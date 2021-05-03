You are here: Home / European Union News / Russia: EU Presidents condemn Russian sanctions against EU nationals

Russia: EU Presidents condemn Russian sanctions against EU nationals

May 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Joint statement by the Presidents of the European Council, Commission and Parliament on the imposition of restrictive measures on eight EU nationals by Russia.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s decision of the Russian authorities to ban eight European Union nationals from entering the Russian territory. This includes the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, Vice President of the European Commission Věra Jourová, as well as six EU Member States’ officials. This action is unacceptable, lacks any legal justification and is entirely groundless. It targets the European Union directly, not only the individuals concerned.

This decision is the latest, striking demonstration of how the Russian Federation has chosen confrontation with the EU instead of agreeing to redress the negative trajectory of our bilateral relations.The EU reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to the Russian authorities’ decision.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament makes EU electricity market cleaner and more consumer-friendly

ECB settles the bank resolution issue, makes banking union tangible

Commissioner sings “Volar-e” but the European driver no “Cantar-e”

EU Budget 2021 deal: supporting the recovery

Is the ECB ready to flood Eurozone with freshly printed money?

Ebola: EU releases additional €3.5 million to tackle epidemic

A strengthened EU Civil Protection Mechanism endorsed by European Parliament

Greece leaves EU aid program, gets last 15 billion euro

Canada has created an Arctic conservation zone almost as big as Germany

Where will evolution take us in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

‘Foreign children’ in overwhelmed Syrian camp need urgent international help, says top UN official

Guatemala Dos Erres massacre conviction welcomed by UN human rights office

EU, Norway and the United Kingdom conclude key fisheries arrangements on North Sea

After the Italian ‘no’ and the Brexit, Germans must decide which Europe they want

UN, Egypt help avert another Israel-Palestine war in Gaza that was ‘minutes away’, Security Council hears

A Sting Exclusive: “Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future”, by the United Nations Under-Secretary-General

How to make your business thrive by doing good

A European Discovers China: 3 First Impressions

How private investment can boost education access and quality in the digital economy

What my transgender child can teach us about the workforce of the future

2018 ‘terrifying’ for Yemenis but ultimately a ‘year for hope’ says UN Special Envoy

Online radio and news broadcasts: Parliament and Council reach deal

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

EU Court of Justice invalidates Safe Harbour and the game for thousands US businesses suddenly changes

These are the United States’ most exported products

Innovating together: connectivity that matters

Portugal: Budget MEPs back €4.66 m in job-search aid for 730 redundant workers

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

Climate change and health: public health awareness in an international framework

EU’s guidelines on net neutrality see the light although grey areas do remain

IMF: When high yield goes boom

EU economic governance: More exploitation for the weaker countries

‘Rare but devastating’ tsunamis underscore need for better preparation, UN chief urges on World Day

EU and World Health Organisation team up to boost access to health services in developing countries

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ingenu steps up efforts to build LPWA networks across the globe

Germany rules the banking industry of Eurozone

These are the UK’s biggest trading partners

ISIL’s ‘legacy of terror’ in Iraq: UN verifies over 200 mass graves

Cryptocurrency mining could become the new face of energy storage. Here’s how

5 ways the digitisation of the global logistics industry can increase trade – and reduce poverty

The Europeans back Russia-Turkey on Syria: A ‘Waterloo’ for Saudis and their Crown Prince

Why and how Germany had it again its own way in Cyprus

Zoom chief: Digital tax policy should be a ‘set of carrots’ not sticks

These 4 Nordic countries hold the secret to gender equality

UN chief urges emergency fund support as one of the ‘most effective investments’ in humanitarian action

A new crop of EU ‘Boards’ override the democratic accountability and undermine the EU project

Trump’s self-centered politics unravels

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

China revisited by the former Ambassador of Hungary to China

Where are the world’s nuclear weapons?

Humanitarian Aid: €10.5 million for South and South East Asia

The challenges of Chinese investment in Latin America

The current devaluation of primary health care professionals

There aren’t enough computer chips to power modern cars

“Move fast, build to last: Europe’s new generation” – op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

‘We all must step up’ collective action on disability inclusion – UN deputy chief

If people aren’t responding to climate warnings, we need to change the message

Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025

The moment of truth for global energy transition is here

Marked improvement in Europe’s air quality over past decade, fewer deaths linked to pollution

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s