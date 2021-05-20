You are here: Home / Business / Digital / We need tech solutions that value human interaction more than ever

We need tech solutions that value human interaction more than ever

May 20, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: So-Young Kang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gnowbe

  • In a new “low touch”, remote working economy, companies must reevaluate how they manage employee and company performance.

  • The need for human connection is greater than ever – we need solutions that both protect mental wellbeing andfocus on company growth and performance.

    • In the new “low touch” economy, where businesses have been forced to operate remotely due to COVID-19, the shifts in how we work are unlikely to be reversed. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2020 Report and article on the future of jobs, more than 80% of employers expect to use remote work and digitize processes. Remote work is here to stay. The realities of remote work, digitization and rapid shifts in human capital require massive transformation in how we approach growth and performance.

    With the displacement of 85 million jobs by 2025 according to the Forum, what does all of this mean for how we grow our businesses? Here some things to consider:

    ● How does this impact how we sell and acquire new customers?

    ● How do we rethink our customer experiences?

    ● How do we evolve our onboarding processes when there is no human to physically greet our new staff? Do we just give them a check list of online tasks to complete?

    ● How do we reskill and upskill for the new jobs being created when 50% of employees need to reskilled according to the Forum?

    ● How do we do team building and build strong cultures by going beyond a webinar with breakouts?

    ● How do we harness tech to bring out the creativity and innovation in our staff so that 1+1=3?

    ● How does this impact the technologies we invest in and digital solutions we use?

    We understand the pressures to continue to grow our businesses by innovating on our products, services and how we go to market. Many business leaders have been quick to invest in new technologies to automate processes. While all of this is happening, we are seeing alarming increases in mental health issues at work – isolation, loneliness, overworking, Zoom fatigue – and the list will continue to grow. It’s critical for us to stop and reflect on how we provide both, including solutions.

    We all know about the need for digital transformation which has accelerated in the past year. The question we must critically ask ourselves is: how do we invest in digital solutions that are both human and effective, not just efficient? It’s time to move beyond “check-the-box” technologies – where we track the tasks being completed without a true understanding of the human experience of completing the tasks.

    We need to humanize tech

    While it is important to track the tasks being completed, we need humanizing technologies that go beyond to also measure effectiveness and the human experience. For example, we need sales tools that not only track activities but also encourage best practice sharing within teams, opportunities to be recognized and mentored, and onboarding tools that empower new hires to build authentic relationships while completing the documents and learning tools to demonstrate necessary skills for the “reskilling revolution”. We need technologies that encourage employees to get to know each other better and make it easy to connect across borders and time zones in more personalized ways.

    We need technologies that encourage employees to get to know each other better and make it easy to connect across borders and time zones in more personalized ways.—So-Young Kang.

    As teams evaluate the various technologies being used, here are five questions to consider when evaluating what’s needed to maximize performance of our teams and our businesses:

    1. What does the tech optimize for: efficiency, effectiveness, engagement? It’s critical to go beyond the “what” (features) and get to the “why” (design intention) and “so what’s” the (implications) of the technology?

    2. Does the technology enable more authentic human interactions?

    3. Do you have easy access to data and analytics that enable constant refinement of critical business and human processes?

    4. How do your people (employees/customers/partners) feel after using the technology? Do they feel more engaged and connected?

    5. Is the tech an inherently empowering and uplifting human experience?

    At Gnowbe, our vision is to humanize the digital world, which is an intentional desire to encourage authentic human connections while leveraging technology to improve sales performance, onboarding processes, and learning – fundamental human experiences between employees, customers and partners. A critical component of maximizing performance of teams starts with enabling teams with digital tools to create, engage and measure critical information in the work flow.

    We often start with the question “what to do?”. Now it’s about reflecting on the why (what are the desired outcomes?) so that we do the howin the most human way possible. It’s time for humanizing tech to redefine performance enablement.

    the sting Milestones

    Featured Stings

    Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

    These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

    How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

    Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

    Italian banks: It’s Rome’s turn to confront Berlin’s aggressiveness

    Emergency coronavirus research: Commission selects 18th project to develop rapid diagnostics

    Innovative urban financing can make our cities stronger

    Yellow vests, rising violence – what’s happening in France?

    Education and Training: where do we stand in 2014?

    The European Commission cuts roaming charges. But “it’s not enough”…

    Oleg Sentsov awarded the 2018 Sakharov Prize

    From inconvenience to opportunity: the importance of international medical exchanges

    The COP24 Agreement: Yes, it happened at last

    In Gaza, UN envoy urges Israel, Palestinian factions to step back from brink of a war that ‘everybody will lose’

    UN should be ‘exemplary’ in defending judicial independence, top Judge tells Security Council

    A new bioeconomy strategy for a sustainable Europe

    Dozens killed and injured by new airstrikes in western Yemen, UN coordinator condemns ‘outrageous’ toll

    Eurozone: Disinflation engulfs the industrial goods sector

    Ηealth’s foundation is falling apart: what can we do about it?

    Amazon: our green is turning to ashes

    This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

    Making the most of the Sustainable Development Goal 3: its overlooked role in medical education

    UN chief lauds Fijians as ‘natural global leaders’ on climate, environment, hails ‘symbiotic relationship’ with land and sea

    European Parliament, Council Presidency and Commission make progress towards a political agreement on new EU rules for attracting highly qualified employees from third countries

    Google and Apple suddenly realise that doing business in EU is tough?

    New skills needed for medical students in Industry 4.0

    Afghanistan extends ceasefire with Taliban; UN urges both sides to work towards lasting peace

    How to plan your company’s future during the pandemic

    Disintegrating Tories will void May’s pledge for Brexit deal in seven weeks

    Bold, innovative measures for refugees and their hosts sought, at first ever Global Forum

    FROM THE FIELD: Powering up health care in Sub-Saharan Africa

    The challenges of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, including the state of Amazonas

    What if we did everything right? This is what the world could look like in 2050

    Gig workers among the hardest hit by coronavirus pandemic

    4 ways family businesses can lead the pandemic recovery

    The ECB proposes a swift solution for SMEs’ financing

    This man ran across the USA to raise awareness of plastic pollution

    Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

    Intel @ European Business Summit 2014: Better decisions now, the new business dashboard 

    Europe might not avoid new partitioning on Ukrainian crisis

    Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

    The post-pandemic future of work – according to 3,000 CEOs from around the world

    A Sting Exclusive: “Regulators and the shipping industry collaborating for a sustainable future”, written by the Secretary General of IMO

    6 ways to drive funding to transform the fashion industry

    This Finnish town will be carbon neutral by 2025. Here’s how.

    Prospect of a nuclear war ‘higher than it has been in generations’, warns UN

    This is the IMF’s latest take on the economy in 2020

    Asking for more restriction on intra EU immigration: Unproductive and politically dangerous

    Better ID card security to curb document fraud

    The world’s economy is only 9% circular. We must be bolder about saving resources

    ECB to people: Not responsible if you lose money on Bitcoin, your governments are

    Schengen is losing ground fast revealing Europe’s clear inability to deal with migration crisis

    Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

    Rich economies not a promise of education equality, new report finds

    Agreement reached on digital copyright rules

    The financial future of Eurozone on the agenda of Friday’s ECOFIN council

    Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

    Economic policy priorities for a post-pandemic recovery

    Carbon levy on EU imports needed to raise global climate ambition

    MEPs warn Commission to activate rule of law mechanism without delay

    Can the EU really make Google and Facebook pay publishers and media?

    A fresh start on migration: Building confidence and striking a new balance between responsibility and solidarity

    EU’s guidelines on net neutrality see the light although grey areas do remain

    Joint UN-Congolese strategy needed to address insecurity following deadly attacks

    More Stings?

    Filed Under: Digital, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    «

    Speak your Mind Here

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

    Google photo

    You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s