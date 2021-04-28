You are here: Home / European Union News / Recovery and Resilience Facility: Germany and Greece submit official recovery and resilience plans

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Germany and Greece submit official recovery and resilience plans

April 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Martin Sanchez, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has received official recovery and resilience plans from Germany and Greece. These plans set out the reforms and public investment projects that each Member State plans to implement with the support of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The RRF is the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU, the EU’s plan for emerging stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide up to €672.5 billion to support investments and reforms (in 2018 prices). This breaks down into grants worth a total of €312.5 billion and €360 billion in loans. The RRF will play a crucial role in helping Europe emerge stronger from the crisis, and securing the green and digital transitions.

The presentation of these plans follows intensive dialogue between the Commission and the national authorities of these Member States over the past number of months.

Germany’s recovery and resilience plan 

Germany’s recovery and resilience plan includes measures for an overall amount of €27.9 billion. The maximum financial contribution in grants available to Germany under the Regulation amounts to €25.6 billion. As the estimated cost of the German plan is higher than Germany’s allocation, any additional amount will be covered by Germany.

The German plan is structured around six policy priorities. These include reform and investment measures relating to climate action and energy transition, digitalisation of the economy, infrastructure and education, social participation, strengthening a pandemic-resilient health system, modernising public administration and reducing barriers to investment. Projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026. The plan proposes projects in all of the seven European flagship areas. The plan also includes three Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEIs) in the fields of hydrogen, cloud infrastructure and services, and microelectronics.

Greece’s recovery and resilience plan 

Greece has requested a total of €30.5 billion in support under the RRF, €17.8 billion in grants and €12.7 billion in loans.

The Greek plan is structured around four pillars: green, digital, employment, skills and social cohesion, and private investment and economic and institutional transformation. The plan proposes investments and reforms related to all seven European flagship areas.

Next steps

The Commission will assess the plans within the next two months based on the eleven criteria set out in the Regulation and translate its content into legally binding acts. This assessment will notably include a review of whether the plans contribute to effectively addressing all or a significant subset of challenges identified in the relevant country-specific recommendations issued in the context of the European Semester. The Commission will also assess whether the plans dedicate at least 37% of expenditure to investments and reforms that support climate objectives, and 20% to the digital transition. Based on a proposal by the Commission, the Council will have as a rule four weeks to adopt the Commission proposal.

The Council’s approval of the plan would pave the way for the disbursement of a 13% pre-financing to each Member State. This is subject to the entry into force of the Own Resources Decision, which must first be approved by all Member States.

The Commission has now received a total of three recovery and resilience plans, from Germany, Greece and Portugal. It will continue to engage intensively with the remaining Member States to help them deliver high quality plans.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Guatemala Dos Erres massacre conviction welcomed by UN human rights office

Mergers: Commission waives the commitments made by Takeda to obtain clearance of its acquisition of Shire

Infringements: Commission adapts its calculation methodology for financial sanctions

Commission makes it easier for citizens to access health data securely across borders

Mankind’s first tool to fight malaria also kills

European Labour Authority ready to start working in October as decision is taken on new seat

Knowledge is power: why the future is not just about the tech

Rise in Caribbean children displaced by storms shows climate crisis is a child rights issue: UNICEF

UN Human Rights Council stands firm on LGBTI violence, Syria detainees and Philippines ‘war on drugs’

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

These are the ‘positive’ tipping points that could slow global warming

Security Council gravely concerned by Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, demands immediate end to violence hampering response

The Liquefaction of Healthcare Services: Consequences and Possible Solutions

These are the world’s most future-proof cities

Ukraine pays the price for lying between Russia and the EU

OECD leading multilateral efforts to address tax challenges from digitalisation of the economy

How can coronavirus lockdowns end safely and effectively? – WHO briefing

Is the EU competent enough to fight human smuggling in 2015?

How two colossal Assyrian icons were recreated using digital tech

Would you let an AI vote for you?

Mergers: Commission approves Worldline’s acquisition of Ingenico, subject to conditions

JADE Testimonial #3: Sebastian @ Fundraising

9th Euronest Assembly: new perspectives for a post COVID-19 Eastern Partnership

The financial future of Eurozone on the agenda of Friday’s ECOFIN council

Shanghai has tough new recycling rules – and it will stop collecting trash from communities that don’t comply

‘Reef cubes’: could these plastic-free blocks help save the ocean?

3 ways to keep ourselves cool more sustainably

Women’s rights: MEPs call for action to fight backlash against gender equality

The role of medical students in closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

With security improving in DR Congo’s Kasai, thousands of refugees head home from Angola

Will COVID-19 usher in a new culture of outdoor living and dining?

European Employment Forum 2013 and not European Unemployment Forum 2014

UN chief pays tribute to the courage of DR Congo citizens, and the sacrifice of blue helmets

This city is planting a tree for every man, woman and child

Campaign kicks off with High-level Event on #FairInternships

A new European Research Area: Commission sets new plan to support green and digital transition and EU recovery

State aid: Commission approves €73 million of Italian support to compensate Alitalia for further damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

The creative technology and its advancements

MEPs choose Wiewiórowski to be the EU’s data protection watchdog

From Israel’s ‘start-up nation’, 4 lessons in innovation

3 strategies for Africa to thrive in this new era of globalization

These dogs can smell tree disease – and could help save the world’s orange groves

Yemen: Major UN aid boost for ‘up to 14 million’ as country risks becoming a land of ‘living ghosts’

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

Impacting society with digital ingenuity – World Summit Award proclaiming the top 8 worldwide

The use of mobile technologies in Radiation Oncology: helping medical care

Climate change update: will the UN member states regain momentum despite the little progress at COP23?

State aid: Commission approves €650 million Polish support to LOT in context of coronavirus outbreak

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

3 ways to ensure the internet’s future is creative, collaborative and fair

3 steps to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness in the digital age

At last Britain considers a super-soft Brexit

UNICEF calls on supply chain and transport industry to take COVID-19 vaccines to the world

Here’s what global progress on COVID-19 vaccination looks like

Affordable, accessible and safe medicines for all: the Commission presents a Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe

How the massive plan to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine could make history – and leverage blockchain like never before

State aid: Commission approves French support measures for fisheries sector in the context of Brexit

Africa shouldn’t have to choose between high growth and low emissions

Europe and UN form bulwark against ‘might makes right’ worldview, EU foreign affairs chief tells Security Council

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s