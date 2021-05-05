You are here: Home / Economy / Consumers / How technology can help unbanked access e-commerce

How technology can help unbanked access e-commerce

May 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kirill Evstratov, Chief Executive Officer, Unlimint

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the global trend away from cash towards digital payments.
  • Worldwide, 1.7 billion adults do not have access to a bank account – placing them at a disadvantage as economies become largely cashless.
  • Pioneering fintech solutions are helping this unbanked population to access e-commerce and not be left behind.

Are the days of cash numbered? Cash it seems may not be king for much longer.

Across the world, economies are embracing digital payments – for both on and offline transactions – at breakneck speed.

Globally, non-cash transactions surged nearly 14% from 2018-2019 to reach 709 billion transactions, according to the Capgemini World Payments Report 2020, with Asia-Pacific leapfrogging Europe and North America to become the non-cash transactions volume leader.

Retailers, utilities, transport providers and even buskers are all now moving to digital payments. In many cities, some bricks and mortar shops now refuse to accept cash.

How has the pandemic impacted digital payment adoption?

The pandemic has accelerated things further, as people have turned to e-commerce to fulfil their everyday needs.

According to data from IBM’s US Retail Index, the pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping by roughly five years.

The UN said in October that COVID-19 “has forever changed online shopping behaviours” in emerging and developed economies.

On the African continent, fears over cash being a conduit to the spread of coronavirus led governments in Kenya and Ghana to waive fees on mobile transactions to encourage greater take-up of digital payments.

And a global survey from Standard Chartered in September 2020 found that almost two-thirds (64%) of people worldwide now expect their country to go fully cashless, with almost half (44%) expecting this to happen by 2030.

Who might lose out in the switch to cashless economies?

According to the World Bank, 1.7 billion adults globally have no access to a bank account with a financial institution or through a mobile money provider. Almost half of them live in just seven nations: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

Even if they own a mobile phone, most fall back to cash in their daily lives. As the world begins to turn its back on cash and shift to an e-commerce first mentality, it is these groups that risk being left financially marginalised.

Most are from lower socio-economic backgrounds, working in low-paid, informal jobs or out of the labour force. Women, in particular, are more likely to be unbanked.

Many fear that these people will become disconnected from mainstream commercial life by their dependence on traditional forms of currency. They will be trapped in a second-tier cash economy, unable to pay bills online, or to access essential goods and services at the best price, or even at all.

Similarly, some of the world’s poorest street vendors who cannot afford card readers, and struggle to operate mobile payments may lose out. This simply cannot happen.

It is unfair that millions could be excluded from the benefits of digital payments and e-commerce. But it is also in the interest of merchants and governments to find ways to include them.

How might fintech help?

One way fintechs are trying to help is by making the process of getting a bank account more accessible.

Many of the world’s unbanked lack the documents necessary for traditional know your customer (KYC) identity vetting. So fintechs are finding ways to use new technologies like biometric authentication, including via fingerprints and irises, to overcome these barriers and verify digital identities.

Another, more pragmatic approach is to help unbanked users to digitise their cash. Mexico provides one example of how this can happen. Only 37% of adults have bank accounts in Mexico and people working in informal sectors get their salaries in cash. Consequently, they cannot use cashless payment options to pay for day-to-day purchases.

A lack of financial literacy and rural lifestyles has resulted in poor access to banking institutions and challenged global companies expanding in Mexico. Even Mexicans who have bank accounts and prefer to pay with their credit or debit cards experience problems, since most cards cannot be used to process e-commerce transactions.

Merchants in Mexico are adopting a hybrid model that allows customers to buy online but pay in cash. This works by allowing people to choose a product or service online, and then at the checkout to choose an option to pay via cash payment. After confirming their personal information (full name and email) on the payment page, they are issued with a voucher to print it out and present at a local convenience store, such as a 7-Eleven, and then pay in cash. The transaction is completed within 24 hours and when payment is successfully processed, the status of an order will change to paid and users will receive their product.

This hybrid system is working well. In fact, cash payment vouchers are the third most popular way to handle online purchases in Mexico. This inclusive approach is helping fuel an e-commerce boom in the country: it is now the fastest-growing and one of the largest e-commerce markets in Latin America second only to Brazil.

Payment methods used in online shopping in Mexico (2018) [Statista]
Payment methods used in online shopping in Mexico (2018) Image: Statista

Innovation and ingenuity are needed

Many experts predict Sweden will become the world’s first cashless society by 2023. But it seems inevitable that societies across the world will continue their steady march towards digital payments.

There are many good reasons for this momentum: digital payments offer consumers convenience; governments see them as a more efficient way to collect tax; for retailers, they remove the costs and risk associated with handling cash.

But how we manage the transitional period will require ingenuity to ensure no one is left behind.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

Security Council renews Central African Republic arms embargo

What is the evidence on wearing masks to stop COVID-19?

Antitrust: Commission provides guidance on allowing limited cooperation among businesses, especially for critical hospital medicines during the coronavirus outbreak

Climate change is destroying a barrier that protects the US from hurricanes

Will Europe be a different place this Monday?

The technologies – and thoughtful collaborations – that can build resilience in the food system after COVID-19

Reopening schools too early could spread COVID-19 even faster – especially in the developing world

China, forever new adventures

If Macron defies Britain about the banks, Paris and London to clash over ‘La Manche’

Civilian deaths in Afghanistan hit record high – UN

Former Chilean President Bachelet put forward by UN chief as next High Commissioner for Human Rights

ILO discusses world of work response to global refugee crisis

How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

Future EU farm policy: Agriculture MEPs urge fair funding, no renationalisation

Rare diseases are more common than you might think

Next time you fly, could you be boarding a train instead of a plane?

Employers’ organizations work towards improving the enabling environment for sustainable enterprises

What to know about the EU’s facial recognition regulation – and how to comply

Delhi Declaration: Countries agree to make ‘land degradation neutrality’ by 2030, a national target for action

Afghans entitled to live ‘free from fear, intimidation’, says UN chief, condemning suicide attacks

German and French bankers looted the Irish and Spanish unemployed

Gender disparity in salary and promotion in medicine: still a long way to go

Creative Europe: 30 years of support to European films and cultural and creative media works

Evacuation of wounded Yemenis from rebel-held capital may bolster fresh peace talks

Teen activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York by boat, putting ‘climate crisis’ in spotlight

UN honours peacekeepers who ‘paid the ultimate price’, for the sake of others

Trump’s Russophiles under investigation, Europe remains ‘en garde’

How China Mended My Heart

Matthias in Canada

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

China is adding a London-sized electric bus fleet every five weeks

UN ceasefire monitoring chief tours Yemeni port of Hudaydah

Coal addiction ‘must be overcome’ to ease climate change, UN chief says in Bangkok

How private investment can boost education access and quality in the digital economy

Countries are piling on record amounts of debt amid COVID-19. Here’s what that means

Nagorno Karabakh: EU allocates additional €3 million in emergency aid for civilians affected by the hostilities

Trump badly cornered at home by agribusiness and steel consumer lobbies: Trade

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Here’s a reason to feel cheerful – the world is full of Good Samaritans

The AI doctor won’t see you now

What makes America the world’s most competitive economy?

Impressions of China

Safe spaces offer security and dignity for youth, and help make the world ‘better for all’: Guterres

Five things everybody needs to know about the future of Journalism

EU Strategy on COVID-19 vaccines must guarantee safety and accessibility for all

This is how trees could help solve the climate crisis

EU Commission retracts on the Chinese solar panel case

The COP24 Agreement: Yes, it happened at last

International community urged to deliver on promise for better future for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Returning to free movement across borders is of utmost importance

The Central Mediterranean migration route in times of COVID-19

The world’s e-waste is a huge problem. It’s also a golden opportunity

New rules adopted for quick and smooth removal of terrorist content online

Tsipras doesn’t seem to have learned his “almost Grexit” lesson and Greece faces again financial and political dead end

The importance and the need of mobile technology in the health care system and in saving lives

Eurozone: There is a remedy for regional convergence

How can we safeguard and improve the future of global health?

An economist explains how to go carbon neutral in our lifetime

MEPs question whether the new Migration Pact will bring about real change

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Consumers, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s