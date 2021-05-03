You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 3 projects that show we can deliver on the pledge to conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees

3 projects that show we can deliver on the pledge to conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees

May 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Jad Daley, President and CEO, American Forests

  • On Arbor Day 2021, the US Chapter of 1t.org is celebrating a dramatic surge in new pledges that deliver on the 1t.org vision to simultaneously empower action at all levels.
  • Pledges include the Girl Scout Tree Promise to plant 5 million trees over the next five years and the Green Forests Work that is bringing Appalachian forests back to life.
  • The Ecologi platform gives each member tools to calculate his or her own carbon footprint, and the ability to offset this footprint by supporting tree-planting projects.

Arbor Day is a time of immense hope because it reminds us that the simple act of planting and caring for trees can bring powerful results – even progress on the immense challenge of climate change. Best of all, trees offer progress that we all can participate in, from children to the elderly, from governments and corporations to frontline community groups. That is important because reaching the huge goal to conserve, restore and grow a trillion trees by 2030 can’t be done only in big jumps by big actors. We must help trees to spring forth and thrive everywhere, right down to the streets and neighbourhoods of our cities.

This Arbor Day, the US Chapter of 1t.org is celebrating a dramatic surge in new pledges that deliver on the 1t.org vision to simultaneously empower action at all of these levels, and to bring these diverse actors together to find new strength united as a single movement. Here are three snapshots from among these new pledges that capture the diverse ways in which our newest trillion trees leaders are bringing all hands on deck.

Girl Scout Tree Promise unlocks the power of young people

The Girl Scouts of the USA are one of America’s most revered institutions, with more than 70 million Americans who have participated as a Girl Scout or volunteer. The Girl Scouts has always stood for the empowerment of girls to lead and for the importance of service, including caring for our environment. As concern about climate change began to rise among Girl Scouts, so did their interest in a way to help: planting trees. The Girl Scout Tree Promise grew out of these roots, a new pledge to plant 5 million trees over the next five years.

Girl Scout Councils across America are already mobilising in remarkable ways to keep this promise, showing the unique energy that Girl Scouts bring to everything they do. In fact, the very first meeting between a Girl Scout Council and American Forests, the forestry advisor for the effort, drew 600 eager girls from South Texas on a Saturday morning to plan out their tree planting efforts. In just the first few weeks since the Girl Scout Tree Promise was announced, more than 10,000 trees have been planted by Councils across America. Most importantly, the Girl Scout Tree Promise has opened a new pathway for girls to play a role in shaping their future, and for the next generation of women leaders in the trillion trees movement to be sown.

Ecologi helps create climate positive people

As the level of climate concern rises among the general public, there is an unprecedented readiness for people to take their own direct action, from larger steps such as switching to an electric vehicle to daily changes in our food consumption and home energy use. This broad commitment offers huge potential for the trillion trees movement, and Ecologi has developed an ingenious platform that lets individuals make the commitment to become carbon neutral in a manner akin to the many governments and companies that have made this pledge.

The Ecologi platform gives each member powerful tools to calculate his or her own carbon footprint, and the ability to offset this footprint by financially supporting tree-planting projects. The member can track the trees being grown and is also given guidance for ways to reduce his or her carbon footprint. The platform has been immensely successful due to its rigour, clarity and friendly user interface, having already supported the planting of more than 10 million trees. But that is just the beginning – Ecologi has stepped forward with a pledge to plant 1.7 billion trees by 2030, powered by the extremely rapid membership growth in its platform. As important as all of these trees will be the millions of people who gain awareness and join the climate action community by taking this action. We can surely expect these climate positive people will help in other ways, also.

Green Forests Work turns coal fields into natural carbon sinks

Some places are relatively easy to restore forests, such as replanting trees on defunct agricultural lands. Former coal mine lands, dotted across the ancient Appalachian Mountains, are definitely on the other end of the spectrum. Reforesting these lands often requires “deep ripping” of compacted mine spoils before native Appalachian forests, some of the world’s most ecologically significant, can be restored.

Green Forests Work is an exemplary non-profit that was formed specifically for this challenge, and is bringing Appalachian forests back to life in close partnership with local communities and government agencies alike. Green Forests Work has already planted 3.1 million trees on former coal mine lands and has engaged 20,000 volunteers in this effort. Now with a new pledge to the US Chapter of 1t.org, Green Forests Work is committing to plant another 5 million trees across 7,500 acres. At a time when Appalachian communities are undergoing the important transition to a rebalanced economy, built on different aspects of the region’s natural richness, these restored forests will mean as much to community redevelopment as to our climate.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about deforestation?

Halting deforestation is essential to avoiding the worst effects of global climate change.

The destruction of forests creates almost as much greenhouse gas emissions as global road travel, and yet it continues at an alarming rate.

In 2012, we brought together more than 150 partners working in Latin America, West Africa, Central Africa and South-East Asia – to establish the Tropical Forest Alliance 2020: a global public-private partnership to facilitate investment in systemic change.

The Alliance, made up of businesses, governments, civil society, indigenous people, communities and international organizations, helps producers, traders and buyers of commodities often blamed for causing deforestation to achieve deforestation-free supply chains.

The Commodities and Forests Agenda 2020, summarizes the areas in which the most urgent action is needed to eliminate deforestation from global agricultural supply chains.

The Tropical Forest Alliance 2020is gaining ground on tackling deforestation linked to the production of four commodities: palm oil, beef, soy, and pulp and paper.

Get in touch to join our mission to halt to deforestation.

So this Arbor Day, as we emerge from the grip of a global pandemic and redouble our commitment to climate action, these pledges should give us all hope. Hope that we are ready to act as one in taking on our greatest environmental challenge of climate change. Hope that we can tap into the power of trees to help, even springing from our rockiest soils.

After all, it was President Theodore Roosevelt who said, in his Arbor Day message of 1905: “When you help to preserve our forests or to plant new ones you are acting the part of good citizens… If your Arbor Day exercises help you to realize what benefits each one of you receives from the forests, and how by your assistance these benefits may continue, they will serve a good end.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How the inventor of the internet plans to make it safe and accessible for everyone

Why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

‘Protracted crisis’ in Venezuela leads to ‘alarming escalation of tensions’: UN political chief

MEPs demand unprecedented support measures for EU firms and workers

Brexit: No deal without marginalizing the hard Tory Eurosceptic MPs

How the Middle East is suffering on the front lines of climate change

5 ways to net a sustainable future for aquaculture

Mental Health: In Times of COVID-19

Preparing medical students being digitally as well as socially responsible

Eurozone plans return to growth

Sydney is choking on record levels of smog – and the bushfire season is just getting started

Russia and the West use the same tactics to dismember Ukraine

Ercom, cutting-edge Telco solutions from Europe

Afghanistan probe: ‘at least 60 civilians’ killed after US military airstrikes on alleged drug labs

Three-quarters of South Sudanese children have known nothing but war, says UNICEF

Draghi to lay his print on long term ECB policies prior to exiting next year

We want to hear about Europe our citizens are dreaming of, says von der Leyen about the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe

This is what great leadership looks like in the digital age

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘End the Cage Age’ initiative

One in three Venezuelans not getting enough to eat, UN study finds

With half of Somaliland children not in school, UNICEF and partners launch education access programme

China’s 13th Five Year Plan and the opportunities for Europe

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “We need more Schengen but reinforce control!”, France’s Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron emphasises from Davos

Here’s what you need to know about Bangladesh’s rocketing economy

International trade statistics: trends in third quarter 2019

Who and why want the EU-US trade agreement here and now

Sassoli: Migration agreement respects fundamental principles of Parliament’s proposal

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

Toni Morrison: 10 quotes you should know

MEPs to debate priorities for 28-29 June EU summit

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

#Travelgoals: why Instagram is key to understanding millennial tourism

Why we need a new social contract for data in healthcare

‘Historic moment’ for people on the move, as UN agrees first-ever Global Compact on migration

Junior Enterprises as a solution for Youth Entrepreneurship

With field schools in Kenya, UN agriculture agency teaches techniques to combat drought

On the 22nd China-EU Summit: “negotiating partner, economic competitor and systemic rival”; is this the right EU approach to address your 2nd biggest trading partner?

ECB reaches the boundaries of its mandate to revive the entirety of Eurozone

UN anti-corruption body in Guatemala rebuts government’s reasons for expulsion order

Women’s rights: MEPs call for action to fight backlash against gender equality

Universal Health Coverage in the EU: Are we really leaving no one behind?

New rules to help consumers join forces to seek compensation

Yemen: ‘A great first step’ UN declares as aid team accesses grain silo which can feed millions

Draghi proposes timeframe for full Banking Union in five years

New energy security framework will help meet growing needs in East Africa, sustainably – UN economic wing

Commission considers anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass imports

Migrants and refugees are being forgotten in the COVID-19 response. This has to change

Libya: $202 million needed to bring life-saving aid to half a million people hit by humanitarian crisis

More women than ever are working in Hollywood, but men still dominate key roles

Ocean conservation: EU leads the international effort to establish new Marine Protected Areas in Antarctica

Sudan: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’ urges Guterres as thousands march in Khartoum, sparking deadly clashes

Technology: The new face of Medicine

Science leads the response to COVID-19. These 25 scientists are tackling the other global challenges

How Sierra Leone is using 3D printing to become a model state

The road ahead to building a more sustainable world

Scientists say this ‘super plant’ could help soak up pollution on busy roads

Palliative care effectiveness at Universal Health Care: an eminent need

On the first day of 2019, over 395,000 babies to be born worldwide: UNICEF

When is necessary understand the cultural marks in health-disease process

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s