You are here: Home / European Union News / Agreement on an improved EU admission system for highly qualified workers

Agreement on an improved EU admission system for highly qualified workers

May 18, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

EP and Council negotiators reached a provisional deal to make the Blue Card system more attractive to highly qualified third-country nationals wishing to work in the EU.

Under the newly agreed rules, applicants – who will be able to apply also from within the EU territory – will need to present a work contract or a binding job offer of a minimum of six months. Currently, an offer of minimum 12 months is required, as well as evidence of their higher qualifications or professional skills. In certain cases, for example in the information and communication technology sector, qualifications can be replaced with relevant professional experience. The salary threshold for applicants has been reduced to at least 100 % but not more than 160 % of the average gross annual salary in the member state of employment. This figure is currently at least 150 % with no upper limit.

Blue Card holders will be able to move more easily from one EU member state to another after an initial 12-month period in the first member state. The situation of accompanying family members will also be improved through faster reunification procedures and access to the labour market.

Alongside the EU-wide admission system, national schemes will continue to exist in member states.



Quote

After the agreement, the rapporteur Javier MORENO SÁNCHEZ (S&D, ES) said:

“After five years of work and three years of member states blocking the negotiations, this deal sends a positive signal in the right direction. Europe must increase legal migration pathways and facilitate the arrival of qualified workers who can contribute to Europe’s development. EU Blue Card holders and their family members will have additional rights, including easier intra-EU mobility, which will increase its value compared to national systems.”

Next steps

The agreed text will now be put to the Civil Liberties Committee and plenary for approval as well as to the Council.

Background

The revision of this labour migration legislation was proposed by the Commission in 2016 in order to attract highly-qualified talent to the EU and help alleviate the demographic as well as labour and skills shortages in some key sectors. The aim was to simplify the procedures and qualifying criteria, to widen its scope and to strengthen the rights of EU Blue Card holders and their families.

The Blue Card Directive defines the conditions of entry and residence in the territory of the member states as well as the rights of third-country nationals for the purpose of highly-qualified employment and applies to their family members. It has been in place since late 2011. Germany grants the biggest share of “Blue Cards”, whereas Ireland and Denmark do not take part in the scheme.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

These vending machines are giving out free short stories to London commuters

What matters most to young Europeans?

This is Germany’s $45 billion, 18-year plan to move away from coal

6 ways to ensure AI and new tech works for – not against – humanity

My twin from Guangzhou

Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, at a 2015 event in Brussels, Berlaymont. (Copyright: European Union , 2015; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Lieven Creemers)

Hungary and Ireland build front to say no to EU tax harmonisation plan

Further reforms in France can drive growth, improve public finances and boost social cohesion

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

COVID-19: lessons from Italy on public-private healthcare procurement

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

China is the first non-EU country to invest in Europe’s €315 billion Plan

European Accessibility Act: Parliament and Council negotiators strike a deal

DR Congo: Ebola claims over 1,000 lives, Guterres commits ‘whole’ UN system, to help ‘end the outbreak’

VW diesel scandal and climate change: can increased independent car checks lead to cleaner mobility?

How poor countries can deal with the economic shock of COVID-19

COVID-19 and the pursuit of financial inclusion in Pakistan

How we can embrace the electrical vehicle transition by adopting smart charging

Brexit update: can the UK General Election of 12 December 2019 lead to a Brexit extension to 2030?

This is how much the US-China trade war could cost the world, according to new research

Trade Barriers Report: EU continues to open up markets outside Europe in midst of rising protectionism

These are the 5 most exciting cycling projects in the world

7 skills every leader needs in times of disruption

“If they think they can slave an entire nation, then they will just have the opposite results!”, Alexis Tsipras cries out from the Greek parliament

Europe had a record year for Measles – and it’s partly down to anti-vaccine campaigners

Greece at the mercy of ECB while sailing through uncharted waters

This project in India helps people and tigers co-exist peacefully

UN launches new framework to strengthen fight against terrorism

10 ways regulators need to change in 2020

How start-ups will lead India through the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Declaring commitment to ‘peace and stability’ for Libya, top UN envoy steps down as stress takes its toll

Coronavirus: a cultural escape goat or the next Big Five

Financial system risk is elevated and global standards are essential in managing cross-border infrastructure investment

Bacterial resistance: the significant worldwide problem

Here’s why e-mobility must be at the heart of the green recovery

Youth leaders share positive visions of the future, as Guterres launches UN75 in New York

Changing for the change: Medicine in Industry 4.0

The Commission favours the cultivation of more GMOs in Europe

Employment: Commission proposes €1.6 million from Globalisation Adjustment Fund to help 400 workers made redundant in Carrefour Belgique

Fighting against the Public Health System dismantling means guaranteeing assistance to all

‘No justification’ for attacks against civilians, UN envoy says on mounting cross-border violence in Gaza

5 world-changing ideas: our top picks for World Creativity and Innovation Day

Germany loves a strong euro; the new Fiscal Councils can deliver despite the Greek chaos and a wider questioning of austerity

These 3 countries are global offshore wind powerhouses

EU Commission indifferent on Court of Auditors’ recommendations

Can the Americans alone determine the future of Syria?

This Dutch company makes environmentally-friendly paint

How youth and technology can drive Africa’s COVID-19 response

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: The health of capitalism won’t be the only worry for those who head for Davos

The decline of our oceans is accelerating, but it’s not too late to stop it

How can we prepare students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution? 5 lessons from innovative schools around the world

How to keep a healthy mind in times of social isolation

One year on: EU-Canada trade agreement delivers positive results

Can Greece’s democratic institutions keep it in Eurozone?

This Japanese town has banned urban sprawl

Alarming number of women mistreated during childbirth, new UN health agency figures show

World Health Organisation and medical students: is there any room for improvement?

TTIP wins first crucial EU test: MEPs give in to the trade agreement

How data is transforming the way we care for the ocean

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Now’s the time to take up cycling – here are 6 reasons why

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s