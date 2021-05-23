You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Constant rise of COVID-19 in Brazil

Constant rise of COVID-19 in Brazil

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Isabelle Machado Diniz and Ms. Rafaela dos Santos Pinheiro, two medical students at Unicesumar University, Brazil. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The third wave can be analyzed by different aspects, the main one being the fact that if the lessons of the past with the beginning of the pandemic had been learned and absorbed by the population, there would certainly be no second or third wave of the virus. In addition, we must remember that since the beginning of the pandemic, based on the science and knowledge of communicable respiratory diseases, several forms of containment that restricted contamination have been widely disseminated and instituted around the world, such as social isolation, constant hygiene of hands and the use of masks. However, although at first there was a period of confinement due to the fright and fear of dissemination, from the moment that the restrictive measures were relaxed and the feeling of normality returned to the surface, everything moved towards the outbreak of a third wave.

As a result, the recommended social distance did not solidify and the activities that were unsafe for the moment returned strongly, culminating in a constant increase in cases, without definitive falls in contamination rates. In addition, the continued exposure and contact with several people implied an elementary factor for the outbreak of the third wave: the emergence of new and more adapted variants with greater potential for transmissibility.

Additionally, flexible measures were based on the economy to the detriment of caution to curb contamination, being implemented early and erroneously compared to large powers, such as Australia, which after a massive control of transmission, isolation, border control and political union, moves towards normality with relatively low impacts, with 910 deaths in total so far compared to Brazil, which surpasses these values almost daily.

Indifference and disregard for the pandemic situation in Brazil are potentiated by the intense dissemination of fake news, one of those encourages early treatments that are not scientifically proven, which have even caused side effects in patients who are suffering from drug-induced hepatitis, for example. Furthermore, false information is disseminated regarding the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks, and the epidemiological data of COVID-19 in the country.

Contributing to all this, the position of denial of the measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on scientific evidence adopted by the government makes many Brazilians continue to act irresponsibly moving further away from the performance of Australians, favoring the emergence of other new waves.

Isabelle Machado Diniz is 23 years old and is a medical student at Unicesumar University. She is a member of IFMSA Brasil Unicesumar, of the Academic League of Rheumatology of Unicesumar (LARU), teaching director of the Maringaense Academic League of Human Anatomy (LAMAM) and Scholarship holder of the Scientific Initiation project by the PIBICMED program.

Rafaela dos Santos Pinheiro is 20 years old and is a third-year medical student at Unicesumar University. She is a member of the Academic League of Medical Semiology of Maringá (LASEMM) and marketing director of the Academic League of Pediatrics of Maringá (LAPEM).

