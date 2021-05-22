You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID-19 In Brazil: “better safe than sorry”

COVID-19 In Brazil: “better safe than sorry”

May 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Mariane Catarina Tavares Salton and Ms. Gabriela Oliveira da Silva, two second year medical students at Unicesumar, Maringá, Brazil. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In spite of 195.725 thousand death and 7.716.045 millions cases in 20201, the Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, insists in ignore the critical situation of the country, going against scientific knowledge. Brazilians, mainly his followers, are influenced by his speech that defend drugs off-label, which have no evidence about the efficiency in treatment of coronavirus, and his position anti-vaccine. He has already said that vaccine may turn people into crocodiles. In addition, the lockdown was discouraged by him, causing conflicts with the governors and mayors who adopted this strategy.

 The pandemic of Covid-19 increased the self-medication and prescription drugs off-label in the country. The “kit-covid”, which is composed of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin, nitazoxanide, zinc supplements and vitamins C and D, were encouraged even by the Ministry of Health2. This reflects the lack of information from the population, in addiction of wrong government influence and the spread of fake news, which can cause risks to the public health.

Since 1973, Brazil has a National Immunization Program (PIN) with the objective of coordinating immunization actions. Today, this program is part of Unified Health System (SUS) and was responsible for eradicating of smallpox and polio and control many diseases3. Although there is this efficient program, COVID-19’s vaccination in Brazil is in third position in Latin America, behind Chile and Uruguay4. Almost 5,06% of Brazilians received two doses of CoronaVac or Astrazeneca vaccine5.

While lockdown is important to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 and mortality, Brazil did not had a true lockdown in any of your regions, because only few departments were closed. As a consequence, even the first wave was not controlled in Brazil.

In this sense, the lessons learned from last year were not implemented in Brazil, so the expression “better safe than sorry” was not followed. As a result, in the beginning of 2021, Manaus (AM) had an increasing of cases and death, associated with the circulation of the new variant P1 in the state, marking the start of the second wave in the country6. At the moment, brazil’s health system is overload, with increase intensive care occupancy and exhaustion of health professionals, impairing mental health and increasing cases of burnout.

Scientists are predicting the third wave in Brazil, if nothing is done to control the actual crisis in the country. Nowadays, Brazil is worldwide considered the epicenter of the pandemic, threatening the entire effort of the international community to control the pandemic and allowing new variants to emerge4.

References

  1. Brasil. Ministério da Saúde. Coronavírus Brasil [Internet]. 2021 [cited 2021 apr 21]. Available from https://covid.saude.gov.br/.
  2. Melo JRR, Duarte EC, Moraes MV, Fleck K, Arrais PSD. Automedicação e uso indiscriminado de medicamentos durante a pandemia da COVID-19. Cad Saúde Pública. 2021;  37(4): e00053221.
  3. Brasil. Ministério da Saúde. Sistema de Informação do Programa Nacional de Imunizações – Apresentação [Internet]. [cited 2021 apr 21]. Available from http://pni.datasus.gov.br/apresentacao.asp.
  4. Horton J. Covid-19: Why have deaths soared in Brazil? [Internet]. 2021 [cited 2021 apr 21]. BBC News. Available from https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-56663217.
  5. G1 – São Paulo. Mapa da vacinação contra Covid-19 no Brasil [Internet]. 2021 [cited 2021 apr 21]. G1. Available from https://especiais.g1.globo.com/bemestar/vacina/2021/mapa-brasil-vacina-covid/.
  6. Marquitti FMD, Coutinho RM, Ferreira LS, Borges ME, Portella TP, Silva RLP, et al. Carta à Comunidade Científica: o Brasil frente às novas variantes de SARSCoV- 2 [Internet]. 2021 [cited 2021 apr 21]. Scielo Preprints. Avaliable from https://preprints.scielo.org/index.php/scielo/preprint/view/2001/version/2120.

About the author

Mariane Catarina Tavares Salton, 22 years old, is a second year medical at Unicesumar, Maringá, Brazil. She is a local coordinator of IFMSA Brazil Unicesumar, and member of the Academic league of Medical Clinics (LACMMA).

Gabriela Oliveira da Silva, 22 years-old, is a second year medical student at Unicesumar, Maringá, Brazil. She is a local coordinator and member of the local activity team of IFMSA Brazil Unicesumar. She is also vice president of the Academic League of Medical Clinic the Maringá (LACMMA).

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Quality Education on the table at the European Parliament

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

Syria: UN food relief agency ‘doing everything we can’ to reach Idlib civilians

Women lose most from the climate crisis. How can we empower them?

How water scarcity triggers the refugee crisis – and what tech can do to solve it

European Business Summit 2015: In search of a vision for the future

Innovation for a smarter world: ITU Telecom World 2018

Work to make the world a better place: 5 things you need to know about ‘green jobs’

How can we build a workforce for our digital future?

Germany may prove right rejecting Commission’s bank resolution scheme

Antitrust: Commission fines Sanrio €6.2 million for restricting cross-border sales of merchandising products featuring Hello Kitty characters

Ship Recycling is the Commission’s Titanic

Parliament: No consent to EU budget until €11.2 billion unpaid bills are settled

Humanitarian Aid: additional €50 million to tackle drought in the Horn of Africa

Microsoft’s YouthSpark: a kiss of Life to European Youth from the European Parliament

A new global platform to unleash entrepreneurs on the world’s toughest problems

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Albinism, displacement in Central America, family-friendly nations, updates on the Gulf and Darfur

This is how the world can get routine vaccinations back on track

Auctions are changing, thanks to 2020’s Nobel economics prize winners

Understanding and demystifying the new outbreak of Coronavirus

Mankind’s first tool to fight malaria also kills

Presentation of Juncker’s Investment Plan: Can 315 billion euros save the EU?

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We must not hold onto yesterday’s economy as we rebuild’

Is flexible working here to stay? We asked 6 companies how to make it work

Antarctica: the final coronavirus-free frontier. But will it stay that way?

Approaching the challenges of COVID-19 vaccination

European Globalisation Adjustment Fund, who gets it and who pays the bill?

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

Security Council hails ‘historic and significant’ joint peace declaration by Ethiopia and Eritrea

‘Ghost fishing’ is threatening our oceans. Here’s how we can tackle it

Medical research: between progress and speculation

Here’s how to cope with stress, according to the World Health Organization

The invisible L word: the struggles to achieve SRHR, as HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment for lesbian population

Brexit preparedness: EU completes preparations for possible “no-deal” scenario on 12 April

This is why you need that second COVID-19 vaccine dose, says WHO’s Chief Scientist

COVID-19: Emerging technologies are now critical infrastructure – what that means for governance

Commission welcomes agreement on the Connecting Europe Facility to fund greener, more sustainable transport and energy networks, and digitalisation

EU economy: Between recession and indiscernible growth

Long-term exposure to air pollution is like smoking a pack of cigarettes a day

The US needs partners to tackle the security risks of climate change

EU Summit: Why was Poland isolated in opposing Tusk and the ‘multi speed’ Europe

France asks help from Germany but it will not be for free

Criminals thrive on data abundance – here’s how we’ll catch them

Climate change is forcing 20 million people a year from their homes, Oxfam says

Ditching plastic straws isn’t enough. Here’s how to achieve zero waste.

This Pacific island has banned fishing to allow the marine ecosystem to recover

New US President: MEPs hope for a new dawn in transatlantic ties

A new roadmap for corporate climate governance

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ericsson/Cisco partnership on track, insist execs

Coronavirus: the truth against all myths

Who gains when the US and China fight over trade?

Gig workers among the hardest hit by coronavirus pandemic

We must build resilience to face the future – but will we be fast enough?

Bayer’s cross at night (Copyright: Bayer AG)

The EU clears Bayer-Monsanto merger amid wide competition and environmental concerns

Newly-elected Nigerian UN General Assembly President pledges focus on ‘peace and prosperity’ for most vulnerable

How digital entrepreneurs will help shape the world after the COVID-19 pandemic

Using CO2 as an industrial feedstock could change the world. Here’s how

This research can help organizations plan for different COVID-19 scenarios

Parliament sets conditions on EU-China investment deal

‘Staunch support’ for Iran nuclear deal tempered by concern over missile testing

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s