urges UN human rights chief

Global migration, by the numbers: who migrates, where they go and why

This start-up has developed a way for businesses to quickly compost food waste

UN chief condemns terror attack in Kismayo, Somalia

DR Congo: days ahead ‘critical’ to ‘historic election process’ Security Council hears

World ‘not yet on track’ to ensure children a better future: UN rights chief

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s