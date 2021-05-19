You are here: Home / European Union News / EU Covid-19 Certificate: a European solution for free testing is needed

EU Covid-19 Certificate: a European solution for free testing is needed

May 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

EP negotiators want to use the Emergency Support Instrument in order to provide citizens with accessible and free of charge testing for the purpose of the new EU Covid-19 certificate.

During the third round of negotiations on Tuesday on the proposed Regulation on the EU Covid-19 Certificate, the European Parliament negotiators tabled a compromise package that includes changes regarding the cost of testing and the restrictions to free movement.

The European Parliament calls for a European solution to facilitate free testing, as a way to restore EU citizens’ fundamental right to freedom of movement, avoid discrimination and provide an alternative to those people who have not been vaccinated.

To this end, the European Parliament proposes to use the Emergency Support Instrument and allocate a substantial amount of money to ensure accessible, timely and free of charge testing. This would not be the first time the Emergency Support Instrument in the context of the pandemic: €3.5 billion euros (out of which Member states contributed €750 million) were used for the purchase of vaccines (Advance Purchase Agreements) and €46 million have been allocated for the preparatory work on the Covid-19 Certificate.

As the rollout of the Covid-19 Certificate is urgent, the European Parliament also suggests applying the urgent procedure in order to confirm the use of the Emergency Support Instrument together with the Covid-19 Certificate regulations during the June plenary sessions.

Negotiations among the colegislators will continue on Thursday 20 May, with the aim of concluding an agreement on time for the summer season.

Background

On 17 March, the Commission tabled a proposal for a Regulation on a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate free movement in the EU – 2021/0068 (COD) and an accompanying proposal on third country nationals legally staying or residing in the EU (2021/0071 (COD). In April a large majority of MEPs supported a swift creation of the Digital Green Certificate, which aims to facilitate safe and free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to use of the urgent procedure. The Civil Liberties Committee is the committee steering the negotiations with the Council, with its Chair Juan Fernando LÓPEZ AGUILAR as rapporteur.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

5 lessons for the future of universities

How Cameron unwillingly helped Eurozone reunite; the long-term repercussions of two European Council decisions

4 ways blockchain will transform the mining and metals industry

State aid: Commission approves €500 million Greek scheme to support food service companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

Towards a climate-neutral Europe: EU invests over €10bn in innovative clean technologies

Statement on the Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission asks online platforms to provide more details on progress made

Prospect of a nuclear war ‘higher than it has been in generations’, warns UN

COVID-19: National authorities should do more to raise awareness of EU action

The European Parliament hemicycle in Strasbourg (Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Mauro Bottaro)

EU Parliament sends controversial copyright law reform back to discussion

This chart shows the fall in coal-power plants being planned around the world

Coronavirus Global Response: WHO and Commission launch the Facilitation Council to strengthen global collaboration

3 vital steps to a new gender equality playbook

How has technology changed – and changed us – in the past 20 years?

‘Our goal is to democratize the air.’ How aerial transportation will shape cities of the future

‘Immense’ needs of migrants making perilous journey between Yemen and Horn of Africa prompts $45 million UN migration agency appeal

5 key concepts for blockchain newbies

The 5 things you need to make your teams more effective, according to Google

Security Council beats midnight deadline, renews Syria cross-border aid in contentious vote

Protection of transported animals: Parliament establishes inquiry committee

The countries most ready for the global energy transition

This Belgian restaurant is following COVID rules using camper vans

St. Vincent and the Grenadines breaks a record, as smallest ever Security Council seat holder

Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

ECB again to subsidize euro area banks with more than one trillion euro

China-EU Relations: Broader, Higher and Stronger

Now doctors can manipulate genetics to modify babies, is it ethical?

SDGs and the historical and economic impact on Brazilian health

European Commission and World Bank Group renew agreement to strengthen development cooperation

These countries are leading the way in green finance

Rule of Law in Poland: concerns continue to grow among MEPs

UN’s Bachelet addresses progress and setbacks in human rights worldwide

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

Australia wants to build a giant underground ‘battery’ to help power the nation

‘Words must never be met with violence’ urges UN, following Taliban threat to journalists

Financiers can turn the world into a dirty and dangerous place

Commission deepens criticism on German economic policies

Banking package: Parliament and Council reach an agreement

GREXIT final wrap-up: nobody believed Aesop’s boy who cried wolf so many times

Coronavirus: €117 million granted for treatments and diagnostics through the Innovative Medicines Initiative

European Parliament backs CO2 emissions cuts for trucks

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

In Chad, top UN officials say humanitarian response must go ‘hand in hand’ with longer-term recovery

Want a sustainable business? Hire in talent

The built environment has a huge role to play in improving health and wellbeing

Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack in Iran

MWC 2016 Live: Mobile ad industry still waiting for “revolution”

Love unlimited

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

Around 23 million boys have married before reaching 15; ‘we can end this violation’ says UNICEF chief

New chapters in EU-China trade disputes

America writes-off Iran, blocks Europe’s Tehran talks

Coronavirus: The truth against the myths

Coronavirus: Commission boosts budget for repatriation flights and rescEU stockpile

3 unexpected consequences of the US-China trade war

Financial stability: Commission addresses risks of Libor cessation

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

Draghi: ECB to flood Eurozone and the world with more zero cost money; risk of drowning in cash

3 leadership lessons from the age of coronavirus

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s