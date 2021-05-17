You are here: Home / Policy / Health / A lesson to be learned: the causes and the consequences of ivermectin use during the COVID-19 pandemic

A lesson to be learned: the causes and the consequences of ivermectin use during the COVID-19 pandemic

May 17, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Ana Luiza Almeida Menezes and Ms. Emilly Mota Linhares, second year medical students in the Tiradentes University. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The CoronaVirus pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has changed the way people live all over the world. Some symptoms include high temperature, continuous cough and loss or change to your sense of smell and taste. Besides that, it may cause fatigue, muscle pain and other debilitating damages to the heart, lungs and brain. According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, in late 2020, eighty-one percent of cases were categorized as mild, which symptomatic management at home and monitoring of clinical deterioration is recommended.

Due to lack of studies to determine the ideal type of treatment, many drugs were put into the spotlight as possible mitigators of coronavirus’ symptoms and long-term health effects. One of them is ivermectin, an inexpensive, already approved drug with a broad‐spectrum antiparasitic action, which has also been proven its antiviral potential in two RNA viruses, the West Nile virus, the Newcastle disease virus, and two DNA viruses, the pseudorabies virus and parvoviruses.

Ivermectin has become such a popular preventive drug in Latin American countries, like Peru, Bolivia and Guatemala, that scientists performing clinical trials struggled to recruit participants because so many were already taking it. Recent studies correlate the previously detected antiviral activity with its capability to act against the coronavirus, such as an in vitro study that presented the drug’s capacity of inhibition of SARS‐COV‐2 replication. Until october 2020, there were 40 clinical trials worldwide that  were testing the drug. 

The use of medical treatments must have a balance between risks and benefits as its main focus. The current evidences related to the effects of ivermectin in the combat against COVID-19 have low scientific quality due to the great risk of bias and the small amount of studies in humans.

In the recent researches using in vitro samples, it was noticed that ivermectin has shown effective action in combat against the multiplication of the virus. Moreover, the virus has as an effect the induction of an amplified immune response, causing a cytokine storm, responsible for the inflammation of lung tissue. Some studies indicate that ivermectin acts efficiently against the inflammatory downstream.

However, the findings suggest that ivermectin does not significantly affect the course of early COVID-19, some pharmacokinetic models showed that plasma total and unbound ivermectin levels do not reach the concentration that results in 50% of viral inhibition even for a dose level 10- 35 times higher than the approved doses.

In trials made with COVID-19 affected patients, there was a correlation between the use of ivermectin and a decreased number of deaths, especially in severe cases. Nevertheless, such studies showed multiple defects, specifically the small number of avaliated patients and not defined avaliation criteria,  making conclusive results impossible.

Lastly, it is important to emphasise that even though ivermectin has an antiviral action in the in vitro trials, its use in patients with COVID-19 is empirical and must be balanced by a responsable doctor. 

About the author

Ana Luiza Almeida Menezes and Emilly Mota Linhares are second year medical students in the Tiradentes University. They are members of International Federation of Medical Students Association in Brazil (IFMSA – Brazil) and strongly believe in the power of scientific research and the possibility of new pathways for COVID-19 treatment.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Web Summit: EIB finances Worldsensing with €10 million to develop next-generation industrial monitoring solution

Populist Eurosceptics helped by Trumpists seriously threaten the EU edifice

More international support needed to curb deadly measles outbreak in DR Congo

Making Europe’s businesses future-ready: A new Industrial Strategy for a globally competitive, green and digital Europe

The age of influence: why digital platforms must come clean about political ads

This entrepreneur built an island resort out of plastic waste

Erasmus+: over €28 billion to support mobility and learning for all, across the European Union and beyond

2016 crisis update: the year of the Red Fire Monkey burns the world’s markets down

A day in the life of a refugee: We should be someone who helps

New UN initiative to support financial systems that ‘work better for everyone, everywhere’

State aid: Commission approves €1.1 billion Polish scheme to further support companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

Counting unemployment in the EU: The real rate comes to anything between 16.1% and 20.6%

Eurozone slowly but surely builds its Banking Union

5 things you probably didn’t know about global health

Hospitals among seven health centres attacked in Syria’s north-east

A day in the life of a refugee: the wait

How data can help mining companies tackle their trust deficit

UN human rights ruling could boost climate change asylum claims

Getting people with disabilities into work requires data

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

Online government services could change your life. But only if you have access to the internet

We all have a ‘hierarchy of needs’. But is technology meeting them?

Encryption is under attack. Here’s why that matters

East Africa locusts threaten food insecurity across subregion, alerts UN agriculture agency

New systemic approach needed to tackle global challenges

Parliament’s interparliamentary delegations established

EU budget: Commission proposes most ambitious Research and Innovation programme yet

‘Spectre of poverty’ hangs over tribes and indigenous groups: UN labour agency

Escalation in Syria fighting cause for ‘great concern’ says UN chief, dozens more civilians dead or injured

Fighting forest fires in Europe – how it works

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

EU finally agrees on target for 40% greenhouse emission cuts ahead of Paris climate talks

World ‘not yet on track’ to ensure children a better future: UN rights chief

These 3 World Heritage marine sites store billions of tonnes of CO2

Children are still dying in Yemen war, despite partial ceasefire, says UNICEF chief

COVID-19: MEPs extend relief measures for the transport sector

Statement by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría on the outcome of COP 25

Island nations on climate crisis frontline ‘not sitting idly by’

Press conference by EC Vice-Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis (left) and Jyrki Katainen, on the Commission's proposals in the framework of the financial union (Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: EU, 2018 / Photo by Georges Boulougouris)

EU Finance ministers agree on new banking capital rules and move closer to Banking Union

Mozambique: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom meets the child cyclone survivors who’ve lost everything

Brexit: Only Corbyn and May in concert can make the needed compromises

European banking stress tests 2014: A more adverse approach for a shorter banking sector

Road safety: Europe’s roads are getting safer but progress remains too slow

5 ways for business leaders to win in the 2020s

Britain, EU take edgy steps to unlock Brexit talks as the war of words rages

State aid: Commission approves €3 billion Portuguese guarantee schemes for SMEs and midcaps affected by Coronavirus outbreak

Diana in Vietnam

Accelerating a more sustainable industrial revolution with digital manufacturing

EU supports Yemen with €79 million to sustain public services and generate job opportunities

UN makes ‘declaration of digital interdependence’, with release of tech report

European Solidarity Corps: three years on

Monday’s Daily Brief: UN chief talks climate action at G7, WFP official visits camp in Central African Republic, Deadly violence at Lesvos migrant centre, Security Council meets on AU-UN Darfur mission

Why people with disabilities are your company’s untapped resource

JADE Spring Meeting Live Coverage: Entrepreneurial skills in the digital markets

Commission publishes EU Code of Conduct on countering illegal hate speech online continues to deliver results

The moment of truth for global energy transition is here

Lockdown is the world’s biggest psychological experiment – and we will pay the price

Trump declares emergency and WHO urges speed – latest coronavirus updates

EU economy: Between recession and indiscernible growth

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Comments

  1. Johan Praamsma says:
    May 17, 2021 at 09:11

    Dear Almeida and Emilly. Your article has several flaws. Next to not referencing your articles, which makes it impossible to check where you found your information, you do not give answer to the title. Which lesson do we have learned? I highly suggest Europeansting to put this article offline as the quality is very low. And I would suggest you look at all the studies (all listed on ivmmeta.com) that have been performed so far on ivermectin combined, before making a conclusion.

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s