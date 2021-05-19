You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs approve new, more inclusive Erasmus+ programme

MEPs approve new, more inclusive Erasmus+ programme

May 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Tuesday, MEPs adopted ERASMUS+, the 2021-2027 edition of the EU’s flagship programme for education, training, youth and sports.

The programme, which has demonstrated that it plays a significant role in fostering European identity, will have almost double the funding in 2021-2027 (over 28 billion EUR from different sources) when compared to the previous seven years (14.7 billion EUR).

MEPs managed to secure an additional 1.7 billion EUR during the final stages of negotiations with the Council.

In the plenary debate ahead of the approval of the programme, most speakers said that young peoples’ lives have been affected by COVID-19 and stressed the importance of Erasmus+, evaluated by citizens as the most successful EU programme, for Europe’s future generations. You can watch the debate again here.

More inclusion

The new Erasmus+ will offer more tools and resources to support inclusion. The Commission and member states must come up with action plans to improve access to learning and mobility for people who historically have had fewer opportunities to participate – people living with a disability, people living in poverty, in a remote location, people with a migration background, and more.

Those who do not have sufficient means to cover the initial costs to take part in the programme (such as buying a train ticket or booking accomodation) can receive top-up grants, including up-front payments. Applications cannot be rejected for having higher costs if those are linked to measures that guarantee inclusion.

Mobility for adult learners

Compared to the previous Erasmus+, the new programme will expand to support time spent in a different EU country for up to six months for students in adult education. It will help people of all ages and backgrounds acquire new work and life skills, helping them better adapt to the changes brought about by the coming green and digital transitions as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simplified access to a ‘greener’ Erasmus+

The new Erasmus+ will be simpler and more manageable for applicants, with more user-friendly IT systems and less paperwork. It will offer a special “small-scale partnerships” funding scheme for smaller organisations, such as youth associations and sports clubs.

The programme will also measure its contribution to achieving the EU’s climate spending targets and reduce its own environmental footprint, for example by incentivising climate-friendly means of transportation for participants.

Innovative models of education

The DiscoverEU initiative will now be part of Erasmus+. It gives young people the opportunity to apply for a free pass to travel around Europe in order to learn (e.g. attend an intensive language class or participate in a museum workshop) and discover Europe’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

The “European Universities” initiative will enable students to obtain a degree by combining studies in several EU countries. The third initiative – “Centres of Vocational Excellence” will create local, internationally connected skills ecosystems. Click to learn more

Quote

“Erasmus+ is one of the EU’s programmes with significantly higher funding and it includes many substantial changes and improvements, so it can continue strengthening a European sense of belonging and offer better chances of employment to Europeans”, said rapporteur Milan Zver (EPP, SL). “Parliament will closely monitor its implementation to ensure that Erasmus+ is becoming more inclusive and providing opportunities to as many people as possible”, he added.

Sabine Verheyen (EPP, DE), Chair of the Committee on Culture and Education, said: “Erasmus+ is a European success story and thanks to our efforts, we will be able to continue with it. It connects people from all backgrounds and helps create a truly European community. Because of the pandemic, young people and all those who are keen to learn, study and meet new people are facing huge challenges – it is even harder on those from marginalised backgrounds. Now more than ever, it is important for Europe to reach out and meet them where they are by giving them the tools to grow, strive, and connect with each other. Nobody must be left behind. That’s exactly what we are trying to do with the new generation of Erasmus+.”

Next steps

In order to ensure a smooth transition from the previous programme period, retroactivity provisions in the regulation ensure that the new Erasmus+ enters into effect from 1 January 2021. Application processes and calls for proposals have already been set in motion by the Commission and in many member states.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

5 lessons for the future of universities

How Cameron unwillingly helped Eurozone reunite; the long-term repercussions of two European Council decisions

4 ways blockchain will transform the mining and metals industry

State aid: Commission approves €500 million Greek scheme to support food service companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

Towards a climate-neutral Europe: EU invests over €10bn in innovative clean technologies

Statement on the Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission asks online platforms to provide more details on progress made

Prospect of a nuclear war ‘higher than it has been in generations’, warns UN

COVID-19: National authorities should do more to raise awareness of EU action

The European Parliament hemicycle in Strasbourg (Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Mauro Bottaro)

EU Parliament sends controversial copyright law reform back to discussion

This chart shows the fall in coal-power plants being planned around the world

Coronavirus Global Response: WHO and Commission launch the Facilitation Council to strengthen global collaboration

3 vital steps to a new gender equality playbook

How has technology changed – and changed us – in the past 20 years?

‘Our goal is to democratize the air.’ How aerial transportation will shape cities of the future

‘Immense’ needs of migrants making perilous journey between Yemen and Horn of Africa prompts $45 million UN migration agency appeal

5 key concepts for blockchain newbies

The 5 things you need to make your teams more effective, according to Google

Security Council beats midnight deadline, renews Syria cross-border aid in contentious vote

Protection of transported animals: Parliament establishes inquiry committee

The countries most ready for the global energy transition

This Belgian restaurant is following COVID rules using camper vans

St. Vincent and the Grenadines breaks a record, as smallest ever Security Council seat holder

Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

ECB again to subsidize euro area banks with more than one trillion euro

China-EU Relations: Broader, Higher and Stronger

Now doctors can manipulate genetics to modify babies, is it ethical?

SDGs and the historical and economic impact on Brazilian health

European Commission and World Bank Group renew agreement to strengthen development cooperation

These countries are leading the way in green finance

Rule of Law in Poland: concerns continue to grow among MEPs

UN’s Bachelet addresses progress and setbacks in human rights worldwide

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

Australia wants to build a giant underground ‘battery’ to help power the nation

‘Words must never be met with violence’ urges UN, following Taliban threat to journalists

Financiers can turn the world into a dirty and dangerous place

Commission deepens criticism on German economic policies

Banking package: Parliament and Council reach an agreement

GREXIT final wrap-up: nobody believed Aesop’s boy who cried wolf so many times

Coronavirus: €117 million granted for treatments and diagnostics through the Innovative Medicines Initiative

European Parliament backs CO2 emissions cuts for trucks

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

In Chad, top UN officials say humanitarian response must go ‘hand in hand’ with longer-term recovery

Want a sustainable business? Hire in talent

The built environment has a huge role to play in improving health and wellbeing

Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack in Iran

MWC 2016 Live: Mobile ad industry still waiting for “revolution”

Love unlimited

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

Around 23 million boys have married before reaching 15; ‘we can end this violation’ says UNICEF chief

New chapters in EU-China trade disputes

America writes-off Iran, blocks Europe’s Tehran talks

Coronavirus: The truth against the myths

Coronavirus: Commission boosts budget for repatriation flights and rescEU stockpile

3 unexpected consequences of the US-China trade war

Financial stability: Commission addresses risks of Libor cessation

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

Draghi: ECB to flood Eurozone and the world with more zero cost money; risk of drowning in cash

3 leadership lessons from the age of coronavirus

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s