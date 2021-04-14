You are here: Home / iSting Now / The Recruitment of Children as Soldiers Explained

The Recruitment of Children as Soldiers Explained

April 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was written by one of our passionate readers, Ms. Katarzyna Rybarczyk, a Political Correspondent. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue.

Children should never take part in armed conflicts. In fact, as UNICEF says, the use of child soldiers by armed groups represents a severe violation of international humanitarian law. The Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and signed by more than 150 countries, prohibits the recruitment and use of children in wars. And yet, each year, thousands of children are recruited into militant organisations in various regions around the world. 

Most of the time, children join armed groups because they are forced to do so. Sometimes, however, they join voluntarily, encouraged by false promises of safety and good income that would allow their families to get out of poverty. Either way, those who end up as child recruits face unimaginable physical and psychological abuses. In addition to that, they are likely to be rejected by the communities they grew up in, which can leave them with no choice but to rejoin the militant groups in the future. 

Who recruits children

A great proportion of child soldiers is recruited by non-state actors, which use terror as one of their main tactics. Given that children committing acts of violence and taking away civilians’ lives is viewed by the public as particularly distressing, these groups specifically deploy children in terrorist attacks and direct combat. That was the case with, for example, ISIS that enlisted more than a thousand children for armed combat and suicide terrorism missions. The children were called ‘Cubs of the Caliphate’ and were expected to kill and promote the group’s extremist ideology. ISIS saw a great number of minors joining its ranks voluntarily as the organisation promised them free education. Sadly, however, the education programme ISIS offered was composed of shari’a classes and training in using weapons. As a result of that, these children would grow up having a distorted vision of the world. 

Unfortunately, state armed forces sometimes also recruit children. In fact, ten countries still allow child recruitment into their militaries. That includes Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen. In these countries, the main motivation of children to join the armed forces is destitution. Armies give them food and shelter that they lack in their communities.  

Girls are child soldiers too   

When people think of child soldiers, many of them think of young boys. Nevertheless, according to the UN, four out of ten child soldiers are girls. They are recruited primarily to become wives of adult male fighters. The majority of them are abducted and coerced into joining. Some girls, whose freedom is limited in conservative societies they come from, however, are tempted by the idea of being more independent and getting the chance to oppose traditional gender roles. Hence, they decide to join the groups, not thinking about the possible consequences of their actions. 

Once girls are recruited, they face sexual exploitation and abuses. In addition to forced marriages, they are often subject to forced pregnancies and trafficking. As a result of that, they have to deal with double trauma, the one caused by taking part in a war, and the one caused by repeated sexual exploitation. The harms of their participation in armed groups affect their lives even after they leave the organisations’ ranks. For example, after the girls are liberated from their oppressors, they face troubles if they want to remarry as society sees them as ‘contaminated.’ 

Uncertain future of former child soldiers

The problem of the recruitment of children as soldiers has been proving particularly challenging to eliminate. The groups that use child soldiers ignore the calls of the international community asking them to put an end to it. In a simmilar manner, the exact numbers of children who are members of armed forces and groups are unknown as these actors try to conceal their participation. 

Most child soldiers have been deprived of access to accurate education and even after they manage to escape they have limited professional and social opportunities. On top of that, thousands of former child soldiers are experiencing physical and emotional trauma that is stopping them from rebuilding their lives. If they struggle with rejoining society, there is a big risk of them being recruited and exploited again. For that reason, it is imperative that substantial funding is allocated to reintegration support programmes and former child soldiers are not abandoned by the international community. Without that, there is little hope that they will ever escape the cycle of violence. 

About the author
Katarzyna Rybarczyk is a Political Correspondent for Immigration News. This is a media platform that helps to raise awareness about migrant injustices and news around the world and helps people get immigration advice.

Join the Hive!

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU Commission and ECB rebuff Germany on the Banking Union

‘Uphold human dignity’, dismantle ‘specious notion of racial superiority’ urges UN chief

MWC 2016: IoT experts fret over fragmentation

Terrorist content online: companies to be given just one hour to remove it

Zhua Zhou: Choosing The Future

Myanmar: New UN envoy offers to serve ‘as a bridge’, recognizes ‘positive steps’ over Rakhine state

A silent killer: the impact of a changing climate on health

Social Entrepreneurship in the times of the refugee crisis

EU to take action against fake news and foreign electoral interference

Israeli settlements remain ‘flagrant violation’ of international law, UN envoy tells Security Council

Why COVID-19 shows the future not the end of globalization

For video game addiction, now read official ‘gaming disorder’: World Health Organization

This interactive map could help you discover a new species

EU is officially in recession

EU opens a third antitrust file against Google

EU: The Member States to pay for national banking problems

‘Jerusalem is not for sale’ Palestinian President Abbas tells world leaders at UN Assembly

European Youth Forum demands immediate action & binding agreement on climate change

Coronavirus: additional ventilators dispatched to Czechia via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

COP25 climate talks: What just happened, and what lies ahead?

Rare earths are the new battlefront in the US-China trade war. But what are they?

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’, measles compounds DRC Ebola woes, Guterres visits Mozambique, Bangladesh update, freedom of expression online

Negotiations on Investment Facilitation at the WTO gain support at Davos

Draghi: A bridge from Brussels to Berlin

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

Draghi’s top new year resolution: Quantitative Easing

EU Youth Goals – we are shapers not listeners

Why the 33,000 staff European Commission did not have a real contingency plan for the refugee crisis?

More than speed: 5G could become the next big economic driver

Night owls, rest easy

The Dead Sea is drying up, and these two countries have a plan to save it

Nearly 900 children released by north-east Nigeria armed group

Treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons marks first anniversary, but still lacks sufficient numbers to become law

Failing to agree climate action would ‘not only be immoral’ but ‘suicidal’, UN chief tells COP24

Yemen: UN envoy asks Security Council for more support ‘to move back’ to the negotiating table

‘All hands should be on deck’ – key quotes from leaders on the fight against COVID-19

Commission pledges €100 million to help Mozambique recover from cyclones Idai and Kenneth

This company is breeding millions of insects in the heart of London

National parks transformed conservation. Now we need to do the same for the ocean

“Prevention is better than cure”: the main goal of modern medicine

Israel @ MWC14: Israel The Start App Nation

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to provide €81.4 billion in financial support for 15 Member States under SURE

The European Union’s Balkan Double Standard

Welfare of transported animals: MEPs urge EU states to do a better job

The 5 biggest challenges cities will face in the future

‘We won’t get to zero cases of Ebola without a big scale-up in funding,’ UN relief chief warns

EU steps up economic partnership with Kenya to boost job creation

The European giant tourism sector in constant growth

Commission welcomes European Parliament’s approval of Recovery and Resilience Facility

OECD economic scenarios to 2060 illustrate the long-run benefits of structural reforms

Security Council resolution endorses moves towards long-sought Afghanistan peace

Banks and businesses must step up and work together to fight climate change

UN climate panel says ‘unprecedented changes’ needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C

“Health and environment first of all”, EU says with forced optimism after 7th round of TTIP talks

Boeing subsidy case: World Trade Organization confirms EU right to retaliate against $4 billion of U.S. imports

Young migrants: Is Europe creating a lost generation?

OECD, BSR and Danone launch 3-year initiative to strengthen inclusive growth through public-private collaboration

Teaching medical ethics and technology: Are our future doctors prepared for this merger?

Nicaragua must end ‘witch-hunt’ against dissenting voices – UN human rights experts

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: iSting Now Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s