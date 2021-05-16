You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID-19: We learned nothing

COVID-19: We learned nothing

May 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Eduardo Diaz, a second-year medical student, conducting his studies in Universidad de Panama. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The COVID-19 virus pandemic came into our lives several months ago. For many unfortunate people, the pandemic meant a great change in their lives, including damage that may be irreparable. However, this was not the case for a lot of people, whose adaptability of their jobs allowed them to continue their work from the comfort of their homes, having a change of life that, although different, was not too hostile. Maybe this was the problem, and let me explain why:

By not having to experience firsthand the havoc that this pandemic has caused, they have not been able to personally analyze the harm that other people have suffered: people whose families will remain forever incomplete, crippling anxiety, lies from their colleagues, loss of their jobs, and health … from all this, they have only been able to get second-hand experience, thanks to social media.

However, for other people the pandemic has meant relaxing at home, working from the comfort of their beds, and without having to exert much effort. Are there people who still have to go to work in person? Yes, but at least they still keep their jobs and their exposure to infected people, unlike health workers, is minimal. They keep their employee benefits, their wages, and some of the freedom to leave their homes, even if it’s to work.

The extra time that many people have gained because of remote work has gone into doing vague and baseless research that anti-vaccine people (taking advantage of the misinformation and ignorance of the general population) have published, to develop their agendas. These people, with new (wrong) tools and time, have dedicated themselves to spreading fear and misinformation, and people who only learn what they see online have unknowingly spread that fear as well.

Vaccines are here, containment measures are here… but none of this is enough. It is shocking to see in the news / social media the number of parties that take place, without any biosecurity measures. The amount of hatred towards the Asian population, due to the ignorance that it was them who created the virus. Those diseases like hatred and racism still, despite the efforts of many kind-hearted people, persist in today’s society. Diseases that not only make our bodies sick, but also our souls, and like a virus, it is highly contagious. And for this disease, there is no vaccine.

We have not learned from the past. We have not learned from our actions about how to treat our fellow citizens. We have not learned from our mistakes in dealing with this pandemic.

I ask readers to reflect on the actions they have taken during this pandemic, in their way of dealing with people and misinformation.

About the author

About author: Eduardo Diaz is a second-year medical student, conducting his studies in Universidad de Panama (UP). He is a member of IFMSA Panamá who enjoys learning about different topics and who’s resolve is to help improve his country’s medical education. A quote that he identifies with is: “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow, will be our doubts of today.”-Franklin D. Roosevelt

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Call to revitalize ‘language of the ancestors’ for survival of future generations: Indigenous chief

COVID-19 has hit Black Americans hardest. Healing this divide would lift the nation

In this ‘wildland’ farm in Britain, species thrive and yields are high

Parliament urges EU to take drastic action to reduce marine litter

ECB to people: Not responsible if you lose money on Bitcoin, your governments are

Trump in London poisons UK and Europe

A perfect storm is pushing children in sub-Saharan Africa into crisis

COVID-19: MEPs urge quick action to prevent “huge recession”

Why are the financial markets shivering again?

White Coat, Stained red

Intensified Al Qaeda and ISIL activity in Yemen ‘deeply worrying’, says UN Human Rights Office

A shortened EU Summit admits failures, makes risky promises

Commission proposes to purchase up to 300 million additional doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

Saudi Arabia: UN experts push for prompt release of women human rights defenders

Remittances could fall by $100 billion because of COVID-19 – here’s why that matters

Medical Devices Regulation: Commission welcomes Council support to prioritise the fight against coronavirus

These countries have the most powerful passports

INTERVIEW: Poverty, education and inclusion top new General Assembly President’s priority list

The right approach to addressing overcapacity problem from a Chinese perspective

Cybersecurity Act: build trust in digital technologies

‘Revved up climate action’ needed to counter ‘prolonged’ and deadly storms like Cyclone Idai: Guterres

A call for a new crop of innovators

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

Young? You should work out the entrepreneurial heart before the mind

Ambassador Zhang Ming Attends the EP Debate on China-EU Relations and Answers Questions

Here are 10 of Nelson Mandela’s most inspirational quotes

At UN, youth activists press for bold action on climate emergency, vow to hold leaders accountable at the ballot box

From coca to cocoa: three lessons from Peru on how farmers can leave the drug trade behind

Want investors to care about natural resources? Put a price on them

Germany resists Macron’s plan for closer and more cohesive Eurozone; Paris and Berlin at odds

3 things the G20 can do to save the World Trade Organization

Schengen: MEPs ready for negotiations on temporary checks at national borders

EU should promote immigration as a humanitarian issue in order to provide a more permanent solution

EP Brexit Steering Group calls on the UK to overcome the deadlock

What just happened? 5 themes from the COP24 climate talks in Poland

Where do health literacy and health policy meet?

No tragedy for HIV educators

Digital Single Market: Cheaper calls to other EU countries as of 15 May

‘Digital divide’ will worsen inequalities, without better global cooperation

This is how New York plans to end its car culture

Robots, Artificial intelligence and Dentistry

The financial world upside-down: debt failure closer

COP24: Paris agreement remained alive but fragile while the EU attempts to slow down CO2 emissions for new cars

From DIY editing to matchmaking by DNA: how human genomics is changing society

Europe’s top court hears Intel and sends € 1.06 bn antitrust fine to review

How cocoa farming can help stop deforestation

Capital Markets Union: Commission to boost Europe’s capital markets

‘Eden bonds’: how rewilding could save the climate and your pension

China is picking up the fight against rare diseases

UN mobilizes in Rohingya camps to support babies born of rape; young mothers face stigma

To rebuild trust in the media, we must empower its consumers

Palliative Care in Children, why it is less known and why do we need to raise awareness more?

Deliver ‘significant results now’, UN General Assembly President tells COP25 climate conference

‘Perseverance is key’ to Iraq’s future, UN envoy tells Security Council

Ukraine: turning challenges into opportunities 

A challenge for inclusion in the Dominican Republic’s health care services

State aid: Commission invites comments on simplified rules for State aid combined with EU support

Half of the world’s population lack access to essential health services – are we doing enough?

ILO warns of widespread insecurity in the global labour market

International Day of Cooperatives sets stage for long-standing production and consumption

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s