You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / What is the ‘Green List’ and how can it help protect the world’s natural wonders?

What is the ‘Green List’ and how can it help protect the world’s natural wonders?

May 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • The IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas aims to raise standards for nature conservation.
  • 16 countries worldwide have currently made the list, with 50 more hoping to make the grade.
  • The Green List’s 17 criteria relate to good governance, planning, management and nature preservation.
  • France has 22 sites on the list – more than any other country.
  • Jirisan National Park in South Korea and Egypt’s ‘Valley of the Whales’ are among the 59 listed sites.

Wetlands, forests, national parks and wildlife reserves in 16 countries are part of a campaign that is raising standards for nature conservation.

The sites are members of the IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas – a sustainability standard described as the global benchmark for how to meet the environmental challenges of the 21st century.

Led by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) – a membership body combining government and civil organizations – the Green List has just admitted 10 new sites in Switzerland, France and Italy, taking its global total to 59 sites. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1386575895159312385&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F05%2Fwhat-is-green-list-nature-conservation-sites%2F&sessionId=8ec1290d4df057f9a839ee54f78257b2296328ea&theme=light&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A1619632193066&width=550px

Another 500 sites in 50 countries are working to achieve Green List status by meeting its 17 requirements. These relate to good governance, planning, management and the successful preservation of nature.

Protecting ecosystems

“Effective protected and conserved areas are critical if we are to halt the dramatic loss of life on Earth we are seeing,” said IUCN Director-General Dr Bruno Oberle.

Those who make the list are offered locally relevant expert guidance to help achieve the most sustainable results in the conserved area, helping to “guarantee that wildlife and ecosystems can survive, thrive and bring value to communities everywhere”.

And while they may not be on the official Green List, the IUCN database also lists about 261,766 recognized protected and conserved areas, which together cover more than 15% of the Earth’s land surface, as well as 7.4% of the ocean. Many more protected areas, such as indigenous people’s territories and privately conserved wild areas, are not officially recognized yet and the IUCN is working on identifying them and bringing them into the fold.

image of Wadi Al-Hitan (Valley of the Whales), Egypt
This national park in Egypt contains invaluable whale fossils. Image: Unsplash/Adham Ayyat

The standard bearers

At 22, France has the most sites of any country on the list. They include France’s highest protected area, the Contamines-Montjoie National Nature Reserve in the French Alps. More than 270 species have been recorded here, including more than 90 species of birds.

Other Green List sites include the Jirisan, Odaesan and Seoraksan National Parks in South Korea.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.Global warming can be beaten thanks to this simple plan

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Contact us to get involved.Mission Possible Platform: Delivering industry pathways t…

Established as the country’s first national park in 1967, Jirisan successfully conserves the globally threatened Asiatic Black Bear. It also protects more than 300 cultural sites, including one of the major temples in the country, Sanggyesa temple.

Also on the list is Wadi Al-Hitan in Egypt, known as Valley of the Whales. It contains invaluable fossil remains of the earliest, and now extinct, suborder of whales, Archaeoceti.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

Security Council renews Central African Republic arms embargo

What is the evidence on wearing masks to stop COVID-19?

Antitrust: Commission provides guidance on allowing limited cooperation among businesses, especially for critical hospital medicines during the coronavirus outbreak

Climate change is destroying a barrier that protects the US from hurricanes

Will Europe be a different place this Monday?

The technologies – and thoughtful collaborations – that can build resilience in the food system after COVID-19

Reopening schools too early could spread COVID-19 even faster – especially in the developing world

China, forever new adventures

If Macron defies Britain about the banks, Paris and London to clash over ‘La Manche’

Civilian deaths in Afghanistan hit record high – UN

Former Chilean President Bachelet put forward by UN chief as next High Commissioner for Human Rights

ILO discusses world of work response to global refugee crisis

How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

Future EU farm policy: Agriculture MEPs urge fair funding, no renationalisation

Rare diseases are more common than you might think

Next time you fly, could you be boarding a train instead of a plane?

Employers’ organizations work towards improving the enabling environment for sustainable enterprises

What to know about the EU’s facial recognition regulation – and how to comply

Delhi Declaration: Countries agree to make ‘land degradation neutrality’ by 2030, a national target for action

Afghans entitled to live ‘free from fear, intimidation’, says UN chief, condemning suicide attacks

German and French bankers looted the Irish and Spanish unemployed

Gender disparity in salary and promotion in medicine: still a long way to go

Creative Europe: 30 years of support to European films and cultural and creative media works

Evacuation of wounded Yemenis from rebel-held capital may bolster fresh peace talks

Teen activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York by boat, putting ‘climate crisis’ in spotlight

UN honours peacekeepers who ‘paid the ultimate price’, for the sake of others

Trump’s Russophiles under investigation, Europe remains ‘en garde’

How China Mended My Heart

Matthias in Canada

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

China is adding a London-sized electric bus fleet every five weeks

UN ceasefire monitoring chief tours Yemeni port of Hudaydah

Coal addiction ‘must be overcome’ to ease climate change, UN chief says in Bangkok

How private investment can boost education access and quality in the digital economy

Countries are piling on record amounts of debt amid COVID-19. Here’s what that means

Nagorno Karabakh: EU allocates additional €3 million in emergency aid for civilians affected by the hostilities

Trump badly cornered at home by agribusiness and steel consumer lobbies: Trade

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Here’s a reason to feel cheerful – the world is full of Good Samaritans

The AI doctor won’t see you now

What makes America the world’s most competitive economy?

Impressions of China

Safe spaces offer security and dignity for youth, and help make the world ‘better for all’: Guterres

Five things everybody needs to know about the future of Journalism

EU Strategy on COVID-19 vaccines must guarantee safety and accessibility for all

This is how trees could help solve the climate crisis

EU Commission retracts on the Chinese solar panel case

The COP24 Agreement: Yes, it happened at last

International community urged to deliver on promise for better future for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Returning to free movement across borders is of utmost importance

The Central Mediterranean migration route in times of COVID-19

The world’s e-waste is a huge problem. It’s also a golden opportunity

New rules adopted for quick and smooth removal of terrorist content online

Tsipras doesn’t seem to have learned his “almost Grexit” lesson and Greece faces again financial and political dead end

The importance and the need of mobile technology in the health care system and in saving lives

Eurozone: There is a remedy for regional convergence

How can we safeguard and improve the future of global health?

An economist explains how to go carbon neutral in our lifetime

MEPs question whether the new Migration Pact will bring about real change

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s