You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Why women have an essential role in biodiversity conservation

Why women have an essential role in biodiversity conservation

April 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Razan Al Mubarak, Managing Director, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD)

  • The world is suffering a biodiversity crisis – approximately 10,000 species are lost to extinction every year.
  • Women in indigenous communities are uniquely positioned to take action on conservation issues.
  • We must prioritize the participation and engagement of women and girls to enhance the community effort.

During the Golden Age of Islamic civilization in the 8th century, Baghdad in Iraq, was home to the House of Wisdom, an academy of knowledge that brought together the era’s preeminent scientists, scholars, and philosophers. Men of diverse faiths and ethnicities worked with one another to tackle the great mysteries of the time, collectively making giant leaps forward in medicine, astronomy, chemistry, mathematics, philosophy, and other fields.

On 22 April, as we recognized International Mother Earth Day, we should look to this inclusive, collaborative approach to problem-solving as a model for addressing one of the great existential crises of our time – biodiversity loss. But the modern version should ensure that women, who tend to be primary caregivers, land managers, and resource users, have an equal voice in decision making when it comes to the sustainable use of land, water, and other natural resources.

It is estimated that we are losing more than 10,000 species to extinction per year, a rate that is 1,000 times faster than at any other time in human history. These trends have serious implications for the well-being of not just those who depend on their environment for basic needs, but for all humanity. Look no further than the COVID-19 pandemic. Its origin and the ensuing socio-economic crisis are ultimately ecological. As we encroach upon and destroy wild spaces and the species that inhabit them, we are essentially destroying our first line of defence that healthy ecosystems provide.

Women in many parts of the world, especially women in indigenous communities, are among the first to experience the devastating impact of this extinction pandemic. In fact, they are often nature’s first responders, security detail, and scientists searching for a cure to the crisis engulfing their communities. Biodiversity loss forces women and girls to spend more time and travel greater distances to collect water, wood for fuel, and animals and plants for food and medicine. This in turn sets them further back in receiving an education and generating a livable income and makes it harder for them to have a say in the conservation and management of their communities’ natural resources.

Women are not just lacking an equal seat at the table at a grassroots level. Like many fields dominated by men such as science, engineering, and government, women are also underrepresented in the conservation world. Men comprise 70% of the members of the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission, a global network of 10,000 experts who advise the organization on the conservation of individual species, and less than 30% of the world’s researchers are women. According to the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Gender Gap Index, gender equality is still almost a century away at the current pace of change.

In light of the biodiversity crisis we face, it is clear that we must take every step to urgently accelerate this pace now.

As we implement the UN Convention on Biological Diversity over the next decade, we must prioritize enhancing the participation and engagement of women and girls. This means striving to expand their ranks on all fronts, particularly in regions and cultures where they may still face inequality. The United Arab Emirates, where I am from, has successfully prioritized gender equality in multiple areas. More than half of the country’s university degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math now go to women; four of our primary environmental agencies and organizations are led by women; women comprise half of the Federal National Council, the country’s advisory legislature, and one-third of the Cabinet; and according to the World Economic Forum, the UAE ranks second throughout the world in wage equity.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the gender gap?

The World Economic Forum has been measuring gender gaps since 2006 in the annual Global Gender Gap Report.

The Global Gender Gap Report tracks progress towards closing gender gaps on a national level. To turn these insights into concrete action and national progress, we have developed the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerators model for public private collaboration.

These accelerators have been convened in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama and Peru in partnership with the InterAmerican Development Bank. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1377167636979609603&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F04%2Fwomen-essential-role-biodiversity-conservation%2F&sessionId=b10e7b17ab552668869e9ac0a3f54639ea9c0aa4&theme=light&widgetsVersion=b5cd9ac%3A1619504549508&width=550px


In 2019 Egypt became the first country in the Middle East and Africa to launch a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. While more women than men are now enrolled in university, women represent only a little over a third of professional and technical workers in Egypt. Women who are in the workforce are also less likely to be paid the same as their male colleagues for equivalent work or to reach senior management roles.

In these countries CEOs and ministers are working together in a three-year time frame on policies that help to further close the economic gender gaps in their countries. This includes extended parental leave, subsidized childcare and removing unconscious bias in recruitment, retention and promotion practices.

If you are a business in one of the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator countries you can join the local membership base.

If you are a business or government in a country where we currently do not have a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator you can reach out to us to explore opportunities for setting one up.

At the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, where I serve as founding Managing Director, we recently analyzed the gender ratio among our grant applicants and discovered that in Africa and Asia, regions of exceptional biodiversity where conservation efforts are most needed, men submit three times more grant applications than women. It would benefit all grantmaking organizations to conduct a similar analysis to ensure they are fostering a more equal representation of gender among their applicants. Our own response has been to make a concerted effort to solicit more applications from women in these regions.

While the fact that women comprise half the world’s population should be enough to secure equal inclusion in conservation efforts, they are often particularly well-positioned to rally local support for animals whose survival hinges on the people who share their habitats. One shining example is MBZ Fund grantee Purnima Devi Barman, a wildlife biologist working to protect India’s greater adjutant stork, or Hargila. She founded the Hargila Army, a local all-female volunteer group that protects nesting sites, saves fallen baby birds, and educates the local community on the importance of these rare and endangered scavengers. According to Dr. Barman, this community conservation model could easily be replicated in other parts of the world. “Women are very influential,” Barman told Audubon in 2020. “If we build the support of the women, then we can raise the support of the men.”

According to the Dutch social psychologist Geert Hofstede, in societies where gender roles overlap rather than are divided, both men and women tend to be more modest, tender, and concerned with the quality of life; he pointed to Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and Costa Rica as modern examples of feminine cultures to emulate. These attributes are a hallmark of the very reasons the UN established International Mother Earth Day as a time to recognize collective responsibility, as laid out in the 1992 Rio Declaration. It is a day to promote harmony with nature and the Earth, and to recognize the indivisibility of economic, social, and environmental needs.

Empowering every man and woman to play a role in preserving our planet is our best hope. When I am overwhelmed by the enormity of the challenge we face, I like to think of it this way: there are 7.8 billion people on this planet, and we have 10 billion species. If just one individual out of 10 is empowered to protect a potentially endangered species, we have addressed the problem. We need to recreate this collective responsibility, a House of Wisdom for the modern era that brings together people from all walks of life: mothers, farmers, caregivers, scholars, scientists, indigenous community members, and young people – to protect our planet for present and future generations of humanity.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN condemns attack on Ebola treatment centre in DR Congo which left doctor dead, two others injured

Press coverage of migration crisis in Europe: a call for collaborative action

Who holds the key to the future of biotechnology? You do

How nudge theory can help empty our plastic-filled ‘drawers of shame’

Supply chains have been upended. Here’s how to make them more resilient

The Fourth Industrial Revolution can close the digital divide. This is how

Our healthcare systems are ailing. Here’s how to make them better

Youth and children in Europe set the new perspectives for the decades to come

UN expert criticizes States for ‘ganging up’ on Wikileaks’ Assange; warns against extradition, fearing ‘serious’ rights violations

China has made a shocking food production discovery – electro culture

The Philippines is reopening a ‘cesspool’ island after a six month clean up

Technology can hinder good mental health at work. Here’s how it can help

Minority governments ‘à la mode’ in Europe but can they last long?

The EU Parliament endorses tax on financial transactions

The four top Americans who flew to Europe perplexed things about Trump’s intentions

Avocado: the ‘green gold’ causing environment havoc

Ukraine: EU report notes continued implementation of the reform agenda though challenges remain

4 ways 3D printing can revolutionize manufacturing

Why securing the Internet of Things is crucial to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Two days left until General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), lots of newsletter opt-outs but does the EU citizen really know?

European Youth Vlog

What’s needed to ensure maternal health for women in vulnerable populations

2nd Global Consultation on Migrant Health 21-23 February 2017 in Sri Lanka

Eurozone: A crucial January ahead again with existential questions

Climate change: Direct and indirect impacts on health

High anxiety calls for innovation in digital mental health

Great Reset: Why LGBT+ inclusion is the secret to cities’ post-pandemic success

Here are 10 of Nelson Mandela’s most inspirational quotes

Commission statement on the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism

HIV in sexual and reproductive health and rights of the ageing population

Ethiopia is Africa’s fastest-growing economy

A European Discovers China: 3 First Impressions

Long-term EU budget: It is not possible to do more with less, say MEPs

ESCALAR: up to €1.2 billion to help high potential companies grow and expand in Europe

Why symbols of injustice matter and what to do with them

Syria’s groundbreaking constitutional talks: ‘a clear success of mediation’ says Guterres in Turkey

“Joining forces to #BeatPollution”, a Sting Exclusive by the Head of UNEP in Brussels

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

Celebrating Gaston Ramon – the vet who discovered vaccinology’s secret weapon

Warmer months ahead for many parts of the planet: UN weather agency

Human rights defenders, too often left defenceless themselves – UN expert

Coronavirus: rescEU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia

Depression is the no. 1 cause of ill health and disability worldwide

Knowledge is power: why the future is not just about the tech

Constitution of the 9th legislature of the European Parliament

OECD survey reveals many people unhappy with public services and benefits

In Bangladesh, COVID-19 threatens to cause a humanitarian crisis

Talking the talk: the voice-recognition disruptors looking to outsmart big tech

If airlines were a country they’d be one of the world’s top 10 greenhouse gas emitters

What happens when you toss your water bottle in the trash?

3 principles to reinforce digital trust in supply chains

Victims’ Rights: New Strategy to empower victims

UN experts cite ‘possible exploitation’ of workers hired to clean up toxic Japanese nuclear plant

‘True’ peace, requires standing up for human rights, says UN chief Guterres

The different ways of care: Is there a general rule to follow?

New EU rules and guidance for a fairer online economy

Are medical students with equal access to the medical profession?

EP stands up for democracy in Hungary during COVID-19

How to stop plastic pollution at source

Pedro Sánchez: We must protect Europe, so Europe can protect its citizens

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s